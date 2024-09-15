Sunday, September 15, 2024

Happy Galungan dan Kuningan Sept 25th. -Oct 5th.

    All of us at PT. Bali Affordable Lifestyles InternationalPT. Bali Luxury Villas & Best Bali Real Estate wish all Hindus throughout Indonesia and Bali a very Happy Galungan dan Kuningan.

As I have said many times before "Every day is a holiday in Bali" not only for the tourists but also the Locals.  

Next week on Sept 25th. Hindus throughout Indonesia will celebrate the beginning of the sacred 10-day holiday period of Galungan and Kuningan.

  What is Galungan?

Galungan is the most important feast for Balinese Hindus, a celebration to honor the creator of the universe (Ida Sang Hyang Widi) and the spirits of the honored ancestors.

The festival symbolizes the victory of good (Dharma) over evil (Adharma), and encourages the Balinese to show their gratitude to the creator and sainted ancestors.

  Offerings to the Ancestors:

Galungan occurs once every 210-days. 

It marks the time of the year when the spirits of the ancestors are believed to visit the earth. 

Balinese Hindus perform rituals that are meant to welcome and entertain these returning spirits.

The house compounds that make up the nucleus of Balinese society come alive with devotions offered by the families living within. 

Families offer bountiful sacrifices of food and flowers to the ancestral spirits, expressing gratitude and hopes for protection. 

These sacrifices are also offered at local temples, which are packed with devotees bringing their offerings.

The whole island sprouts tall bamboo poles called "Penjor" - these are usually decorated with fruit, coconut leaves, and flowers, and set up on the right of every residence entrance. 
At each gate, you'll also find small bamboo altars set up especially for the holiday, each one bearing woven palm-leaf offerings for the spirits.

Intensive Preparations:

The preparations for Galungan begin several days before the actual feast day.

Three days before Galungan - Sept 22nd "Penyekeban" - families begin their preparations for Galungan. "Penyekeban" literally means "the day to cover up ", as this is the day when green bananas are covered up in huge clay pots to speed their ripening.


Two days before Galungan - Sept 23rd. "Penyajahan" - marks a time of introspection for Balinese, and more prosaically, a time to make the Balinese cakes known as jaja


These colored cakes made of fried rice dough are used in offerings and are also eaten especially on Galungan. 
This time of the year finds a glut of Jaja in every village market.

One day before Galungan - Sept.24th. .  "Penampahan", or slaughter day - Balinese slaughter the sacrificial animals that will go into the temple or altar offerings. 


Galungan is marked by the sudden surplus of traditional Balinese food, like lawar (a spicy pork and coconut sauce dish) and satay.

 Galungan Day - Sept. 25th.

 On Galungan day itself, Balinese devotees pray at the temples and make their offerings to the spirits. 

Women are seen carrying the offerings on their heads, while men bring palm fronds. ￼


 Manis Galungan Thurs. Sept 26th.

 The day after Galungan, Balinese visit their kinfolk and closest friends.

 Ngelawang - Dance of the Barong

  During Galungan, a ceremony known as Ngelawang is performed in the villages. Ngelawang is an exorcism ceremony performed by a "barong" - a divine protector in the form of a mythical beast.

The barong is invited into houses as he makes his way through the village. His presence is meant to restore the balance of good and evil in a house. 

The residents of the house will pray before the dancing barong, who will afterwards give a piece of his fur as a keepsake.

After the Barong pays a visit, it is important to make an offering of a canang sari containing money.

Kuningan - Oct. 5th. 

The tenth day after Galungan - "Kuningan" - marks the end of Galungan, and is believed to be the day when the spirits ascend back to heaven. 

On this day, Balinese make special offerings of yellow rice.

 A Treat for the Senses:

While the actual festivities are open to Balinese only, tourists who visit Bali during this holiday can enjoy an eyeful of the local color.

  It isn't every day you see richly dressed women crossing the street to make food offerings to the local temple - and there's something festive about the penjor swaying in the wind everywhere you look! 

During Galungan, some local restaurants ride the rising demand for Balinese food by offering specials on all sorts of native dishes. 

This is a great time to try Balinese food for the first time!

Many shops and restaurants will be closed for Galungan, as their devout Balinese employees will likely be going to their respective villages to celebrate.
___________________________


-
Testimonial

"I was taking a gander at some of your posts on this site and I consider this site is truly informational! "Nida commented on "APÉRITIF IS BALI’S NEWEST FINE DINING RESTAURANT" Sep 21, 2020