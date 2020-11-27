61% of Americans changed their Thanksgiving plans due to Covid-19 spikes

All of us at PT. Bali Affordable Lifestyles International who manage PT. Bali Luxury Villas and do business as Best Asia Real Estate
wish all our American Friends, Clients & Associates
A Very Happy Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving, or Thanksgiving Day, is a holiday celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday in November.
It has officially been an annual tradition since 1863, when, during the Civil War,
President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national day of "Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens", to be celebrated on Thursday, November 26.
As a federal and popular holiday in the U.S., Thanksgiving is one of the major holidays of the year.
President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national day of "Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens", to be celebrated on Thursday, November 26.
As a federal and popular holiday in the U.S., Thanksgiving is one of the major holidays of the year.
Together with Christmas and the New Year, Thanksgiving is a part of the broader holiday season.
The event that some Americans commonly call the "First Thanksgiving" was celebrated by the Pilgrims after their first harvest in the New World in 1621.
The first Thanksgiving feast lasted three days, and was attended by 53 Pilgrims and 90 Native Americans.]
The New England colonists were accustomed to regularly celebrating "thanksgivings"—days of prayer thanking God for blessings such as military victory or the end of a drought, though the 1621 events were likely not a religious observation.]
_All of us at PT. Bali Affordable Lifestyles International who manage PT. Bali Luxury Villas and do business as Best Asia Real Estate
wish all our American Friends, Clients & Associates
A Very Happy Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving, or Thanksgiving Day, is a holiday celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday in November.
It has officially been an annual tradition since 1863, when, during the Civil War,
President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national day of "Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens", to be celebrated on Thursday, November 26.
As a federal and popular holiday in the U.S., Thanksgiving is one of the major holidays of the year.
President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national day of "Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens", to be celebrated on Thursday, November 26.
As a federal and popular holiday in the U.S., Thanksgiving is one of the major holidays of the year.
Together with Christmas and the New Year, Thanksgiving is a part of the broader holiday season.
The event that some Americans commonly call the "First Thanksgiving" was celebrated by the Pilgrims after their first harvest in the New World in 1621.
The first Thanksgiving feast lasted three days, and was attended by 53 Pilgrims and 90 Native Americans.]
The New England colonists were accustomed to regularly celebrating "thanksgivings"—days of prayer thanking God for blessings such as military victory or the end of a drought, though the 1621 events were likely not a religious observation.]
61% of Americans changed their Thanksgiving plans due to Covid-19 spikes, new poll finds
By Naomi Thomas, CNN
Updated 2226 GMT (0626 HKT) November 24, 2020
(CNN)Sixty one percent of Americans have changed their Thanksgiving plans due to recent spikes in Covid-19 cases, according to new poll results released Tuesday by Axios-Ipsos.
The most common changes reported were seeing only immediate household members and having a smaller dinner than originally planned, according to the poll, which was based on a nationally representative sample of 1,002 US adults and conducted between November 20 and 23.
Dr. Sanjay Gupta: I won't be visiting with family this Thanksgiving. You shouldn't either.
Nearly one in 10 Americans -- 9% -- said they no longer plan to celebrate the holiday at all.
Democrats were more likely to report changing their plans than Republicans: 75% and 49%, respectively. Democrats were more likely to say they now planned to stay home with their immediate household. Among Republicans who changed plans, slightly more said they were getting together with a smaller group compared to their immediate household.
Sixty four percent of those in the poll said that seeing family or friends was a large or moderate risk; 76% said this about traveling.
CNN Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta has reported on how the US has broken new records for coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths. Due to the spike, 61% of Americans have changed Thanksgiving plans, according to new poll results.
The poll also saw some changes in personal behaviors. Seventy-two percent of respondents said that dining at a restaurant was a large to moderate risk, up from 68% in Axios-Ipsos' results last week. Fewer people reported actually going out to eat: 33% compared with 40% last week.
Three-quarters of respondents said that spending more time indoors in public places as it gets colder is risky.
The number of Americans wearing a mask at all times when they leave their home has reached a new high of 72%. While this isn't a significant change from last week, it shows "a steady upward trend from the past few months, when it hovered in the mid-60% range."
US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams emphasized that the safest Thanksgiving gatherings only include immediate household members. "I think of three things," he said, speaking Tueday on Fox and Friends. "I think of preparation, of separation, and of ventilation."
Should you visit your family for the holidays? Here's Dr. Leana Wen's answer
For preparation, Adams said that people should -- starting right now -- do everything they can to limit their exposure to others outside their household.
"You should also tell people who are at higher risk -- older people with chronic medical conditions -- 'Look, let's do it next year. Keep it small this year. Let's keep Grandma safe,'" he said.
While it's safer to gather outside and maintain social distancing, it's safer to not gather with anyone outside your household, he said.
