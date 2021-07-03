Bali Closes Tourist Attractions - Reject Foreign Tourists During Emergency PPKM

Sui Suadnyana - detikNews Friday, 02 Jul 2021 19:04 WIB
The Bali Provincial Government (Pemprov) has closed the entrance for foreign tourists during the implementation of community activity restrictions emergency (PPKM) throughout the region. Tourist attractions in Bali are also closed during the emergency PPKM takes which effect from 3-20 July 2021.
"It's an emergency PPKM, at the end of July it's automatically impossible (opening the door for foreign tourists). In effect (emergency PPKM) this tourist attraction is closed, travel is limited, how is it possible to open tourism. It has been postponed (opening)," said Bali Governor Wayan Koster during a press conference at his office, Friday (2/7/2021).
Koster asked the public to be a little patient regarding the ban in Bali during the implementation of the emergency PPKM, especially since COVID-19 cases are increasing.
Koster then revealed the number of COVID cases at the national level which reached around 24,000 cases. Whereas previously it had reached a very good number, namely 3,000-5,000 cases.
"In two weeks now it's 24 thousand. In Bali it was already below 50 (cases per day). (But) two days ago 200, yesterday 311 now 343 (cases). And this is very fast. If this is not fast what happened? I think everyone must be vigilant," he said.
Regarding when the entrance for foreign tourists will be re-opened, Koster admitted that he does not know yet. He said he was still waiting for the development of the COVID-19 case.
Not only canceled in opening the door for foreign tourists, all public tourist attractions in Bali were also closed. This is in line with the travel ban during the period emergency PPKM .
