This Weeks Bali + World News & Views

Current News & Views about Bali, Bali Real Estate, Tourism, Immigration & the World you can use to boost your health, finances, and relationships.
Now easier for travelers from 13 countries to enter Indonesia including Bali
The Indonesian government has made it easier for travelers from 13 countries, exempting them from the obligation to have a visa when visiting Indonesia.
_______________
The Indonesian government has made it easier for travelers from 13 countries, exempting them from the obligation to have a visa when visiting Indonesia.
Indonesia signs 32 pacts with African nations at Bali summit
The 2nd Indonesia Africa Forum (IAF) concluded with a total of 32 business agreements valued at over US$ 3.5 billion,' Foreign Ministry says as 3-day summit ends.Indonesia has signed 32 agreements with African nations at the Bali summit, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
_______________
Indonesia's Foreign Tourist Arrivals Surge in 2024; Bali Remains Top Gateway
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has reported a significant increase in foreign tourist visits to Indonesia during the first seven months of 2024, reaching a total of 7.75 million.
_______________
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has reported a significant increase in foreign tourist visits to Indonesia during the first seven months of 2024, reaching a total of 7.75 million.
Underground Subway Project in Bali Officially Begins with Laying of First Stone
by Indonesia Expat September 5, 2024
Underground Subway Project in Bali Officially Begins with Laying of First Stone. The development of Bali’s underground railway system, also known as the Bali Light Rail Transit (LRT), has officially commenced and will be completed in four phases.
_______________
A Glowing Tribute from a 20-Year Client
We're thrilled to share a heartwarming testimonial from a cherished client who has been with us for an incredible two decades.This esteemed teacher from the United Kingdom, along with her husband Roger (A former principal of a major International School in Jakarta now passed), have been loyal clients and a dear friends over the years.
_______________
We're thrilled to share a heartwarming testimonial from a cherished client who has been with us for an incredible two decades.This esteemed teacher from the United Kingdom, along with her husband Roger (A former principal of a major International School in Jakarta now passed), have been loyal clients and a dear friends over the years.
Launching Bali Luxury Retirement Villas
Are you ready to embrace the retirement you've always dreamed of ?Bali Luxury Retirement Villas offers a haven of tranquility, beauty, and affordability for those seeking a fulfilling retirement lifestyle.
__________________________________
Special Deal
Discounted 6.40 MiliarBelow is a property that we have chosen, especially for you, our newsletter readers.
Last Week's Bali News
Bali's new tourism rules: What they mean for your next vacation to Indonesia's tropical island
For full story with photos Click Here
_______________
Now You Can Retire in Bali
Bali Luxury Retirement Villas
Bali Crowned Asia’s Premier Beach Destination in Agoda’s Latest Rankings
Bali tops Agoda’s latest rankings as Asia’s leading beach destination, securing its crown as the ultimate tropical paradise for travelers.
_______________
A Rice Farmer In Bali Stumbled Upon An Ancient Stone Sarcophagus, And Then More Were Uncovered
_______________
Jokowi Orders Strict Screening for Indonesia-Africa Forum in Bali
Jokowi Orders Strict Screening for Indonesia-Africa Forum in Bali to Prevent Mpox Spread
_______________
Indonesia Most Generous Country in Southeast Asia
Southeast Asia has consistently demonstrated a strong culture of generosity, with several countries ranking high in the World Giving Index 2024.
A Tranquil Haven: Moonstone Beach Club at Panti Purnama
A new fabulous beach club opened last week just a stone's throw from our home in Panti Purnama, the brand new Moonstone Beach Club.
Bali beyond the beach: 7 hidden cultural attractions away from the crowds.
Bali may be one of Asia’s most heavily touristed destinations but it’s still possible to get off the beaten track and find something underappreciated on the Island of the Gods.
