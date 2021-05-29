Your Bali dream house by the ocean now available for rent or purchase.

Rents starting at $68 ( Rp 978,000 ) per day.
Selling for $150,000 Discount at only $ 488,888 (Rp 6.888 Mil) Freehold or 80 yr. lease.Many have dreamed of renting or owning a home in a beachfront complex.
Now is your opportunity. This magnificent four-bedroom five-bathroom first-class estate in a beachfront complex only a 15 second walk from the beach is available for rent or purchase after recently being totally renovated.
It features magical views of rice paddies, towering Mt. Agung volcano and most important a beautiful vista of the ocean often with views as far as Lombok or the islands of Nusa Penida or Lembongan.
One of its main attractions is a huge 14 mtr. (46 ft.) private swimming pool and your own carport with 100% complete privacy.
When you enter you will immediately be impressed with wall-to-wall marble floors and cabinetry both upstairs and downstairs.
Rents starting at $68 ( Rp 978,000 ) per day. See many photos of all rooms and area at Selling for $150,000 Discount at only $ 488,888 (Rp 6.888 Mil) Freehold or 80 yr. lease.
Commissions offered to Agents.
For Sale by Owners:
Owners Lawrence & Azizah
For inspection or information Call lor Whatsapp the Owners Lawrence +62-8123814014 or his Indonesian Son Xander at +62 881-0373-61007
No comments:
Post a Comment