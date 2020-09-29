Polls reveal that Trumps voter base don't care what he does even when he may be cheating on income taxes

I am frankly surprised that the latest polls are not reflecting an even more dramatic downturn in Trumps popularity after it was revealed that he only paid $750 in federal income tax after giving his daughter a $750,000 consultant fee which was written off.
So it appears that 40% plus of American voters who will vote for Trump don't care what he does.
He can grab women's private parts, commit adultery with a porn star, lie almost everyday and even not pay taxes while his voters are paying enormous taxes to support his lifestyle and they just don't care.
Maybe they are are not aware that almost every company that he has been involved in has gone bankrupt.
He may even bankrupt America before he is voted out.
Since he took office been president of the United States although he promised to reduce the national debt the national debt has gone from 19 trillion to 26 Trillion .
Now today it was revealed that while he only payed $750 the average tax payer paid $9,254.
I give him one thing he is a great salesman.
It will be interesting to see how the polls change after tomorrow's first presidential debate between candidate Bidden and Trump.
I pray for the sake of America's future that more Americans come to their senses and vote this poor excuse for a human being out of office and out of everybody's lives
Election 2020: Sunday-Monday Presidential Polls
Another day, another round of polls. With five weeks left until the November 3 election, here’s a snapshot of the latest national polls for president and senate candidates.
Presidential (WaPo/ABC):
Joe Biden (D): 53%
Donald Trump (R): 43%
Presidential (NYTimes/Siena)
Biden: 49%
Trump: 41%
Presidential (WaPo/ABC News)
Biden: 54%
Trump: 44%
Presidential – MAINE (Colby)
Biden: 50%
Trump: 39%
Presidential – WISCONSIN (NBC News/MaristPoll)
Biden: 54%
Trump: 44%
Presidential – MICHIGAN (NBC News/MaristPoll)
Biden: 52%
Trump: 44%
Presidential – MINNESOTA (USA Today/Suffolk University)
Biden: 47%
Trump: 40%
Presidential – MINNESOTA (Star Tribune/MPR News/Kare)
Biden: 48%
Trump: 42%
Presidential – NORTH CAROLINA (CBS News/YouGov)
Biden: 48%
Trump: 46%
Presidential – GEORGIA (CBS News/YouGov)
Trump: 47%
Biden: 46%
Presidential – SOUTH CAROLINA (CBS News/YouGov)
Trump: 52%
Biden: 42%
Senate – MAINE (Colby)
Sara Gideon (D): 45%
Susan Collins (R): 41%
Senate – SOUTH CAROLINA (CBS News/YouGov)
Lindsey Graham (R): 45%
James Harrison (D): 44%
Senate – GEORGIA (CBS News/YouGov)
David Perdue (R): 47%
Jon Ossoff (D): 42%
Senate – MICHIGAN (NBC News/MaristPoll)
Gary Peters (D): 49%
John James (R): 44%
Senate – NORTH CAROLINA (CBS News/YouGov)
Cal Cunningham (D): 48%
Thom Tillis (R): 38%
For more on polls, check Real Clear Politics.
