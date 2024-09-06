This Weeks Bali + World News & Views

Friday, September 6, 2024

This Week's News
Now easier for travelers from 13 countries to enter Indonesia including Bali


The Indonesian government has made it easier for travelers from 13 countries, exempting them from the obligation to have a visa when visiting Indonesia.
Indonesia signs 32 pacts with African nations at Bali summit

The 2nd Indonesia Africa Forum (IAF) concluded with a total of 32 business agreements valued at over US$ 3.5 billion,' Foreign Ministry says as 3-day summit ends.
Indonesia has signed 32 agreements with African nations at the Bali summit, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Indonesia's Foreign Tourist Arrivals Surge in 2024; Bali Remains Top Gateway


TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has reported a significant increase in foreign tourist visits to Indonesia during the first seven months of 2024, reaching a total of 7.75 million.
Underground Subway Project in Bali Officially Begins with Laying of First Stone

by Indonesia Expat September 5, 2024
Underground Subway Project in Bali Officially Begins with Laying of First Stone. The development of Bali’s underground railway system, also known as the Bali Light Rail Transit (LRT), has officially commenced and will be completed in four phases.

A Glowing Tribute from a 20-Year Client

Janet and Rogers Villa in Emerald Villas 20 Years

We're thrilled to share a heartwarming testimonial from a cherished client who has been with us for an incredible two decades.This esteemed teacher from the United Kingdom, along with her husband Roger (A former principal of a major International School in Jakarta now passed), have been loyal clients and a dear friends over the years.

Launching Bali Luxury Retirement Villas

Are you ready to embrace the retirement you've always dreamed of ?
Bali Luxury Retirement Villas offers a haven of tranquility, beauty, and affordability for those seeking a fulfilling retirement lifestyle.

Special Deal 

Special Deal

Discounted 6.40 Miliar

Massive 4.5 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom Luxury Villa only 5.8 Miliar 

Below is a property that we have chosen, especially for you, our newsletter readers.

This is an exceptionally special deal. 
This Special, low price won’t last long.

Bali's new tourism rules: What they mean for your next vacation to Indonesia's tropical island


Now You Can Retire in Bali

Bali Luxury Retirement Villas

Bali Crowned Asia’s Premier Beach Destination in Agoda’s Latest Rankings

Bali tops Agoda’s latest rankings as Asia’s leading beach destination, securing its crown as the ultimate tropical paradise for travelers.

A Rice Farmer In Bali Stumbled Upon An Ancient Stone Sarcophagus, And Then More Were Uncovered

Jokowi Orders Strict Screening for Indonesia-Africa Forum in Bali

Jokowi Orders Strict Screening for Indonesia-Africa Forum in Bali to Prevent Mpox Spread

Indonesia Most Generous Country in Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia has consistently demonstrated a strong culture of generosity, with several countries ranking high in the World Giving Index 2024.

A Tranquil Haven: Moonstone Beach Club at Panti Purnama

A new fabulous beach club opened last week just a stone's throw from our home in Panti Purnama, the brand new Moonstone Beach Club.

Bali beyond the beach: 7 hidden cultural attractions away from the crowds.

Bali may be one of Asia’s most heavily touristed destinations but it’s still possible to get off the beaten track and find something underappreciated on the Island of the Gods.

Best Places in Southeast Asia for Digital Nomad and Remote Workers

 Southeast Asia (SEA) is a promising continent for digital nomads to work remotely due to various factors with low cost living being the prominent reason. Countries such as Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam stand out in the digital nomad community for their ability to provide a shelter to digital nomad and remote workers

ABOUT US:

Trust Your Bali Real Estate Journey to Proven Experts:

At PT. B.A.L.I., we understand the importance of entrusting your real estate and travel decisions to qualified professionals.

That's why we're led by a dynamic duo with decades of proven experience, integrity, and passion for Bali:

The owners of this company are the perfect combination of long-time international experience and in-depth subject-matter knowledge and relevant local expertise, networking, and the right licenses to run this business and advise their clients. The properties on offer are at prime locations with huge growth potential." E.M. Dutch CEO Major Indonesian Company. 2023

Ms. Siti Nur Azizah:

Owners of Award-Winning PT.B.A.L.I.
Azizah & Lawrence

A licensed Indonesian Notaris with a master’s degree in law, also boasts over 23 years of expertise in Bali's hotel ownership and management.

Her deep understanding of local regulations and unwavering dedication ensure your transactions are smooth and secure.

Her Spouse Lawrence, a Canadian National with 50 years in the global real estate market, including 22 years in Bali brings a wealth of strategic insight and market knowledge.

Together, they and their 70 + Bali Staff have built PT. B.A.L.I. into a 22-year-old powerhouse who are recognized for their award-winning service and unwavering commitment to clients.

UNPARALLED SERVICE:

Our team of over 70 experienced professionals are passionate about exceeding expectations.

We offer a comprehensive suite of services, including:

Expert guidance on navigating the Bali real estate market and seamless buying and selling of Bali properties.

Efficient leasing and renting solutions through PT. Bali Luxury Villas, and Bali Emerald Apartment Hotel.

Lifestyles and services for Baby Boomers and Retirees with their Bali Luxury Retirement Villas.

TRUSTED BY THE BEST:

For 10 consecutive years, our dedication to excellence was recognized by TripAdvisor's prestigious Certificate of Excellence and Hall of Fame Award, placing us among the top 2% of hotels and villas globally.


THOUSANDS OF SATISFIED CLIENTS:

Clients from around the world have repeatedly commended our honesty, professionalism, and unrivaled expertise, solidifying our position as one of Asia's most renowned real estate investment advisors.

