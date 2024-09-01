Sunday, September 1, 2024

This Weeks Bali + World News & Views

   

Current News & Views about Bali, Bali Real Estate, Tourism, Immigration & the World you can use to boost your health, finances, and relationships.

 
This Week's News
___________________________________

Bali's new tourism rules: What they mean for your next vacation to Indonesia's tropical island

For full story with photos Click Here
_______________

RETIRE IN BALI – BALI LUXURY RETIREMENT VILLAS
For full story with photos Click Here

_______________

Bali Crowned Asia’s Premier Beach Destination in Agoda’s Latest Rankings


Bali tops Agoda’s latest rankings as Asia’s leading beach destination, securing its crown as the ultimate tropical paradise for travelers.

For full story with photos Click Here

_______________
A Rice Farmer In Bali Stumbled Upon An Ancient Stone Sarcophagus, And Then More Were Uncovered

For almost 2,000 years, an enormous stone sarcophagus had been buried in the district of Pangkung Paruk on the northern coast of Bali—that is until a local rice farmer happened to stumble upon it in 2009 while digging an irrigation trench.
For full story with photos Click Here

_______________
Jokowi Orders Strict Screening for Indonesia-Africa Forum in Bali

Jokowi Orders Strict Screening for Indonesia-Africa Forum in Bali to Prevent Mpox Spread

For full story with photos Click Here

_______________
Indonesia Most Generous Country in Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia has consistently demonstrated a strong culture of generosity, with several countries ranking high in the World Giving Index 2024.

For full story with photos Click Here

_______________

A Tranquil Haven: Moonstone Beach Club at Panti Purnama
A new fabulous beach club opened last week just a stone's throw from our home in Panti Purnama, the brand new Moonstone Beach Club.

For full story with photos Click Here

_______________

Bali beyond the beach: 7 hidden cultural attractions away from the crowds.

Bali may be one of Asia’s most heavily touristed destinations but it’s still possible to get off the beaten track and find something underappreciated on the Island of the Gods.

For full story with photos Click Here

_______________

Best Places in Southeast Asia for Digital Nomad and Remote Workers
 Southeast Asia (SEA) is a promising continent for digital nomads to work remotely due to various factors with low cost living being the prominent reason. Countries such as Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam stand out in the digital nomad community for their ability to provide a shelter to digital nomad and remote workers

For full story with photos Click Here
_____________________

This Week's 

Special Deal

Discounted 640 Juta

Massive 4.5 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom Luxury Villa only 5.8 Miliar 

Below is a property that we have chosen, especially for you, our newsletter readers.

This is an exceptionally special deal. 
This Special, low price won’t last long.

See Photos & Prices Click Here
_______________________________

Last Week's Bali News


Click the Highlighted Links to see the full Blog.

Asian Hotel Performance & Development

The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted Bali’s hospitality sector, bringing it to a standstill.
Yet, in a remarkable display of resilience, Bali’s 2023 performance has not only rebounded but has surpassed 2019 levels in many areas, signaling a vibrant and promising future. 

For full story with photos Click Here
_________________

More Tourists Now Favor Villas in Bali Instead of Hotels


Editors note: After 27 years of calling Bali home, I've witnessed first hand a remarkable shift in tourist preferences. The numbers speak for themselves: tourists are increasingly opting for the luxury and space of private villas over traditional hotel rooms.

For full story with photos Click Here
_______________

Indonesia AirAsia opens first route connecting Bali with Phuket

 
Indonesia AirAsia has launched its first direct route from Indonesia's Bali to Thailand's Phuket as tourism recovers.

For full story with photos Click Here
________________

Bali Tourists Warned To Be Vigilant Booking Hotels Online After Google Hack



Dozens, potentially hundreds of Bali-based hotels and guesthouses, may have had their Google Business accounts hijacked during a hack on the company’s digital systems.

For full story with photos Click Here
________________

Tourist Arrivals Surge to 3.89 Million 

Bali authorities have tightened the screening of foreign nationals entering the Indonesian resort island in response to a surge in tourist arrivals this year. The number of international visitors reached 3.89 million in the first seven months of 2024, an increase of almost 1 million from the same period last year.

For full story with photos Click Here
________________

Bali Tourists Warned About Major Traffic Disruptions Starting In September

The Bali Urban Railway Network is one of the most anticipated development projects in the province.
Talk of the initiative has been happening for well over a decade, and this coming September, the first phase of construction will start on the railway that is set to change Bali forever.

For full story with photos Click Here
________________

Bali Subway Project Phase I: Groundbreaking Targeted for September, Technical Team Formed

As an observation should this go ahead, it looks like the the first stage from the airport to Chub Maggie Pass Seminyak will cause major traffic problems as any major project.

For full story with photos Click Here
_______________

Sunrise to Sunset With best friends: A Perfect Day in Bali 🌅


Yesterday was one of those picture-perfect days in Bali where we experienced the best of both the East and West coasts.


Started with a breezy morning at our seaside residence, then my wonderful wife Azizah and two brilliant Sons Xander and Darius hopped over to bustling Sanur to meet some excited potential buyers for our villas.