"These are things you can do to have a safer gathering," Adams said. "Even though I want you to remember the safest gathering is with the immediate members of your household."
Get CNN Health's weekly newsletter
Bali Luxury Retirement Villas as low 2.8 Milyar
(* $184,888 U.S.D. or$268,888 Aus.)
You may now Invest, Vacation or retire full time or part-time in Bali while achieving very handsome returns with this freehold property for Indonesian buyers or over 80 years of leases for Foreign Buyers included in the purchase price starting at USD 184,888.Click here to see full video on Bali Luxury Retirement Villas.
Pretty well everything you need to know including location, prices, and designs plus information on Bali and Bali retirement visas is available on our web site https://www.baliluxuryretirementvillas.com.
The information is available on our website:
Features of© Bali Luxury Retirement Villas starting as low as * $184,888
• 100% legal for foreigners.
• Includes leases totaling 80 yrs.
• Private carport included.
• Private 8 m (27 Ft.) pool** for leisurely laps.
• Only 200 Mtr. To a fabulous beach, restaurants, beach clubs.
• Great investment for you and your heirs.
• Private Housekeepers & drivers, only $200 MTh.
• Healthcare at a fraction of Western costs.
• Brand-new hospital within five minutes.
• Award-winning international Airport 35 min.
• Proximity to Sanur, Ubud, Denpasar.
• Walking distance to affordable restaurants and beach clubs
• Shared low costs of pool man and gardeners.
• Minuscule monthly common area fees.
• Managed by 15-year-old, Hall of Fame award-winning management company
• *Price of the least expensive villa in U.S.D. after $10,000 Discount for the first two villas only. Subject to change without notice.
• **Eight-meter first-class swimming pool Only U.S.D. $28,888 Extra
Developed and managed by 14-year-old Hall of Fame award-winning Bali company
Our 14-year-old Bali company Pt. Bali Affordable Lifestyles International (PT. B.A.L.I.) with over 100 + staff and thousands of satisfied clients guarantee completion of any villas purchased now in 2020.
We are a Ten-Year Consecutive “Certificate of Excellence” recipient on the Worlds Largest Travel Site and was awarded their "Hall of Fame Award", in 2019. This is awarded to only 2 % of the Hotels & Villas listed on TripAdvisor Worldwide"
Conclusion:
These villas offer you an opportunity to own a luxury home on arguably the Best Island in the world with some of the greatest weather, lowest cost of living, clean air, and friendliest people.
Profit Now Move in Later:
You may not be ready to pack up and move to Bali in the next few years.
So, you may purchase now at these ridiculously low prices and we can normally rent them out for you for a monthly income of $1,500 to $2,000 U.S.D. per month.
Our 15-year-old “Hall of Fame” the award-winning management company that manages villas for V.I.P.s such as the former director of General Electric and Ritz Carlton can provide substantial net monthly income to supplement your pension while providing a carefree rental unit.
Confused? We understand that you may have concerns that we may not have even thought of, so feel free to ask whatever questions you wish.
We do not want you to even think about purchasing our © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas unless you are 100% convinced that they are safe, and perfect for you and your family.
Limited Offer: Save $10,000:
As with any new project we are anxious to sell the first few villas.
We have one already on hold and are only willing to offer one other villa at a $10,000 discount. First come first serve.
Free Stay in Luxury Estate:
If you wish to fly over and see the location first after you place a USD 2,000 Deposit we will offer you free accommodations in a 4 bdrm. 5 bath luxury beach view estate with a private 14 m pool for three days within walking distance of the location.
When you decide to conclude the purchase, we will extend the free estate accommodation for an additional four days.
Should you decide not to continue with the purchase we will refund your $2,000 Deposit minus $200.00 for the three-day stay.
Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedule to review this information and information on the website. If there is any further information we can provide you please do not hesitate to ask.
Cheers, THE SALES TEAM © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas
PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL US: Tel: 62-361-284069 Mobile or Whatsapp 62-812-3814014 Email: infoBLRV@gmail.com
P.S. We also have several larger villas available from two-bedroom www.baliluxuryvillasales.com
|Starting as low as $158,888.
to four-bedroom www.baliparadiseestates.com
starting as low as $158,888. The leases on these units vary from 34 years to nine years remaining.
Please contact us if you wish for further information. Tel: 62-361-284069 Mobile or Whatsapp 62-812-3814014 Email: infoBLRV@gmail.com
_________________________________
Free Bali Real Estate Seminar Video:
_________________________________
Are you tired of traditional investments such as banks and bonds that only offer 1%- 6% per year, which may not keep pace with the real inflation?
Do you want to become rich the way over 60 % of self-made multi-millionaires did?
“Become rich the way over 60 % of self-made multi-millionaires did?”
