Monday, September 16, 2024

Indonesia offering new visa-on-arrival for tourists

 

 Can it cause trouble for the tourism industry? Know everything about it

Saturday, September 14, 2024

Indonesia has announced plans to review its tourist visa-on-arrival policy, as well as pre-investment and investment visa policies, in response to allegations of misuse by foreign tourists.
]
 Authorities, led by Minister of Tourism and Creative Economies Sandiaga Uno and Minister of Law and Human Rights Supratman Andi Agtas, are concerned that international travelers may be using these visas to extend their stay in the country for purposes beyond tourism.

The tourism industry in Indonesia, particularly in popular destinations like Bali, could face a significant shift if these changes are implemented. 

For the travel industry, these policy changes represent a critical moment as they could impact the way tourists, particularly digital nomads and long-term visitors, navigate their travel plans to Indonesia.

Potential Impact on Long-Term Travelers and Digital Nomads

A key issue highlighted by the Indonesian government is that many international visitors are using visa runs to extend their stay in Indonesia.

 This process involves leaving the country temporarily, often to nearby destinations like Bangkok, Singapore, or Kuala Lumpur, and then returning to Indonesia to receive another 30 to 60 days on their visa. 

This practice, which has become popular among digital nomads and long-term tourists, allows visitors to stay in Indonesia for extended periods, often without proper long-term visas.

For the travel industry, particularly in hubs like Bali, where digital nomads contribute significantly to the local economy, these changes could create uncertainty. 

The introduction of stricter visa regulations may deter some long-term visitors from staying, potentially affecting co-working spaces, rental markets, and tourism services catering to this demographic.

However, it could also encourage travelers to opt for long-stay socio-cultural visas or digital nomad visas, which are more suited to those looking to stay in Indonesia for an extended period without breaching visa terms. 

This shift could streamline the visa process and promote a more sustainable form of long-term tourism that benefits both visitors and the local economy.

Potential changes: 

Stricter regulations on visa runs may reduce the number of long-term tourists abusing the system.
Economic impact: Changes could affect Bali’s digital nomad economy, including co-working spaces and long-term rentals.
Concerns Over Visa Abuse and Economic Impact

Authorities are particularly concerned that foreign visitors are using pre-investment and investment visas to stay in Indonesia while engaging in activities that violate the terms of these visas. These visas are meant to support international investors by allowing them to stay in the country for up to 12 months to engage in activities such as market research and investment setup. However, there have been reports of internationals using these visas to engage in income-generating activities without the proper permits, which is a violation of Indonesian law.

For example, a recent immigration crackdown in Bali caught a Romanian national working as a dive instructor on a visa-on-arrival. 

Additionally, internationals have been found offering services like yoga classes, wellness retreats, and photography without the necessary business permits or appropriate visas. 

This type of visa misuse poses a challenge for Indonesia, as it threatens to harm the local economy by allowing foreign nationals to operate businesses without adhering to local laws and regulations.

These concerns highlight the need for a balanced approach to visa reform, one that encourages foreign investment while also protecting the interests of the local workforce. 

For the tourism industry, ensuring that long-term visitors adhere to visa regulations is essential for maintaining the integrity of the tourism economy in regions like Bali, where the industry plays a critical role.Visa abuse: 

Reports of tourists working without proper permits could damage the local economy and the tourism industry.

Balanced approach: Visa reforms must protect local interests while encouraging sustainable foreign investment.

Global Impact on Long-Term Travel Trends

The proposed visa changes in Indonesia are part of a broader trend in tourism where countries are reevaluating how they handle long-term visitors and digital nomads. 

As more travelers seek remote work opportunities in exotic destinations, governments are being forced to create visa programs that accommodate long-term stays while ensuring that these visitors contribute positively to the local economy.

Indonesia’s review of its visa policies could influence other Southeast Asian countries that face similar challenges with digital nomads and long-term travelers. 

Countries like Thailand and Malaysia may watch closely to see how Indonesia’s reforms affect the travel market. 

This could lead to a regional shift in how visas are issued and managed for long-term tourists, with a greater emphasis on clear visa categories and regulation of income-generating activities.

For international travelers, the changes in Indonesia may prompt greater awareness of visa requirements and lead to a more structured approach to long-term travel. Travelers who rely on visa-on-arrival policies may need to reconsider their plans and explore alternative visa options that better align with their travel intentions.

Global trend: Indonesia’s reforms may inspire other countries in Southeast Asia to reevaluate their visa policies for long-term tourists.

Traveler awareness: 

Visitors may need to adapt to stricter regulations and ensure compliance with visa rules.

The Future of Travel in Indonesia

The review of Indonesia’s visa policies, particularly the tourist visa-on-arrival and pre-investment visa systems, is likely to have a profound impact on the country’s tourism industry. While the reforms aim to address issues of visa misuse, they could also help Indonesia attract a more sustainable type of long-term traveler, one that complies with local laws and regulations.

By offering clearer visa pathways for digital nomads, investors, and tourists, Indonesia can strengthen its tourism sector and foster a more transparent relationship with international visitors. 

In turn, this could lead to greater investment in local businesses, more opportunities for local workers, and a more regulated travel industry that benefits everyone involved.

As October approaches, and with potential changes to the visa-on-arrival policy, both travelers and businesses in Indonesia will need to stay informed of new regulations. 

