Now easier for travelers from 13 countries to enter Indonesia including Bali
The Indonesian government has made it easier for travelers from 13 countries, exempting them from the obligation to have a visa when visiting Indonesia.
The countries were selected based on the principles of reciprocity and benefits, which are expected to increase state revenues to support the national economy.
The policy concerning Visa-Free Visits is stated in Presidential Regulation Number 95 of 2024. This regulation automatically takes effect when the government promulgates it on 29 August, 2024.
“Subjects of visa-free visits can be exempted from the obligation to have a visit visa to enter the territory of Indonesia,” from Article 2 paragraph (2) of the regulation, quoted from a copy of the Presidential Regulation that has been uploaded on the official website of the State Secretariat, Monday, September 2, 2024.
According to Article 2 of the regulation, visa-free visits are open to foreign nationals of certain countries, the government of a country’s special administrative region, and certain entities or holders of certain residence permits from a country.
Visitors may only stay in Indonesia for a maximum period of 30 days and cannot extend their stay.
“The visit residence permit cannot be extended or converted into another residence permit,” from Article 3 paragraph (3).
Here are 13 visa-free countries to Indonesia:Brunei Darussalam
Philippines
Cambodia
Laos
Malaysia
Myanmar
Singapore
Thailand
Vietnam
Timor Leste
Suriname
Colombia
Hong Kong
Government Cut Visa Exemption Visit from 169 to 13 Countries
The number of countries that received visa exemptions in Indonesia was reduced from 169 countries in 2016 to 13 countries. This reduction is part of the government’s efforts to streamline visa policies and focus on countries that offer reciprocal visa-free visits to Indonesian citizens.
This regulation revises Presidential Regulation 21/2016 on Visa-Free Visits. Even so, a visa-free visit based on Presidential Regulation 21/2016 remains valid until the visit stay permit expires.
On June 9, 2015, President Joko Widodo issued Presidential Regulation Number 69 of 2015, which granted visa-free visit facilities to 30 countries.
Three months later, on September 18, 2015, Jokowi revised Presidential Regulation 69/2015 into Presidential Regulation 104/2015, which increased the number of countries receiving visa-free visits to RI to 75.
The Presidential Regulation was then revised on March 2, 2016, through Presidential Regulation 21/2016, which increased the number of countries receiving visa-free visits to 169.
With the issuance of Presidential Regulation 95/2024, the government declared Presidential Regulation 21/2016 invalid. That way, many countries are no longer included in the list of recipients of visa-free visit facilities.
