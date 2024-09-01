Bali's new tourism rules: What they mean for your next vacation to Indonesia's tropical island

Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Jakarta
Planning a trip to Bali? Indonesia's tropical island's new tourist crackdown could change your travel plans
Indonesia will conduct an audit to reform tourism on the tropical island of Bali to improve tourism quality and preserve local culture and jobs, a senior minister said on Friday.
Foreign arrivals in Bali have surged since the island reopened after COVID, and videos of misbehaving tourists often go viral, angering local residents and sparking harsh responses from social media users in Indonesia.
Data from Indonesia's statistics bureau shows that 2.9 million foreign visitors entered the island through Bali airport in the first half of this year, accounting for 65% of Indonesia's total foreign arrivals by air for the period.
Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said earlier this month that the government wants to avoid "a situation like Barcelona, where tourists became public enemies," national news agency Antara reported.
Luhut said the government will also tackle trash problems on the island, improve infrastructure and prevent further over-development.
"We don't want to see paddy fields become a villa or become a nude club," he said. "For us, quality is more important than numbers."
Public nudity is illegal in Indonesia and there are no strip clubs in Bali, although there are nightclubs and discos that feature in-house dancers.
The government will soon announce a policy plan for reforming Bali's tourism, Luhut said.
