2021 already a Happier New Year than 2020

Yesterday I wrote a lengthy memo to our Bali Luxury Villa owners and our best Bali Real Estate clients to update them on 2020 and make predictions for 2021.
Being the eternal optimist, I predicted that by the end of 2021 we will reach herd immunity around the world and the worst of the virus will be over with.
Always Looks the worse Before it gets better:
What I have learned through all the chaos throughout my long life is that it always looks the worse before it gets better.
I also stated that a little over six weeks ago I stated to my family, staff and friends that I believe the worst was over and it was only going to get better from here on in Bali.
A short time after that two major vaccines were approved that have up to 90% effective rate and are being distributed throughout the world as we talk.
As I said earlier this year “Bali is still Paradise no Pandemic will change that”.
“Bali is still Paradise no Pandemic will change that”.
My slogan for 2021 is “More fun in twenty-one”
“More fun in Twenty-One”
New Year's Eve more fun in 21.
My optimism has been rewarded with one of the best New Year's Eve that I have ever had with my family and friends the past five years.
Normally we travel during the Christmas holidays when the boys are off school.
Often we end up in places such as Australia Canada and last year was in Lausanne, Switzerland where we are planning on doing some serious skiing the first week of the year.
Last year was a quiet New Year's as we were in the one of the largest cities in Switzerland, but they hardly had hardly anything going on. This was prior to COVID 19 Breakout in China.
On New Year's Eve 2019 we finally decided on simply going to a Chinese restaurant down the road from our hilltop home exchange.
We booked an Uber taxi to take us there around 8 o'clock and had a difficult time finding it in the fog which was wet and cold making for as miserable New Year's Eve.
The only bright spot was when a brand-new top-of-the-line Tesla showed up to take us home. What an engineering marvel that was. I immediately put it on my bucket list.
We did not complain because we had the four of us and as always we enjoyed a subdued Happy New Year.
My theme for this year is a Happier New Year in 2021and achieved exactly what we wanted last night
With the Indonesian governments last minute rules of no large parties after 11 o'clock and no fireworks it was looking like it was going to be a quiet New Year's.
But as always when we get together with our best friends Joy and Patrick Murray and their two children Aldon and Angela we always figure out a way to have some fun.
Several months ago, Patrick offered to cook up a gourmet meal for New Year's Eve. I jumped on the opportunity knowing that Patrick was a former Michelin 3 Star at a restaurant in London and one of the best chefs I have ever known.
I blocked our other villa next to us at Bali Paradise Beach Estates for them to stay the night so they would not have to drive the horrendous road which can take as often as two hours to go couple kilometres on New Year's Eve on the West Coast of Bali.
As planned Patrick did all the shopping at their highly successful Meat Mart Semer pre-cooking and showed up with several huge coolers filled with gourmet delights at 5 o'clock for sunset cocktails on the beachfront ballet.
Michelin Chef Dassels Friends with Gourmet Dishes :
Patrick provided some unique creations of turkey, duck, fish, and anchovy appetizers which were devoured by our two hungry teenagers and yours truly.
Our two boys Xander and Darius as well as their son Aldon had a unique opportunity to work side by side and learn how prepare the feast.
The meal as usual was unique, delicious, and perfectly timed so that all dishes were served warm with sensual aromas.
It was not long before we are all in the swimming pool and Uncle Lawrence was adopted as the new horse to take young five-year-old Angela around the pool.
The older we get the harder it is to stay up till midnight on New Year's Eve.
This year was no exception.
Fortunately, Joy recommended that we have dinner late and finished at around 22:30 at which time we all went for another swim to get in shape for the new year celebration.
By Midnight we were not only counting down to the New Year but also to the time we could go to bed.
Shortly after the warm handshakes and hugs it was off to bed.
Being one that usually goes to bed at nine and rises at five I found it unusual that I was able to sleep till 9 AM.
Then I heard a little knock on the door and in walked Patrick and Joys daughter, Angela to give us wake-up hugs for Azizah and I.
All in all, there is no question that it was a Happier start to 2021 than 2020.
Hopefully, this is good omen for the balance of the year when things will continuously improve as vaccines are distributed throughout the world and we overcome the worse pandemic of our lifetimes.
A saying I came up with midway through last year is “think positive” act positive and you will be positive”.
Whatever your “mind can conceive and believe your mind will achieve during 2021”. Napoleon Hill
