Polls reveal that Trumps voter base don't care what he does even when he may be cheating on income taxes

I am frankly surprised that the latest polls are not reflecting an even more dramatic downturn in Trumps popularity after it was revealed that he only paid $750 in federal income tax after giving his daughter a $750,000 consultant fee which was written off.



So it appears that 40% plus of American voters who will vote for Trump don't care what he does.





He can grab women's private parts, commit adultery with a porn star, lie almost everyday and even not pay taxes while his voters are paying enormous taxes to support his lifestyle and they just don't care.





Maybe they are a re not aware that almost every company that he has been involved in has gone bankrupt.





He may even bankrupt America before he is voted out.

Since he took office been president of the United States although he promised to reduce the national debt the national debt has gone from 19 trillion to 26 Trillion .





Now today it was revealed that while he only payed $750 the average tax payer paid $9,254.





I give him one thing he is a great salesman.

It will be interesting to see how the polls change after tomorrow's first presidential debate between candidate Bidden and Trump.





I pray for the sake of America's future that more Americans come to their senses and vote t his poor excuse for a human being out of office and out of everybody's lives