Thursday, September 19, 2024

Best Indonesian Restaurants in Bali 2024

· 18 September 2024

Bali

Five Indonesian restaurants in Bali are highlighting the island’s finest ingredients with masterful skill.


If you are looking for the best Indonesian restaurants in Bali, here’s a list of the Indonesian tables you can try on your visit. From the shore of Nusa Dua to the lush village in Ubud, embark on a culinary journey across the archipelago where spices, locally sourced produce, and flavourful regional cuisines are part of your experience.
Ikan in Nusa Dua is a beachfront seafood and Indonesian-inspired restaurant

Ikan at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

The concept At this casual beachfront seafood restaurant, about 95% of the ingredients used are locally sourced, a tribute to Bali’s gifts of the sea and excellent local produce. Helming the restaurant’s team is chef Dane Fernandes, who brings with him over 14 years of experience working in prestigious international hotel groups.

Must-try To highlight its locally sourced produce, the restaurant recently launched what it calls Sustainable Recipes, a series of dishes comprising Bali’s best local ingredients and a reimagining of local seafood favourites. Some of the restaurant’s newly launched main courses include Pacri Udang (peach prawn with spicy pineapple salad, chilli peanut dressing), Pindang Jimbaran, and Robroban Kelor (Jimbaran bonito with curried moringa and coconut sauce).
Steamed Opaka, a special signature dish at Ikan

Also enticing for seafood connoisseurs is the Seafood Ceviche with Javanese sweet and sour emulsion, lemon basil leaves and nori powder. Other highlights are the Steamed Opaka Fish with miso flakes and yuzu olive oil, and the Tuna Loin Sashimi using yellowfin tuna.

Don’t make the mistake of not leaving room for dessert. Ikan’s sustainable dessert highlight is Bulung Sawangan. In the Indonesian language, bulung means seaweed and sawangan is a place where seaweed naturally grows. As its name suggests, this dessert features local seaweed in a coconut panna cotta, with fresh raspberries from Bedugul, Central Bali.

Tips Pair the dishes with the recently launched zero-waste craft cocktail, Savanna. A refreshing tipple with vanilla and ginger notes.
Bejana, The Ritz-Carlton Bali’s Indonesian restaurant
Bejana at The Ritz-Carlton Bali

The concept Bejana serves signature dishes from Bali and across the archipelago. The name of the restaurant itself is an Indonesian word referring to a traditional culinary vessel.

Designed by Burega Farnell, the restaurant extends across three levels with a variety of indoor and outdoor seating, all with a spectacular view of the resort and the Indian Ocean. The upper level features a sophisticated open kitchen, as well as a colonial style chef’s table. The middle level contains a private dining room with several intimate tables. Finally, the last level is set on an open-air wooden deck, with cosy lounges and casual outdoor seating. The restaurant’s local identity is distinguished by intricate Balinese carvings created by local artisans.

Chef Made Karyasa and his team source all the restaurant’s ingredients from local producers. Bejana also offers a market-to-table experience, inviting guests to visit nearby traditional markets in the morning to purchase essential ingredients, then learn how to prepare traditional Indonesian dishes using the fresh produce.
Bejana’s Archipelago Rijsttafel is delicious way to taste Indonesian regional cuisines in one sitting

Must-try On Saturdays, the restaurant presents a Balinese-themed buffet dinner, with the world-famous babi guling as the pièce de résistance, alongside an aromatic and tender bebek betutu. The venue also offers other beloved traditional foods from other parts of Indonesia, such as Jakarta’s soto pesmol (spiced seafood and coconut soup). An a la carte menu is also available.

Tips Don’t miss the Archipelago Rijsttafel for a chance to sample an array of Balinese and Indonesian dishes in one seating. The feast is served family-style and is available daily for dinner.
A contemporary take on Indonesian cuisine at Double Ikat, Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa
Double Ikat at Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa

The concept This suave dining destination serves quintessential Indonesian dishes – not just those from Bali but other parts of the archipelago too. Led by executive chef Wisnu Adiyatma, the restaurant’s name is a homage to the indigenous handweaving technique inherent to traditional Indonesian ikat cloth.

Just as handweaving requires patience, endurance and precision to produce a beautiful textile, the kitchen team works hard to handle each ingredient meticulously, blending local flavours with modern cooking techniques to produce a harmonious symphony of flavours while staying true to their Indonesian roots.