For full story with photos Click Here
________________

Pip Edwards reveals secret corner of Bali that changed her life


Editors note: Chasing the Real Bali: Reflections from a Longtime Resident


Below Erica Blow, one of Sydney's most recognized social media personalities, shares her intimate insights into Bali. Her journey started in Sanur, a quaint coastal town known then as "Snoor." It was, and in many ways still is, the heart of the "real Bali."

For full story with photos Click Here
________________

______________________________________

THANK YOU:

We thank you in advance for your valuable time reviewing the above news items for the past week in Bali and the world.

Keep up to date with the latest news and views on Bali and the world, all while reveling in their exceptional offering of the Bali +World News & Views Blogs & Facebook Posts

BLOG HISTORY:

Bali + World News & Views Newsletter, Blogs, and Social Media posts have been published for the past 21 years.

Our Blog Combined with its newer version, it has attracted over two million page views to date.

"Over two million page views"


ABOUT US:

Trust Your Bali Real Estate Journey to Proven Experts:

At PT. B.A.L.I., we understand the importance of entrusting your real estate and travel decisions to qualified professionals.

That's why we're led by a dynamic duo with decades of proven experience, integrity, and passion for Bali:

The owners of this company are the perfect combination of long-time international experience and in-depth subject-matter knowledge and relevant local expertise, networking, and the right licenses to run this business and advise their clients. The properties on offer are at prime locations with huge growth potential." E.M. Dutch CEO Major Indonesian Company. 2023

Ms. Siti Nur Azizah:

Owners of Award-Winning PT.B.A.L.I.
Azizah & Lawrence

A licensed Indonesian Notaris with a master’s degree in law, also boasts over 23 years of expertise in Bali's hotel ownership and management.

Her deep understanding of local regulations and unwavering dedication ensure your transactions are smooth and secure.

Her Spouse Lawrence, a Canadian National with 50 years in the global real estate market, including 22 years in Bali brings a wealth of strategic insight and market knowledge.

Together, they and their 70 + Bali Staff have built PT. B.A.L.I. into a 22-year-old powerhouse who are recognized for their award-winning service and unwavering commitment to clients.

UNPARALLED SERVICE:

Our team of over 70 experienced professionals are passionate about exceeding expectations.

We offer a comprehensive suite of services, including:

Expert guidance on navigating the Bali real estate market and seamless buying and selling of Bali properties.

Efficient leasing and renting solutions through PT. Bali Luxury Villas, and Bali Emerald Apartment Hotel.

Lifestyles and services for Baby Boomers and Retirees with their Bali Luxury Retirement Villas.

TRUSTED BY THE BEST:

For 10 consecutive years, our dedication to excellence was recognized by TripAdvisor's prestigious Certificate of Excellence and Hall of Fame Award, placing us among the top 2% of hotels and villas globally.


THOUSANDS OF SATISFIED CLIENTS:

Clients from around the world have repeatedly commended our honesty, professionalism, and unrivaled expertise, solidifying our position as one of Asia's most renowned real estate investment advisors.

"Honesty and professionalism are everything when you're dealing with real estate, but when you can also find the most knowledgeable people to advise you and help you with what you need, why go anywhere else? Hands down the best in Bali!" - B. B. USA- 2022

Don't Settle for Less, Choose the Best:

When it comes to your Bali Real Estate journey, why settle for anything less than the best?

With our unmatched experience, unwavering integrity, and global recognition, we're your trusted partner for success.

PT. B.A.L.I.

ESTABLISHED 2004

Doing Business As:

Bali Retirement Villas

Two bedroom, two bath private. pool. 200 meters to the Beach. Freehold or 80-year leases. Start at 4.2 Mil ( 268,888 U.S.D)

Bali Emerald Apartment Sales

Modern New Apartments -Hyatt Regency Sanur 800 meters to the Beach. Start at 1.08 Mil ( 68,888 U.S.D)

Bali Emerald Apartment Rentals

Modern New Apartments -Hyatt Regency Sanur 800 meters to the Beach. Start at 800,000 IDR ( 48 U.S.D)

Bali Luxury Villa Sales

Large Luxury Villas -Private Pool - Private Maid

Hyatt Regency - Sanur - 800 meters to the Beach. Start at 3.8 Miliar (228,000 U.S.D)

Bali Luxury Villa Rentals

Large Luxury Villas -Private Pool - Private Maid. Hyatt Regency Sanur 800 meters to the Beach. Start at 1,600,000 IDR (100 U.S.D)
Bali Paradise Beach Estates Sales

100 meters to the Beach. Freehold or 80-year leases.

Start at 3.1 Mil (198,888 U.S.D)

Contact us for more information or bookings.