"Honesty and professionalism are everything when you're dealing with real estate, but when you can also find the most knowledgeable people to advise you and help you with what you need, why go anywhere else? Hands down the best in Bali!" - B. B. USA- 2022

Don't Settle for Less, Choose the Best:

When it comes to your Bali Real Estate journey, why settle for anything less than the best?

With our unmatched experience, unwavering integrity, and global recognition, we're your trusted partner for success.

PT. B.A.L.I.

ESTABLISHED 2004

Doing Business As:

Bali Retirement Villas

Two bedroom, two bath private. pool. 200 meters to the Beach. Freehold or 80-year leases. Start at 4.2 Mil ( 268,888 U.S.D)

Bali Emerald Apartment Sales

Modern New Apartments -Hyatt Regency Sanur 800 meters to the Beach. Start at 1.08 Mil ( 68,888 U.S.D)

Bali Emerald Apartment Rentals

Modern New Apartments -Hyatt Regency Sanur 800 meters to the Beach. Start at 800,000 IDR ( 48 U.S.D)

Bali Luxury Villa Sales

Large Luxury Villas -Private Pool - Private Maid

Hyatt Regency - Sanur - 800 meters to the Beach. Start at 3.8 Miliar (228,000 U.S.D)

Bali Luxury Villa Rentals

Large Luxury Villas -Private Pool - Private Maid. Hyatt Regency Sanur 800 meters to the Beach. Start at 1,600,000 IDR (100 U.S.D)
Bali Paradise Beach Estates Sales

100 meters to the Beach. Freehold or 80-year leases.

Start at 3.1 Mil (198,888 U.S.D)

Labels:

PT. B.A.L.I. pioneered Bali Luxury Villa Complexes in Sanur and Gianyar.

PT. B.A.L.I.

Owners Azizah and Lawrence

Owned by Azizah an Indonesian Notaris & her Canadian Husband Lawrence a resident of Bali for 26 years. They and their 70 + professional staff provide a one stop professional, efficient service for Buying, Selling, Leasing and Renting Bali Real Estate.

Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)

Amazing.... these villas are so good

Yumiko's review of your place Lovely Large Luxury Villa - Private pool & Maid Jan 21 – 30, 2024 Public review We visit emerald villa many time. We feel like this villa is my house in Sanur,Bali. All staffs are very friendly and helpful. We love Sanur. not too much people but convenient and beautiful area. Our most fun is surfing. surf almost every day. We can walk to beach soon . I cook breakfast every morning. We also enjoy near local Bali food and many kinds of restaurants for lunch and dinner. We can require Bali massage at villa. very comfortable.I really recommend the stay . Thank you. Our next visit is March. of course must be fun.

Your Own Bali Luxury Retirement Villa $284,888 U.S.D

2 Bedrm - 2 Bath Start Private Pool 200 Mtrs to Faboulous Beach

Features of © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas starting as low as * $184,888

• 100% legal for foreigners.

• Includes leases totaling 80 yrs.

• Private carport included.

• Private 8 m (27 Ft.) pool** for leisurely laps.

• Only 200 Mtr. To a fabulous beach, restaurants, beach clubs.

• Great investment for you and your heirs.

• Private Housekeepers & drivers, only 3 Juta.

• Healthcare at a fraction of Western costs.

• Brand-new hospital within five minutes.

• Award-winning international Airport 35 min.

• Proximity to Sanur, Ubud, Denpasar.

• Walking distance to affordable restaurants and beach clubs

• Shared low costs of pool man and gardeners.

• Minuscule monthly common area fees.

• Managed by 15-year-old, Hall of Fame award-winning management company

• *Price of the least expensive villa in . after 150 Juata Discount for the first two villas only. Subject to change without notice.

• **Eight-meter first-class swimming pool Only 460 Juta Extra

Please contact us if you wish further information.

Whatsapp 62-812-3814014

Email: infoBLRV@gmail.com


Your Own Bali Luxury Suite or Apartment Start at1.44 Miliar ($88,888 U.S.D)

Now you can enjoy a luxurious Bali hotel suite or room for free and earn attractive income as well

Testimonial Bali Emerald Apartments

Sept 2023 - Fedor gave your place 5 stars! Fedor had great things to say about their stay

Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple

Recipient of Tripadvisor’s Hall of Fame award

The World's Largest Travel Site Trip Advisor has issued PT. B.A.L.I. their highest accolade “The Hall of Fame Award” for qualifying for their Certificate of Excellence Award each of the past Ten years. This prestigious award is granted to only the top 2 % of the it’s Hotels and Villas worldwide.

Testimonial:

"Hi Lawrence, It has been a pleasure to do business with you over the years and it is a further pleasure in this day and age to do business with such a trust worthy man. Very kindest regards." Ken H. England

Limited Villas Book Now to Avoid Disappointment:

Interested parties please contact Lawrence, directly at 62-8123814014 Email: lbptbali@gmail.com Or our Rentals Manager: Yanthi at +62 815-5890-0389 or our Reception at PT Bali Luxury Villas at 62-361-284069

Best Bali Real Estate

WHERE YOUR BALI DREAMS BECOME REALITY

© Bali Paradise Beach Estates

Sales start at 4.6 MILIAR

Lowest Priced Beach View Property

Only 30 Juta per are ( 100 m2)

Bali's finest selection of affordable quality. desperately real estate.

https://bestbalirealestate.com/

Own your own Hotel - Only 12.5 Miliar

This luxurious hotel on the border of the brand-new Hyatt Regency Hotel in Sanur or is now available with a long term lease.

Contact Information

Testimonial

"I was taking a gander at some of your posts on this site and I consider this site is truly informational! "Nida commented on "APÉRITIF IS BALI’S NEWEST FINE DINING RESTAURANT" Sep 21, 2020