Double Ikat also seeks to bring diners closer to the beauty of Indonesia’s ikat cloth. The restaurant displays colourful spools of thread and a fully functional traditional loom. Rows of tables are separated by screens made to resemble threaded looms set on wooden frames, while the plates bear a crisscross pattern found in Indonesian woven cloth. Its setting allows you to breathe in Bali’s scenic views while its staff deliver Indonesia’s warm hospitality.
Double Ikat’s Ikan Bakar Jimbaran

Must-try Among the restaurant’s culinary highlights, its Balinese dishes stand out: the elevated take on babi guling, as well as the ikan bakar Jimbaran, a freshly caught, perfectly grilled snapper marinated in a rich blend of traditional Balinese spices.

Tips Arrive early for sunset tipples at the hotel’s gorgeous R Bar. The bar has a stellar martini selection and a DIY cocktail to suit your palate.
Kuta’s popular Indonesian restaurant, Kunyit
Kunyit Restaurant at The ANVAYA Beach Resort Bali

The concept Introducing diners to some of the most popular traditional Balinese dishes along with selections from other parts of Indonesia, the restaurant is named after the Indonesian word for turmeric, an essential ingredient in Indonesian cuisine. Kunyit provides a sensory Indonesian dining experience not only through its menus but also the uniquely contemporary Indonesian design and décor.

The kitchen team uses traditional cooking methods to bring out the best that Balinese cuisine has to offer. It also provides interactive cooking sessions in an intimate setting to help diners immerse themselves in local culinary traditions, activating the senses.

Led by Balinese executive sous chef Ketut Suwantara, who has over 23 years of experience in various five-star hotels, the restaurant’s team members craft personalised culinary experiences while maintaining the integrity of Balinese flavours.
Have a Megibung feast, a family-style set menu at The ANVAYA Beach Resort Bali

Must-try Open daily, give their a la carte menu a go. The crispy Bebek Goreng Kunyit, Sate Sapi Maranggi, Iga Babi Bakar, and Nasi Campur Bali are among the highlights.

Tips Don’t miss the traditional dishes served family-style, known in Bali as Megibung. There are three Megibung options available: seafood, no pork, and with pork. The set menu is served for a minimum of two guests.
Don’t miss the fantastic cooking class at Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape
Open Kitchen at Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape

The concept Located in the pristine Payangan area north of Ubud, the resort is surrounded by rice paddies and jungle, adjacent to the mighty Ayung River and a waterfall, and to top it all off, commands a view of Bali’s seven majestic peaks. With its “no walls, no doors” concept, the resort seeks to provide guests the bold taste of “the naked experience”, with only a thin veil separating them from nature.

Within this setting lies the Open Kitchen restaurant, which upholds the zero-waste farm-to-table concept, developed in collaboration with Agency X, which most notably has also collaborated with Locavore. About 70% of the menu items are plant-based, and ingredients sourced within an hour’s drive from the property.

To help diners gain firsthand experience in preparing the resort’s traditional fare, the restaurant also offers a regular paon (the Balinese word for kitchen) cooking class. Participants learn the art of transforming local spices and herbs, and using woodfire stoves and heritage equipment. The teaching chef will also share local cooking techniques while telling the story behind each Balinese dish along the way.
Traditional wood-fire cooking technique at Open Kitchen, Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape

Must-try The restaurant presents a vegan Balinese-style Nasi Liwet, rice served with braised tempeh, egg and spicy sambal. Another plant-based option is the salad of foraged leaves, flowers and sprouts drizzled with miso-chilli vinaigrette. For a non-vegan option, opt for the chicken skewers served with a spicy-sweet salad of fresh greens, bean sprouts and carrots. Reservations are recommended.

Tips Stop by the resort’s Botanist Bar, located above the Open Kitchen. Admire the panoramic view while sipping house-made cocktails and mocktails starring herbs and botanicals from the on-site garden.
-
Labels: , , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Search This Blog

Translate this Blog

Subscribe to our Free Newsletter

"Thank you for your interesting newsletters. Enjoy reading them and educate myself with wise feeling of world real estate market". A S. Russia

“Pioneer of ©Bali Luxury Villas, Sanur”

“Pioneer of ©Bali Luxury Villas, Sanur”
PT. B.A.L.I. pioneered Bali Luxury Villa Complexes in Sanur and Gianyar.

PT. B.A.L.I.

PT. B.A.L.I.
Since 2004

Owners Azizah and Lawrence

Owners Azizah and Lawrence
Owned by Azizah an Indonesian Notaris & her Canadian Husband Lawrence a resident of Bali for 26 years. They and their 70 + professional staff provide a one stop professional, efficient service for Buying, Selling, Leasing and Renting Bali Real Estate.

Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)

Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)
Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)

Amazing.... these villas are so good

Yumiko's review of your place Lovely Large Luxury Villa - Private pool & Maid Jan 21 – 30, 2024 Public review We visit emerald villa many time. We feel like this villa is my house in Sanur,Bali. All staffs are very friendly and helpful. We love Sanur. not too much people but convenient and beautiful area. Our most fun is surfing. surf almost every day. We can walk to beach soon . I cook breakfast every morning. We also enjoy near local Bali food and many kinds of restaurants for lunch and dinner. We can require Bali massage at villa. very comfortable.I really recommend the stay . Thank you. Our next visit is March. of course must be fun.

Your Own Bali Luxury Retirement Villa $284,888 U.S.D

Your Own Bali Luxury Retirement Villa $284,888 U.S.D
2 Bedrm - 2 Bath Start Private Pool 200 Mtrs to Faboulous Beach

Features of © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas starting as low as * $184,888

• 100% legal for foreigners.

• Includes leases totaling 80 yrs.

• Private carport included.

• Private 8 m (27 Ft.) pool** for leisurely laps.

• Only 200 Mtr. To a fabulous beach, restaurants, beach clubs.

• Great investment for you and your heirs.

• Private Housekeepers & drivers, only 3 Juta.

• Healthcare at a fraction of Western costs.

• Brand-new hospital within five minutes.

• Award-winning international Airport 35 min.

• Proximity to Sanur, Ubud, Denpasar.

• Walking distance to affordable restaurants and beach clubs

• Shared low costs of pool man and gardeners.

• Minuscule monthly common area fees.

• Managed by 15-year-old, Hall of Fame award-winning management company

• *Price of the least expensive villa in . after 150 Juata Discount for the first two villas only. Subject to change without notice.

• **Eight-meter first-class swimming pool Only 460 Juta Extra

Please contact us if you wish further information.

Whatsapp 62-812-3814014

Email: infoBLRV@gmail.com


Your Own Bali Luxury Suite or Apartment Start at1.44 Miliar ($88,888 U.S.D)

Your Own Bali Luxury Suite or Apartment Start at1.44 Miliar ($88,888 U.S.D)
Now you can enjoy a luxurious Bali hotel suite or room for free and earn attractive income as well

Testimonial Bali Emerald Apartments

Sept 2023 - Fedor gave your place 5 stars! Fedor had great things to say about their stay

Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple

Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple
Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple

Recipient of Tripadvisor’s Hall of Fame award

Recipient of Tripadvisor’s Hall of Fame award
The World's Largest Travel Site Trip Advisor has issued PT. B.A.L.I. their highest accolade “The Hall of Fame Award” for qualifying for their Certificate of Excellence Award each of the past Ten years. This prestigious award is granted to only the top 2 % of the it’s Hotels and Villas worldwide.

Testimonial:

"Hi Lawrence, It has been a pleasure to do business with you over the years and it is a further pleasure in this day and age to do business with such a trust worthy man. Very kindest regards." Ken H. England

Limited Villas Book Now to Avoid Disappointment:

Limited Villas Book Now to Avoid Disappointment:
Interested parties please contact Lawrence, directly at 62-8123814014 Email: lbptbali@gmail.com Or our Rentals Manager: Yanthi at +62 815-5890-0389 or our Reception at PT Bali Luxury Villas at 62-361-284069

Contact Form

Name

Email *

Message *

Best Bali Real Estate

Best Bali Real Estate
WHERE YOUR BALI DREAMS BECOME REALITY

© Bali Paradise Beach Estates

© Bali Paradise Beach Estates
Sales start at 4.6 MILIAR

Lowest Priced Beach View Property

Lowest Priced Beach View Property
Only 30 Juta per are ( 100 m2)

Bali's finest selection of affordable quality. desperately real estate.

https://bestbalirealestate.com/

Own your own Hotel - Only 12.5 Miliar

Own your own Hotel - Only 12.5 Miliar
This luxurious hotel on the border of the brand-new Hyatt Regency Hotel in Sanur or is now available with a long term lease.

Contact Information

Contact Info

Testimonial

"I was taking a gander at some of your posts on this site and I consider this site is truly informational! "Nida commented on "APÉRITIF IS BALI’S NEWEST FINE DINING RESTAURANT" Sep 21, 2020