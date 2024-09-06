Indonesia's Foreign Tourist Arrivals Surge in 2024; Bali Remains Top Gateway
Editor Petir Garda Bhwana
3 September 2024
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has reported a significant increase in foreign tourist visits to Indonesia during the first seven months of 2024, reaching a total of 7.75 million.
This marked the highest number of foreign visitors since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pudji Ismartini, BPS Deputy for Distribution and Services Statistics, highlighted the positive trend during a press conference on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. “The number of foreign tourist visits until July is the highest since 2020,” she said in a press conference monitored via the BPS Youtube channel on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.
July 2024 alone saw 1.31 million foreign tourists visit Indonesia, representing a 9.42 percent month-over-month increase from June.
This upward trajectory began in April and continued through July following a dip in March.
The majority of foreign visitors, totaling 1.15 million, entered Indonesia through primary entry points. Another 157.800 arrived via border crossings.
In terms of nationality, Malaysia led the way with 177.710 visitors (13.56 percent) in July 2024. Australia followed closely with 166.920 (12.73 percent), followed by China with 126.110 (9.62 percent), and Singapore with 102.320 (7.81 percent).
Pudji explained that Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali remained the most popular entry point, welcoming 625.500 tourists. Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta was the second most frequented, with 271.600 visitors.
Other significant entry points included Batam (100.200), Juanda Airport in Surabaya (34.400), and Kualanamu (22.600). Notably, most visitors from Malaysia and China arrived through Soekarno-Hatta Airport, while the majority of Australian tourists entered via Ngurah Rai Airport.
Subscribe to our Free Newsletter
"Thank you for your interesting newsletters. Enjoy reading them and educate myself with wise feeling of world real estate market". A S. Russia
Amazing.... these villas are so good
Yumiko's review of your place
Lovely Large Luxury Villa - Private pool & Maid
Jan 21 – 30, 2024
Public review
We visit emerald villa many time. We feel like this villa is my house in Sanur,Bali. All staffs are very friendly and helpful. We love Sanur. not too much people but convenient and beautiful area. Our most fun is surfing. surf almost every day. We can walk to beach soon . I cook breakfast every morning. We also enjoy near local Bali food and many kinds of restaurants for lunch and dinner. We can require Bali massage at villa. very comfortable.I really recommend the stay . Thank you. Our next visit is March. of course must be fun.
Features of © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas starting as low as * $184,888
• 100% legal for foreigners.
• Includes leases totaling 80 yrs.
• Private carport included.
• Private 8 m (27 Ft.) pool** for leisurely laps.
• Only 200 Mtr. To a fabulous beach, restaurants, beach clubs.
• Great investment for you and your heirs.
• Private Housekeepers & drivers, only 3 Juta.
• Healthcare at a fraction of Western costs.
• Brand-new hospital within five minutes.
• Award-winning international Airport 35 min.
• Proximity to Sanur, Ubud, Denpasar.
• Walking distance to affordable restaurants and beach clubs
• Shared low costs of pool man and gardeners.
• Minuscule monthly common area fees.
• Managed by 15-year-old, Hall of Fame award-winning management company
• *Price of the least expensive villa in . after 150 Juata Discount for the first two villas only. Subject to change without notice.
• **Eight-meter first-class swimming pool Only 460 Juta Extra
Please contact us if you wish further information.
Whatsapp 62-812-3814014
Email: infoBLRV@gmail.com
Testimonial Bali Emerald Apartments
Sept 2023 - Fedor gave your place 5 stars!
Fedor had great things to say about their stay
Testimonial:
"Hi Lawrence, It has been a pleasure to do business with you over the years and it is a further pleasure in this day and age to do business with such a trust worthy man. Very kindest regards." Ken H. England
Bali's finest selection of affordable quality. desperately real estate.
https://bestbalirealestate.com/
Testimonial
"I was taking a gander at some of your posts on this site and I consider this site is truly informational! "Nida commented on "APÉRITIF IS BALI’S NEWEST FINE DINING RESTAURANT" Sep 21, 2020
No comments:
Post a Comment