China's top university, & M.I.T. arguably the best engineering university in the world + Mayo Clinic & International Hospital to be Built in or near Sanur

Editor's Comments:
Worlds Best Hospitals and Universities build facilities in Bali
It's nice to see refreshing positive news the last few days regarding Bali's future among all the negative news regarding Omicron around the world.
Yesterday the President of Indonesia participated in the ground-breaking of a major hospital in Bali designated to medical tourism which is co-hosted by the famous American Mayo Clinic.
Today it was announced that the world famous Massachusetts Institute of Technology is going to open a campus very close to our PT. Bali Luxury Villas in Sanur.
|M.I.T. Universty
M.I.T. is a university that I personally know well as I was considering studying at it 50 years when at that time it was recognized as arguably the best engineering university in the world.In addition, one of China's top universities the Tsinghua University is the number one university in China ranked #26 in Best Global Universities in the world is also opening a campus here.
|Tsinghua University Bejing
So, the bottom line is that in the extremely near future some of the best engineering minds in the world will be able to study in Bali along with any Indonesians who wished to take that route.
Close Proximity to Sanur:
They are building the campuses for these two prestigous universities a few minutes from our award winning PT. Bali Luxury Villas in Sanur.
This Island is known to locals as Turtle Island.
This area was cleared decades ago by the former presidents son Tommy Suharto and left vacant for several decades.
I was frankly surprised to see that they have been planting trees there lately.
I've always said that Seranang Island could be one of the most luxurious areas of Bali in the future.
It looks like that prediction is coming true.
It's important to note that all the areas around Seranang are busy commercial or industrial areas with very few accommodations.Those that are there are not first-class or luxurious.
It's not until you drive to Sanur that you begin to find some first-class accommodations such as our Tripadvisor Hall of Fame award winning PT. Bali Luxury Villas.
I have visions of a future where the students that attend these universities will probably be of the high class families in places such as United States, Australia Singapore etc.
The fact that the most successful University in China is building there will attrack the extremely rich Chinese Students.
Anybody who is familiar with College cities around the world know that when there is a major college built property values increase significantly around the area.
I have visions of wealthy families from around the world coming here to visit their children in one of the two colleges and then deciding to buy here once they realize how beautiful Sanur and Serangan islands are.
So get ready for a huge surge of new demand.
Silicon Valley of Indonesia:
I agree with the Gov.'s vision of making this the Silicon Valley of Asia.
One of the great things about this whole concept is it is not Tourist related.
Bali can be weaned off relying 85% on tourism which caused a dramatic downturn in tourists and real estate the last two years.
What is exciting for us is that 20 years ago we decided to build three Bali Luxury Villas developments with 55 luxururious villas in Sanur.
There are plenty of accommodations on the other side of the By - Pass but the Oceanside is where everybody wants to be.
Nobody wants to risk their life crossing the four lane By- Pass to go to the ocean.
When
you look at this map you can see that our
southernmost complex Jade Villas, is only 16 minutes away and Emerald Villas is
another three minutes. Our Golden Villas is another two minutes.
I fully expect that they will put a Ferry straight from Serangan into Sanur which will probably only take five minutes.
Demand from International Hospital:
In addition to the new demand from these two major universities there will be Medical interns and Hospital staff at the brand-new Bali International Hospital to be built in Sanur that will require accommodations.
This supports my long time prediction that Sanur, which is already a major designation for baby boomers who are retiring, will also be a destination for professional medical doctors and staff plus engineers from around the world.
When you look at the fact that Sanur has very limited availability for rentals and sales of villas on the ocean side of the bypass there no question in my mind the prices of rentals and sales are going to rise significantly in the very near future in Sanur.
Smart investors will buy now.
You can start your search for Sanur and villas just north of Sanur at Best Bali Real Estate or Bali Paradise Beach Estates.
Even easier is to simply contact me, Lawrence, and provide me information on your dream rental or home in Bali. You can contact me direct at +62-8123814014 or lbptbali@gmail.com
More News articles the last few days:
Eviera Paramita -
Wednesday, December 29, 2021 | 10:40 WIB
UID Campus Starts Construction at BTID Serangan Bali, Believed to be Indonesia's Silicon Valley
The Efforts to Peace Indonesia campus construction project in the BTID area of Serangan Village, Denpasar City, Tuesday (28/12/2021). [Photo : ANTARA / Ni Luh Rhismawati]
SuaraBali.id - A prestigious and international standard technology education center campus in Province Bali .
The campus is the result of a collaboration between the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in collaboration with Tsinghua University .
The campus began to be built in the Bali Turtle Island Development (BTID) area in Serangan Village, City Denpasar .
This was conveyed by a member of the Regional Representative Council Made Mangku Pastika in Denpasar, Tuesday (29/12/2021).
Pastika believes that the technology-based education area will become Indonesia's silicon valley.
Pastika conveyed this when visiting the location of the prestigious campus construction project which was the result of a collaboration between the two world-renowned universities.
"Tsinghua University as the number one university in China cooperates with MIT, the number one university in America and the world, to build an educational institution here," he said.
In addition, according to him, this area is also the center of the most prestigious technology education in the world.
According to Pastika, the construction of the campus, which will later be called Efforts for Peaceful Indonesia (UID), was planned when he was still the Governor of Bali.
"The Chancellor of Tsinghua University has also come to meet me when I was governor," he said.
However, the construction had stalled due to licensing constraints, so the work only started in 2021.
With the construction of this prestigious international technology campus, Pastika assessed that its role is very important for the world of education to improve the quality of Balinese human resources, Indonesian people and even world people.
The former Bali Police Chief added that the concept of an educational area that was built was also based on the Tri Hita Karana philosophy, namely the balance between humans and God, humans and others and humans and the environment.
Moreover, in the BTID area, there are already 400 thousand sea pine trees that have grown and planted so that it really supports the development of an educational area designed to glorify the preservation of nature.
Mangku Pastika Visits Silicon Valley-like UID Campus Construction to be Inaugurated by President Xi Jinping - Jokowi
No comments:
Post a Comment