For the global travel industry, Indonesia’s move represents a critical moment in the evolution of long-term tourism and visa management, one that could set the standard for other countries looking to balance tourism growth with economic protection.
-
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Search This Blog

Translate this Blog

Subscribe to our Free Newsletter

"Thank you for your interesting newsletters. Enjoy reading them and educate myself with wise feeling of world real estate market". A S. Russia

“Pioneer of ©Bali Luxury Villas, Sanur”

“Pioneer of ©Bali Luxury Villas, Sanur”
PT. B.A.L.I. pioneered Bali Luxury Villa Complexes in Sanur and Gianyar.

PT. B.A.L.I.

PT. B.A.L.I.
Since 2004

Owners Azizah and Lawrence

Owners Azizah and Lawrence
Owned by Azizah an Indonesian Notaris & her Canadian Husband Lawrence a resident of Bali for 26 years. They and their 70 + professional staff provide a one stop professional, efficient service for Buying, Selling, Leasing and Renting Bali Real Estate.

Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)

Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)
Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)

Amazing.... these villas are so good

Yumiko's review of your place Lovely Large Luxury Villa - Private pool & Maid Jan 21 – 30, 2024 Public review We visit emerald villa many time. We feel like this villa is my house in Sanur,Bali. All staffs are very friendly and helpful. We love Sanur. not too much people but convenient and beautiful area. Our most fun is surfing. surf almost every day. We can walk to beach soon . I cook breakfast every morning. We also enjoy near local Bali food and many kinds of restaurants for lunch and dinner. We can require Bali massage at villa. very comfortable.I really recommend the stay . Thank you. Our next visit is March. of course must be fun.

Your Own Bali Luxury Retirement Villa $284,888 U.S.D

Your Own Bali Luxury Retirement Villa $284,888 U.S.D
2 Bedrm - 2 Bath Start Private Pool 200 Mtrs to Faboulous Beach

Features of © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas starting as low as * $184,888

• 100% legal for foreigners.

• Includes leases totaling 80 yrs.

• Private carport included.

• Private 8 m (27 Ft.) pool** for leisurely laps.

• Only 200 Mtr. To a fabulous beach, restaurants, beach clubs.

• Great investment for you and your heirs.

• Private Housekeepers & drivers, only 3 Juta.

• Healthcare at a fraction of Western costs.

• Brand-new hospital within five minutes.

• Award-winning international Airport 35 min.

• Proximity to Sanur, Ubud, Denpasar.

• Walking distance to affordable restaurants and beach clubs

• Shared low costs of pool man and gardeners.

• Minuscule monthly common area fees.

• Managed by 15-year-old, Hall of Fame award-winning management company

• *Price of the least expensive villa in . after 150 Juata Discount for the first two villas only. Subject to change without notice.

• **Eight-meter first-class swimming pool Only 460 Juta Extra

Please contact us if you wish further information.

Whatsapp 62-812-3814014

Email: infoBLRV@gmail.com


Your Own Bali Luxury Suite or Apartment Start at1.44 Miliar ($88,888 U.S.D)

Your Own Bali Luxury Suite or Apartment Start at1.44 Miliar ($88,888 U.S.D)
Now you can enjoy a luxurious Bali hotel suite or room for free and earn attractive income as well

Testimonial Bali Emerald Apartments

Sept 2023 - Fedor gave your place 5 stars! Fedor had great things to say about their stay

Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple

Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple
Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple

Recipient of Tripadvisor’s Hall of Fame award

Recipient of Tripadvisor’s Hall of Fame award
The World's Largest Travel Site Trip Advisor has issued PT. B.A.L.I. their highest accolade “The Hall of Fame Award” for qualifying for their Certificate of Excellence Award each of the past Ten years. This prestigious award is granted to only the top 2 % of the it’s Hotels and Villas worldwide.

Testimonial:

"Hi Lawrence, It has been a pleasure to do business with you over the years and it is a further pleasure in this day and age to do business with such a trust worthy man. Very kindest regards." Ken H. England

Limited Villas Book Now to Avoid Disappointment:

Limited Villas Book Now to Avoid Disappointment:
Interested parties please contact Lawrence, directly at 62-8123814014 Email: lbptbali@gmail.com Or our Rentals Manager: Yanthi at +62 815-5890-0389 or our Reception at PT Bali Luxury Villas at 62-361-284069

Contact Form

Name

Email *

Message *

Best Bali Real Estate

Best Bali Real Estate
WHERE YOUR BALI DREAMS BECOME REALITY

© Bali Paradise Beach Estates

© Bali Paradise Beach Estates
Sales start at 4.6 MILIAR

Lowest Priced Beach View Property

Lowest Priced Beach View Property
Only 30 Juta per are ( 100 m2)

Bali's finest selection of affordable quality. desperately real estate.

https://bestbalirealestate.com/

Own your own Hotel - Only 12.5 Miliar

Own your own Hotel - Only 12.5 Miliar
This luxurious hotel on the border of the brand-new Hyatt Regency Hotel in Sanur or is now available with a long term lease.

Contact Information

Contact Info

Testimonial

"I was taking a gander at some of your posts on this site and I consider this site is truly informational! "Nida commented on "APÉRITIF IS BALI’S NEWEST FINE DINING RESTAURANT" Sep 21, 2020