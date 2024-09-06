Tourist Access To Popular Bali Beach Changed To Reduce Traffic

The team in charge of one of Bali’s most popular beaches has confirmed major updates to the way in which they will be running things moving forward.
Pandawa Beach, best known for its sheer limestone cliffs and vast expanses of white sand, has seen a huge spike in popularity in the last 18 months, resulting in leaders having to revisit how pedestrian access and vehicle traffic are coordinated.
The Tanah Barak area of Pandawa Beach is the most famous access point to the beachfront. The route from the car park to the beachfront requires tourists to walk through a narrow gap in the cliff, which has become a hugely popular spot for photos and videos.
To help keep tourists safe from oncoming traffic, road users are no longer allowed to drive private vehicles through the gap in the cliffs.
A new shuttle service has been launched, making it both safer for pedestrians and helping preserve the surrounding area from unsightly traffic congestion.
Speaking to reporters, local leader Ni Luh Hepi Wiradani explained that the new policy was created in partnership with the local community and was inspired by feedback from tourists.
She explained, “This policy was taken because of many requests for the Tanah Barak area to be tidier so that vehicles do not pass by and disturb visitor’s time spent in the area.
Tourists, whether arriving by motorcycle or car, must park at the Lelangon Parking Area and then continue their journey to the Pandawa Beachfront on foot or make use of the shuttle service now on offer.
The cost to visit the beach remains the same as the price leveling update specified earlier this year: IDR 25,000 per person. Wiradani added, “The same rate applies to all visitors, both domestic and foreign, regardless of age.”
With the new system already in effect for a few days Wiradani said that, so far, the feedback has been positive from visitors, tour providers, travel agents, and the local community.
She concluded, “Thank God, since the policy was issued until now, we have received a positive response, where visitors feel more comfortable without the traffic of vehicles.”
The shuttle service is able to assist up to 800 passengers a day travel between the parking area and the beachfront, which is the majority of the daily average visitors in the low season. For those who want to take photos in the cliff gap, then walking is the best option.
The team in charge of tourism activities at Pandawa Beach has been committed to quickly introducing new management techniques as the beach has soared in popularity.
Over the Eid holiday earlier this year, Pandawa Beach saw an average of 2,500-3,000 daily visitors, with beach management describing the influx of holidaymakers as ‘overwhelming’.
Leaders are also exploring new zoning management policies that would help ensure Pandawa Beach is a destination for everyone.
Initial plans suggested that the beach would be split up into specific zones with a public beach area, a water sports area with access to the Pandawa Marine Park, a beach club, and a food and dining area, accompanied by a private stretch of the beach at the easterly edge for photoshoots and private events such as weddings, intimate marriage proposals or private parties.
Pandawa Beach sits between the famous surf spot of Green Bowl Beach and Pantai Gunung Payung. Closer to Nusa Dua than to Uluwatu, Pandawa Beach has become a vacation destination in its own right.
With hotels like Puri Pandawa Resort, Pandawa Hill Resort, and Guesthouse 88 Pandawa all offering affordable accommodation, Pandawa could become Bali’s hottest beach destination in 2025.