Best Places in Southeast Asia for Digital Nomad and Remote Workers
Southeast Asia (SEA) is a promising continent for digital nomads to work remotely due to various factors with low cost living being the prominent reason. Countries such as Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam stand out in the digital nomad community for their ability to provide a shelter to digital nomad and remote workers
______________________________________
THANK YOU:
Keep up to date with the latest news and views on Bali and the world, all while reveling in their exceptional offering of the Bali +World News & Views Blogs & Facebook Posts
BLOG HISTORY:
Bali + World News & Views Newsletter, Blogs, and Social Media posts have been published for the past 21 years.
Our Blog Combined with its newer version, it has attracted over two million page views to date.
"Over two million page views"
ABOUT US:
At PT. B.A.L.I., we understand the importance of entrusting your real estate and travel decisions to qualified professionals.
That's why we're led by a dynamic duo with decades of proven experience, integrity, and passion for Bali:
" The owners of this company are the perfect combination of long-time international experience and in-depth subject-matter knowledge and relevant local expertise, networking, and the right licenses to run this business and advise their clients. The properties on offer are at prime locations with huge growth potential." E.M. Dutch CEO Major Indonesian Company. 2023
Ms. Siti Nur Azizah:
A licensed Indonesian Notaris with a master’s degree in law, also boasts over 23 years of expertise in Bali's hotel ownership and management.
Her deep understanding of local regulations and unwavering dedication ensure your transactions are smooth and secure.
Her Spouse Lawrence, a Canadian National with 50 years in the global real estate market, including 22 years in Bali brings a wealth of strategic insight and market knowledge.
Together, they and their 70 + Bali Staff have built PT. B.A.L.I. into a 22-year-old powerhouse who are recognized for their award-winning service and unwavering commitment to clients.
UNPARALLED SERVICE:
Our team of over 70 experienced professionals are passionate about exceeding expectations.
We offer a comprehensive suite of services, including:
Expert guidance on navigating the Bali real estate market and seamless buying and selling of Bali properties.
Efficient leasing and renting solutions through PT. Bali Luxury Villas, and Bali Emerald Apartment Hotel.
Lifestyles and services for Baby Boomers and Retirees with their Bali Luxury Retirement Villas.
Clients from around the world have repeatedly commended our honesty, professionalism, and unrivaled expertise, solidifying our position as one of Asia's most renowned real estate investment advisors.
"Honesty and professionalism are everything when you're dealing with real estate, but when you can also find the most knowledgeable people to advise you and help you with what you need, why go anywhere else? Hands down the best in Bali!" - B. B. USA- 2022
Don't Settle for Less, Choose the Best:
When it comes to your Bali Real Estate journey, why settle for anything less than the best?
With our unmatched experience, unwavering integrity, and global recognition, we're your trusted partner for success.
|ESTABLISHED 2004
Bali Retirement Villas
Two bedroom, two bath private. pool. 200 meters to the Beach. Freehold or 80-year leases. Start at 4.2 Mil ( 268,888 U.S.D)
Bali Emerald Apartment Sales
Modern New Apartments -Hyatt Regency Sanur 800 meters to the Beach. Start at 1.08 Mil ( 68,888 U.S.D)
Bali Emerald Apartment Rentals
Modern New Apartments -Hyatt Regency Sanur 800 meters to the Beach. Start at 800,000 IDR ( 48 U.S.D)
Bali Luxury Villa Sales
Large Luxury Villas -Private Pool - Private Maid
Hyatt Regency - Sanur - 800 meters to the Beach. Start at 3.8 Miliar (228,000 U.S.D)
Bali Luxury Villa Rentals
Large Luxury Villas -Private Pool - Private Maid. Hyatt Regency Sanur 800 meters to the Beach. Start at 1,600,000 IDR (100 U.S.D)
Bali Paradise Beach Estates Sales
100 meters to the Beach. Freehold or 80-year leases.
We value your privacy, so you can unsubscribe anytime. Unsubscribe
No comments:
Post a Comment