According to PT. B.A.L.I., one of Bali's leading real estate experts for the past 14 years, who have thousands of satisfied clients, this is the “Second best time to purchase Bali Real Estate this century”.
White House
“Second best time to purchase Bali Real Estate this century”.
They believe that recent clarification of Bali real estate laws for foreigners allowing them to obtain control of Bali Real Estate for more than normal life is creating a huge new demand for Indonesian and Bali Real Estate.
Coupled with the fact that Bali Real Estate has recently undergone the first correction in modern history with prices down as much as 50 % this may have set the stage for *increases of 20 % to 100 % in the next three to five years.
Free Bali Real Estate Seminar Video:
Whether you are a buyer, seller, broker, agent, investor, lessor or renter you can benefit from viewing PT. B.A.L.I’s latest Free Bali Real Estate Seminar Video filmed just a few months ago.
At this seminar PT. B.A.L. I’s Canadian President, a 23 yr. Bali resident, who is married to a fully Licenced Indonesian Notaris reviewed the most recent real estate laws for Indonesians and Foreigners in detail.
He also discussed the Past, Present, and Future of Bali Real Estate.
Click Here to view the latest Free Bali Real Estate Seminar Video
Free Seminar Topics:
During this Free Bali Seminar Video
you will learn about:
>The Past, Present and Future of Bali and Indonesian real estate.
>Why a recent official clarification of foreign ownership laws allows foreigners to totally control Indonesian properties for up to 80 years.
> How to avoid legal problems and make sure a property is safe.
> How to avoid complicated real estate laws - Indonesians married to foreigners.
> Why this is the second-best time to buy this century.
> Where are the best locations to buy for maximum profits?
> What type of properties will offer the best potential of *10% to 20 % per year?
> Discover how you can sell your property fast for the highest prices and lowest commissions.
> An opportunity for a free listing on B.A.R.E.
> First Class Beachfront property at almost 50% discount.
> A Quality 5,000 m2 Bali Hotel with 12 bungalows, 3 pools, and Restaurant for only $588,000.
> Low-cost properties with Luxury Villas starting as low as $158,888 for a three-bedroom 650 m² 3-bedroom, 4 - bath with private 9 - meter. Pool in Sanur.
> Ridiculously low-priced ocean view building lots starting as low as $25,000 for 500 m².
> Brand New Bali Luxury Retirement Villas starting at $184,888.
Note from The Seminar Speaker:
Since many of you have busy schedules and are unable to attend our seminars we think you will find our latest Free Bali Real Estate Seminar Video provides an exceptional education that will help you understand Bali real estate laws and allow you to make some substantial profits from Bali real estate investment.
After living in Bali for 23 years and running a Development and Real Estate Company for the last 18 years plus the fact that I'm married to a full lead licensed Notaris I think you will find that everything that you need to know about Bali Real Estate is covered in this timely seminar.
So, what have you got to lose? It’s Free and very Educational.
Click Here to view the latest Free Bali Real Estate Seminar Video
Feel free to contact me directly for a free private consultation at my office in Sanur.
Lawrence B.M.B,
Owner, President, Director
Tel or Whatsapp +628123814014
Email: lawrenceptbali@gmail.com
For a free one-hour legal consultation you may contact my Partner & Wife Azizah regarding anything from Indonesian Laws, Establishment of legal companies, securing proper visas, Marital contracts including prenuptial's post nuptial’s, etc.
Tel or Whatsapp +628113864993
Email: balinotarisazizah@gmail.com
About the Speaker Lawrence. Is the Owner, President and General Manager of 14-year-old Pt. Bali Affordable Lifestyles International (PT. B.A.L.I.). Doing Business as Best Asia Real Estate.
His spouse and partner Azizah, is a fully licensed Indonesian Notaris with a master’s degree in Indonesian Law specializing in real estate, corporate and Foreign Marital documentation.
Together they and their 100 + professional staff provide a one-stop professional, efficient location for Buying, Selling, Leasing and Renting Asian Real Estate.
They manage Best Asia Real Estate, PT. Bali Luxury Villas with rentals starting at $99 ++ per room per night & Bali Luxury Villa Sales Starting at $158,000, plus Bali Paradise Beach Estates rentals starting at $128.00 ++ per night and Estate sales starting at $350,000. plus Bali Luxury Retirement Villas starting at #198,888
They are a Ten-time Consecutive Certificate of Excellence recipient on the Worlds Largest Travel Site. This places them among the top 10 % of hotels and villas listed by Tripadvisor worldwide.
