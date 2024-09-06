Friday, September 6, 2024

Tourist Access To Popular Bali Beach Changed To Reduce Traffic


Posted onPublished: September 4, 2024

The team in charge of one of Bali’s most popular beaches has confirmed major updates to the way in which they will be running things moving forward.

Pandawa Beach, best known for its sheer limestone cliffs and vast expanses of white sand, has seen a huge spike in popularity in the last 18 months, resulting in leaders having to revisit how pedestrian access and vehicle traffic are coordinated. 

The Tanah Barak area of Pandawa Beach is the most famous access point to the beachfront. The route from the car park to the beachfront requires tourists to walk through a narrow gap in the cliff, which has become a hugely popular spot for photos and videos.

To help keep tourists safe from oncoming traffic, road users are no longer allowed to drive private vehicles through the gap in the cliffs.

A new shuttle service has been launched, making it both safer for pedestrians and helping preserve the surrounding area from unsightly traffic congestion. 

Speaking to reporters, local leader Ni Luh Hepi Wiradani explained that the new policy was created in partnership with the local community and was inspired by feedback from tourists.

She explained, “This policy was taken because of many requests for the Tanah Barak area to be tidier so that vehicles do not pass by and disturb visitor’s time spent in the area. 

We are arranging it so that visitors are more comfortable to travel.”

Tourists, whether arriving by motorcycle or car, must park at the Lelangon Parking Area and then continue their journey to the Pandawa Beachfront on foot or make use of the shuttle service now on offer.

The cost to visit the beach remains the same as the price leveling update specified earlier this year: IDR 25,000 per person. Wiradani added, “The same rate applies to all visitors, both domestic and foreign, regardless of age.”

With the new system already in effect for a few days Wiradani said that, so far, the feedback has been positive from visitors, tour providers, travel agents, and the local community.

She concluded, “Thank God, since the policy was issued until now, we have received a positive response, where visitors feel more comfortable without the traffic of vehicles.”

The shuttle service is able to assist up to 800 passengers a day travel between the parking area and the beachfront, which is the majority of the daily average visitors in the low season. For those who want to take photos in the cliff gap, then walking is the best option.

In the high season, Pandawa Beach can welcome over 2,000 visitors a day. For many years, the beach was something of a hidden gem; first discovered by domestic tourists on vacation from across the archipelago and more recently discovered by international tourists seeking to find crowd-free stretches of sand, as Uluwatu becomes ever busier.

The team in charge of tourism activities at Pandawa Beach has been committed to quickly introducing new management techniques as the beach has soared in popularity.

Over the Eid holiday earlier this year, Pandawa Beach saw an average of 2,500-3,000 daily visitors, with beach management describing the influx of holidaymakers as ‘overwhelming’.

Leaders are also exploring new zoning management policies that would help ensure Pandawa Beach is a destination for everyone.

Initial plans suggested that the beach would be split up into specific zones with a public beach area, a water sports area with access to the Pandawa Marine Park, a beach club, and a food and dining area, accompanied by a private stretch of the beach at the easterly edge for photoshoots and private events such as weddings, intimate marriage proposals or private parties.

Pandawa Beach sits between the famous surf spot of Green Bowl Beach and Pantai Gunung Payung. Closer to Nusa Dua than to Uluwatu, Pandawa Beach has become a vacation destination in its own right.

With hotels like Puri Pandawa Resort, Pandawa Hill Resort, and Guesthouse 88 Pandawa all offering affordable accommodation, Pandawa could become Bali’s hottest beach destination in 2025.
-
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Search This Blog

Translate this Blog

Subscribe to our Free Newsletter

"Thank you for your interesting newsletters. Enjoy reading them and educate myself with wise feeling of world real estate market". A S. Russia

“Pioneer of ©Bali Luxury Villas, Sanur”

“Pioneer of ©Bali Luxury Villas, Sanur”
PT. B.A.L.I. pioneered Bali Luxury Villa Complexes in Sanur and Gianyar.

PT. B.A.L.I.

PT. B.A.L.I.
Since 2004

Owners Azizah and Lawrence

Owners Azizah and Lawrence
Owned by Azizah an Indonesian Notaris & her Canadian Husband Lawrence a resident of Bali for 26 years. They and their 70 + professional staff provide a one stop professional, efficient service for Buying, Selling, Leasing and Renting Bali Real Estate.

Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)

Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)
Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)

Amazing.... these villas are so good

Yumiko's review of your place Lovely Large Luxury Villa - Private pool & Maid Jan 21 – 30, 2024 Public review We visit emerald villa many time. We feel like this villa is my house in Sanur,Bali. All staffs are very friendly and helpful. We love Sanur. not too much people but convenient and beautiful area. Our most fun is surfing. surf almost every day. We can walk to beach soon . I cook breakfast every morning. We also enjoy near local Bali food and many kinds of restaurants for lunch and dinner. We can require Bali massage at villa. very comfortable.I really recommend the stay . Thank you. Our next visit is March. of course must be fun.

Your Own Bali Luxury Retirement Villa $284,888 U.S.D

Your Own Bali Luxury Retirement Villa $284,888 U.S.D
2 Bedrm - 2 Bath Start Private Pool 200 Mtrs to Faboulous Beach

Features of © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas starting as low as * $184,888

• 100% legal for foreigners.

• Includes leases totaling 80 yrs.

• Private carport included.

• Private 8 m (27 Ft.) pool** for leisurely laps.

• Only 200 Mtr. To a fabulous beach, restaurants, beach clubs.

• Great investment for you and your heirs.

• Private Housekeepers & drivers, only 3 Juta.

• Healthcare at a fraction of Western costs.

• Brand-new hospital within five minutes.

• Award-winning international Airport 35 min.

• Proximity to Sanur, Ubud, Denpasar.

• Walking distance to affordable restaurants and beach clubs

• Shared low costs of pool man and gardeners.

• Minuscule monthly common area fees.

• Managed by 15-year-old, Hall of Fame award-winning management company

• *Price of the least expensive villa in . after 150 Juata Discount for the first two villas only. Subject to change without notice.

• **Eight-meter first-class swimming pool Only 460 Juta Extra

Please contact us if you wish further information.

Whatsapp 62-812-3814014

Email: infoBLRV@gmail.com


Your Own Bali Luxury Suite or Apartment Start at1.44 Miliar ($88,888 U.S.D)

Your Own Bali Luxury Suite or Apartment Start at1.44 Miliar ($88,888 U.S.D)
Now you can enjoy a luxurious Bali hotel suite or room for free and earn attractive income as well

Testimonial Bali Emerald Apartments

Sept 2023 - Fedor gave your place 5 stars! Fedor had great things to say about their stay

Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple

Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple
Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple

Recipient of Tripadvisor’s Hall of Fame award

Recipient of Tripadvisor’s Hall of Fame award
The World's Largest Travel Site Trip Advisor has issued PT. B.A.L.I. their highest accolade “The Hall of Fame Award” for qualifying for their Certificate of Excellence Award each of the past Ten years. This prestigious award is granted to only the top 2 % of the it’s Hotels and Villas worldwide.

Testimonial:

"Hi Lawrence, It has been a pleasure to do business with you over the years and it is a further pleasure in this day and age to do business with such a trust worthy man. Very kindest regards." Ken H. England

Limited Villas Book Now to Avoid Disappointment:

Limited Villas Book Now to Avoid Disappointment:
Interested parties please contact Lawrence, directly at 62-8123814014 Email: lbptbali@gmail.com Or our Rentals Manager: Yanthi at +62 815-5890-0389 or our Reception at PT Bali Luxury Villas at 62-361-284069

Contact Form

Name

Email *

Message *

Best Bali Real Estate

Best Bali Real Estate
WHERE YOUR BALI DREAMS BECOME REALITY

© Bali Paradise Beach Estates

© Bali Paradise Beach Estates
Sales start at 4.6 MILIAR

Lowest Priced Beach View Property

Lowest Priced Beach View Property
Only 30 Juta per are ( 100 m2)

Bali's finest selection of affordable quality. desperately real estate.

https://bestbalirealestate.com/

Own your own Hotel - Only 12.5 Miliar

Own your own Hotel - Only 12.5 Miliar
This luxurious hotel on the border of the brand-new Hyatt Regency Hotel in Sanur or is now available with a long term lease.

Contact Information

Contact Info

Testimonial

"I was taking a gander at some of your posts on this site and I consider this site is truly informational! "Nida commented on "APÉRITIF IS BALI’S NEWEST FINE DINING RESTAURANT" Sep 21, 2020