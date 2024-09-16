Foreign Tourists Step Into Bali’s Fairy Cafe and Discover Its Must-See Photo Spot
09:00, 13 Sep 2024
Bali never runs out of places to explore, from beautiful beaches and amazing mountains to cute cafes that you must visit.
A video from the TikTok account @travelwithholl shows an exquisite cafe in Bali. The cafe combines the beautiful scenery of Bali with an all-glass interior that makes you feel as if you are in a fairyland.
Rumah Gemuk Bali may still sound familiar to you, right?
The reason is that Rumah Gemuk Bali was transformed into a cafe and has only been open to the public since July 20, 2020.
Rumah Gemuk Bali is located in the Baturiti District. The location is not far from the Pura Ulun Danu Beratan Bedugul, which only takes about 5 minutes.
Rumah Gemuk Bali stands out with its unique concept of a garden in a greenhouse, offering a picturesque view of Lake Beratan.
At Rumah Gemuk Bali, the dining experience is as diverse as the view. Whether you choose to sit on the first floor, the second floor, or have a picnic in the lower area, you’ll be treated to a feast for the eyes and the palate.
All-glass interior
For travellers who love photography and social media, Rumah Gemuk Bali is a must-visit paradise. Every corner of this glass house offers Instagram-worthy photo spots.
From the large windows with beautiful views of nature to the artistic interior decorations, all can be the perfect photo backdrop.
You can take as many photos as you want in all corners of Rumah Gemuk Bali, and you can even ask the staff to take pictures for you.
Not only does Rumah Gemuk Bali offer breathtaking scenery, but it also boasts a diverse menu that is sure to tantalise your taste buds. From the aromatic Pad Thai to the flavourful Tom Yum Goong, the culinary journey here is a treat for the senses.
Opening Hours and AddressPicnic Dining (Source: Instagram/rumahgemukbali)
Rumah Gemuk Bali is located at Jalan Drupadi No.2, Candikuning, Kec. Baturiti, Tabanan Regency, Bali.
This greenhouse is open every day, 10 am – 6 pm during weekdays and 10 am – 7 pm during weekends or holidays.
Planning a visit to Rumah Gemuk Bali during a weekend or holiday? It’s best to secure your spot in advance. Making a reservation ensures a seamless and enjoyable experience, allowing you to relax and savour every moment.
Tips for Visiting Rumah Gemuk Bali
It is a well-known fact that this cafe is always crowded. If you have come all the way and the place is full, of course, your arrival will be in vain. Here are tips to make your visit comfortable.
1. Make a reservation in advance
If the space is still available, the cafe allows reservations until at least 24 hours before arrival. The cafe strongly recommends reservations for large groups, especially on weekends and public holidays.
2. Do not step on and pick plants
Rumah Gemuk has a green concept with many trees inside and outside the cafe. Even at the bottom there is also a grass area that makes the cafe more beautiful.
Some tourists, especially small children, may want to feel like running around on the green grass filled with various plants and colourful plants. However, this is not.
3. Do not bring food and drinks from outside
As is common in cafes in general, it is etiquette not to bring food and drinks from outside the cafe. Instead, enjoy the food and drinks provided by the cafe. The price is still affordable, and the food is also delicious.
4. It is okay to bring photo property as long as it does not disturb other guests
In order to make photos look more attractive, tourists are allowed to bring supporting properties. But don’t let your photo properties disturb other guests.
In addition, the use of photos for pre-wedding or commercially related must make an appointment in advance because there is a different charge.
5. Wear beautiful clothes
To get the best photo results, maximize it by looking stunning with beautiful clothes, too. It’s a shame if you have come all the way, you don’t get maximum photo results.
6. Come in the afternoon
If you want to enjoy the view of Lake Bratan and Bedugul Hill, it is recommended to come in the afternoon around 3 – 7 pm. In addition, to enjoy the view, guests are advised in the Table Service Dining area because it is located on the mezzanine, ensuring the ultimate experience.