"Recipients Hall of Fame Award, awarded to only 2 % of the Hotels listed on TripAdvisor Worldwide"
Lawrence is also one of Asia’s best-known travel and real estate investment experts. They publish the daily Bali & World News & Views Blog which combined with Bali News and Views Blog has had almost 1,500,000 pageviews. They also publish the Best Asia Real Estate Blog, Facebook, and Twitter posts. He offers free real estate seminars throughout Asia every quarter. For Free Seminar schedule email to seminarsptbali@gmail.com
Head Office: Jl. Karangsari # 5, Sanur, Bali, Indonesia 80228 Tel. Office: 62-361-284069 Fax: 62-361-270143,
Mobile: or Whatsapp: English: 62-8123814014 Bahasa Indonesia: 62-8113864993 Email: lawrenceptbali@gmail.com Skype: baliagents
Bali Luxury Retirement Villas as low 2.8 Milyar
(* $184,888 U.S.D. or$268,888 Aus.)
You may now Invest, Vacation or retire full time or part-time in Bali while achieving very handsome returns with this freehold property for Indonesian buyers or over 80 years of leases for Foreign Buyers included in the purchase price starting at USD 184,888.Click here to see full video on Bali Luxury Retirement Villas.
Pretty well everything you need to know including location, prices, and designs plus information on Bali and Bali retirement visas is available on our web site https://www.baliluxuryretirementvillas.com.
The information is available on our website:
Features of© Bali Luxury Retirement Villas starting as low as * $184,888
• 100% legal for foreigners.
• Includes leases totaling 80 yrs.
• Private carport included.
• Private 8 m (27 Ft.) pool** for leisurely laps.
• Only 200 Mtr. To a fabulous beach, restaurants, beach clubs.
• Great investment for you and your heirs.
• Private Housekeepers & drivers, only $200 MTh.
• Healthcare at a fraction of Western costs.
• Brand-new hospital within five minutes.
• Award-winning international Airport 35 min.
• Proximity to Sanur, Ubud, Denpasar.
• Walking distance to affordable restaurants and beach clubs
• Shared low costs of pool man and gardeners.
• Minuscule monthly common area fees.
• Managed by 15-year-old, Hall of Fame award-winning management company
• *Price of the least expensive villa in U.S.D. after $10,000 Discount for the first two villas only. Subject to change without notice.
• **Eight-meter first-class swimming pool Only U.S.D. $28,888 Extra
Developed and managed by 14-year-old Hall of Fame award-winning Bali company
Our 14-year-old Bali company Pt. Bali Affordable Lifestyles International (PT. B.A.L.I.) with over 100 + staff and thousands of satisfied clients guarantee completion of any villas purchased now in 2020.
We are a Ten-Year Consecutive “Certificate of Excellence” recipient on the Worlds Largest Travel Site and was awarded their "Hall of Fame Award", in 2019. This is awarded to only 2 % of the Hotels & Villas listed on TripAdvisor Worldwide"
Conclusion:
These villas offer you an opportunity to own a luxury home on arguably the Best Island in the world with some of the greatest weather, lowest cost of living, clean air, and friendliest people.
Profit Now Move in Later:
You may not be ready to pack up and move to Bali in the next few years.
So, you may purchase now at these ridiculously low prices and we can normally rent them out for you for a monthly income of $1,500 to $2,000 U.S.D. per month.
Our 15-year-old “Hall of Fame” the award-winning management company that manages villas for V.I.P.s such as the former director of General Electric and Ritz Carlton can provide substantial net monthly income to supplement your pension while providing a carefree rental unit.
Confused? We understand that you may have concerns that we may not have even thought of, so feel free to ask whatever questions you wish.
We do not want you to even think about purchasing our © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas unless you are 100% convinced that they are safe, and perfect for you and your family.
Limited Offer: Save $10,000:
As with any new project we are anxious to sell the first few villas.
We have one already on hold and are only willing to offer one other villa at a $10,000 discount. First come first serve.
Free Stay in Luxury Estate:
If you wish to fly over and see the location first after you place a USD 2,000 Deposit we will offer you free accommodations in a 4 bdrm. 5 bath luxury beach view estate with a private 14 m pool for three days within walking distance of the location.
When you decide to conclude the purchase, we will extend the free estate accommodation for an additional four days.
Should you decide not to continue with the purchase we will refund your $2,000 Deposit minus $200.00 for the three-day stay.
Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedule to review this information and information on the website. If there is any further information we can provide you please do not hesitate to ask.
Cheers, THE SALES TEAM © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas
PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL US: Tel: 62-361-284069 Mobile or Whatsapp 62-812-3814014 Email: infoBLRV@gmail.com
P.S. We also have several larger villas available from two-bedroom www.baliluxuryvillasales.com
|Starting as low as $158,888.
to four-bedroom www.baliparadiseestates.com
starting as low as $158,888. The leases on these units vary from 34 years to nine years remaining.
Please contact us if you wish for further information. Tel: 62-361-284069 Mobile or Whatsapp 62-812-3814014 Email: infoBLRV@gmail.com
No comments:
Post a comment