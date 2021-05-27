Another magical evening in Bali with a spectacular full moon eclipse followed by a blood moon.

After living in Bali for 23 years I never cease to be amazed by the wonderful magical things that happen here physically and spiritually.
Although there have been many full moon eclipses during my time here I have never taken the time to plan to see them.
In fact, in my many decades on this earth this is the first time I have seen a full moon eclipse.
We planned the evening with dad cooking a stir-fried chicken and beef delight with some homemade fried potatoes and plenty of fresh vegetables.
After a few mandatory photos with the family, we sat down to watch the moons progress while we devoured a delicious meal at our beachfront bale.
It was just after 6 PM and we could clearly see that the moon was already eclipsing because of the Earth's shadow covering the moon.
The moon became smaller and smaller until only a small sliver of light remained and then it began to return to its full glory.
But it was reddish as opposed to white. A phenomenal caused by the eclipsing of the moon.
All this took place on Pantai Purnama which was aptly named
by the locals over the centuries as full moon beach right in front of our Bali
paradise Beach Estates.
We pray that this is an omen of the end of the pandemic as Bali is vaccinated and plans on opening its doors to international travellers in the coming months, subject to everything going according to plan.
|Darius and mom Azizah
It is times like this that makes you sit back and not smell the roses but watch the beauty that nature has to offer with the mysterious eclipse of the moon.
We thank the gods that we can live in Bali and survive during these tough times and know that everything always cycles and soon Bali will prosper once again.
|Azizah, Xander, Darius and Lawrence
