INDONESIA PLANS TO OPEN TRAVEL CORRIDORS WITH CHINA AND SINGAPORE
The Indonesian Transportation Minister, Budi Karya Sumadi is planning to open travel corridors for international visitors from China and Singapore.
During a virtual National Coordination Meeting For Economic Recovery on Thursday Nov 26th 2020, Budi Karya mentioned that Indonesia should consider reopening the border, especially for the province of Bali as the island is economically dependent on tourism.
He stated, “We have started agreements with China and Singapore to open international flights for both countries”.
Karya explained that there will be more focus on providing direct flights from either country to Bali without transit, and some of the airports in Indonesia are now ready to receive the direct flights.
Karya stated that they are going to ensure all public transportation including airports, bus stations and harbors will be properly sanitized in order to prevent virus transmission.
“I will personally inspect all the public transportation facilities to ensure that all prevention protocols are being implemented” Budi Karya added.
There will also be mandatory testing in place to ensure all visitors are free from COVID-19 before traveling to Bali.
However, Karya hasn’t made an official statement on when Indonesia will open its borders for international tourists.
Budi Karya and the Tourism and Creative Economy Minister, Wishnutama, have agreed that they will continue to be focused on domestic tourism for the year-end holiday season, while preparing the plan for international travelers in the near future.