Office + 62-361-284069

WhatsApp or Mobile:
+62-8123814014

Or


We value your privacy, so you can unsubscribe anytime. Unsubscribe

-
Labels: , , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Search This Blog

Translate this Blog

Subscribe to our Free Newsletter

"Thank you for your interesting newsletters. Enjoy reading them and educate myself with wise feeling of world real estate market". A S. Russia

“Pioneer of ©Bali Luxury Villas, Sanur”

“Pioneer of ©Bali Luxury Villas, Sanur”
PT. B.A.L.I. pioneered Bali Luxury Villa Complexes in Sanur and Gianyar.

PT. B.A.L.I.

PT. B.A.L.I.
Since 2004

Owners Azizah and Lawrence

Owners Azizah and Lawrence
Owned by Azizah an Indonesian Notaris & her Canadian Husband Lawrence a resident of Bali for 26 years. They and their 70 + professional staff provide a one stop professional, efficient service for Buying, Selling, Leasing and Renting Bali Real Estate.

Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)

Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)
Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)

Amazing.... these villas are so good

Yumiko's review of your place Lovely Large Luxury Villa - Private pool & Maid Jan 21 – 30, 2024 Public review We visit emerald villa many time. We feel like this villa is my house in Sanur,Bali. All staffs are very friendly and helpful. We love Sanur. not too much people but convenient and beautiful area. Our most fun is surfing. surf almost every day. We can walk to beach soon . I cook breakfast every morning. We also enjoy near local Bali food and many kinds of restaurants for lunch and dinner. We can require Bali massage at villa. very comfortable.I really recommend the stay . Thank you. Our next visit is March. of course must be fun.

Your Own Bali Luxury Retirement Villa $284,888 U.S.D

Your Own Bali Luxury Retirement Villa $284,888 U.S.D
2 Bedrm - 2 Bath Start Private Pool 200 Mtrs to Faboulous Beach

Features of © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas starting as low as * $184,888

• 100% legal for foreigners.

• Includes leases totaling 80 yrs.

• Private carport included.

• Private 8 m (27 Ft.) pool** for leisurely laps.

• Only 200 Mtr. To a fabulous beach, restaurants, beach clubs.

• Great investment for you and your heirs.

• Private Housekeepers & drivers, only 3 Juta.

• Healthcare at a fraction of Western costs.

• Brand-new hospital within five minutes.

• Award-winning international Airport 35 min.

• Proximity to Sanur, Ubud, Denpasar.

• Walking distance to affordable restaurants and beach clubs

• Shared low costs of pool man and gardeners.

• Minuscule monthly common area fees.

• Managed by 15-year-old, Hall of Fame award-winning management company

• *Price of the least expensive villa in . after 150 Juata Discount for the first two villas only. Subject to change without notice.

• **Eight-meter first-class swimming pool Only 460 Juta Extra

Please contact us if you wish further information.

Whatsapp 62-812-3814014

Email: infoBLRV@gmail.com


Your Own Bali Luxury Suite or Apartment Start at1.44 Miliar ($88,888 U.S.D)

Your Own Bali Luxury Suite or Apartment Start at1.44 Miliar ($88,888 U.S.D)
Now you can enjoy a luxurious Bali hotel suite or room for free and earn attractive income as well

Testimonial Bali Emerald Apartments

Sept 2023 - Fedor gave your place 5 stars! Fedor had great things to say about their stay

Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple

Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple
Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple

Recipient of Tripadvisor’s Hall of Fame award

Recipient of Tripadvisor’s Hall of Fame award
The World's Largest Travel Site Trip Advisor has issued PT. B.A.L.I. their highest accolade “The Hall of Fame Award” for qualifying for their Certificate of Excellence Award each of the past Ten years. This prestigious award is granted to only the top 2 % of the it’s Hotels and Villas worldwide.

Testimonial:

"Hi Lawrence, It has been a pleasure to do business with you over the years and it is a further pleasure in this day and age to do business with such a trust worthy man. Very kindest regards." Ken H. England

Limited Villas Book Now to Avoid Disappointment:

Limited Villas Book Now to Avoid Disappointment:
Interested parties please contact Lawrence, directly at 62-8123814014 Email: lbptbali@gmail.com Or our Rentals Manager: Yanthi at +62 815-5890-0389 or our Reception at PT Bali Luxury Villas at 62-361-284069

Contact Form

Name

Email *

Message *

Best Bali Real Estate

Best Bali Real Estate
WHERE YOUR BALI DREAMS BECOME REALITY

© Bali Paradise Beach Estates

© Bali Paradise Beach Estates
Sales start at 4.6 MILIAR

Lowest Priced Beach View Property

Lowest Priced Beach View Property
Only 30 Juta per are ( 100 m2)

Bali's finest selection of affordable quality. desperately real estate.

https://bestbalirealestate.com/

Own your own Hotel - Only 12.5 Miliar

Own your own Hotel - Only 12.5 Miliar
This luxurious hotel on the border of the brand-new Hyatt Regency Hotel in Sanur or is now available with a long term lease.

Contact Information

Contact Info

Testimonial

"I was taking a gander at some of your posts on this site and I consider this site is truly informational! "Nida commented on "APÉRITIF IS BALI’S NEWEST FINE DINING RESTAURANT" Sep 21, 2020