Bali Luxury Retirement Villas
Luxury Living, Affordable Prices
- Are you ready to embrace the retirement you've always dreamed of ?
- Bali Luxury Retirement Villas offers a haven of tranquility, beauty, and affordability for those seeking a fulfilling retirement lifestyle.
- Escape the cold winters,rising crime, poloution and soaring costs of living.
- In Bali, you can live like a millionaire for a fraction of what it cost in the Western world and Asia.
Why Choose Bali for Retirement?
Affordable Luxury:
- A recent study indicates that the cost of living for daily items such as food, entertainment and especially housing is approximately up to to 70% less than the cost of living back home.
Natural Beauty:
- Immerse yourself in Bali's stunning landscapes, from pristine beaches to lush rainforests. Bali Luxury Villas Sunrise Mt Rinjani 120 KM away
- Experience the warmth and hospitality of the Balinese people and their rich cultural traditions.
Easy Retirement Visa:
- The Indonesian government welcomes retirees with a 5-year retirement visa which can be easily renewed every five years , making it simple to retire in Bali at one of our Bali Retirement Villas.
Excellent Low Cost Healthcare:
Bali: Your Haven for Healthcare and Retirement
- Bali offers not just a beautiful retirement, but also access to exceptional low cost healthcare, making it the ideal choice for your golden years.
- Bali is quickly becoming a top choice for medical tourism. Imagine living in a luxurious retirement villa, just five minutes away from a world-class hospital, staffed with highly skilled, English-speaking professionals.
- The Kasih Ibu Hospital Saba, known for its exceptional care, is less than a kilometer from your doorstep. You'll have peace of mind knowing that 24-hour emergency services and top-notch doctors are only five minutes away.
- Should you require nursing care, it's readily available within your Bali Retirement Villa at a fraction of the cost you'd expect in Western countries.
- For more complex medical needs, the Bali Mandara Hospital, one of the largest on the island, is a short 15-20 minute drive. It's a popular choice for tourists and retirees, thanks to its location near Sanur, the heart of Bali's retiree community.
New Bali International Hospital:
- The massive brand new Bali International Hospital occuping five hectares will open in a few months.
- It is located only 15 - 20 minutes away from Bali Luxury Retirement Villas.
The Bali International Hospital aims to attract medical tourists globally, particularly focusing on treating baby boomers for age-related diseases like cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and orthopedic conditions.
-
The hospital's strategic location in the Sanur Healthcare Special Economic Zone, coupled with its state-of-the-art facilities and focus on specialized care, positions it well to become a leading destination for medical tourism in the region.
Access quality medical care at affordable prices.
- Once you obtain A retirement visa you can apply for healthcare as well which is extremely low priced in Bali.
Strong Expat Community:
- Connect with like-minded individuals and build lasting friendships.
Bali Luxury Retirement Villas: Your Perfect Sanctuary
Prime Location:
- Our Bali Retirement Villas are nestled in the peaceful coastal community of Saba, just steps from the beach and away from the crowds.
Custom-Designed:
- Bali Luxury Retirement Villas are Single-story villas with optional private pools, spacious living areas, and modern amenities.
-
Personalized Service:
Secure and Peaceful:
- Our gated community offers security and a tranquil environment.
Experience the Bali Lifestyle
- Explore: Discover Bali's rich cultural heritage, from ancient temples to traditional villages.
- Relax: Unwind on the beach, indulge in spa treatments, or simply enjoy the peace and quiet of your villa.
- Connect: Join the vibrant expat community and make new friends.
- Thrive: Embrace a healthier, more fulfilling lifestyle in Bali's beautiful surroundings.
Start Your Bali Retirement Journey Today
- Contact our sales team to learn more about our Bali Retirement Villas and special pre-construction discounts. Your dream retirement awaits!
Don't Dream It, Live It:Bali Luxury Retirement Villa
- Bali Luxury Retirement Villas are a extraordinary retirement haven, where your dreams of a serene and fulfilling Bali lifestyle come to life.
Why Bali's East Coast is a Retiree's Dream
- When it comes to retirement, choosing the right location can make all the difference. Bali's East Coast, with its tranquil beaches, breathtaking scenery, and pure air, offers an idyllic setting for your golden years.
- Imagine starting your day with a leisurely walk on the beach, feeling the soft sand between your toes and the gentle ocean breeze on your face.
- Our Bali Luxury Retirement Villas are just a short 200 meter stroll from a picturesque beach which is considered by many tourists and locals alike as one of the best beaches for families on Bali's East Coast, inviting you to embrace the island's natural beauty.
Safe and Family-Friendly:
- Pantai Saba Beach, renowned for its safety and calm waters, is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the company of loved ones.
- Whether you're swimming, sunbathing, or simply taking in the stunning views, you'll find peace and serenity here.
Spectacular Sunrises:
- Witness the magic of Bali's sunrises over the Indian Ocean, where the sky transforms into a canvas of vibrant colors.
- The clear air and unobstructed views offer glimpses of distant volcanoes, creating a truly awe-inspiring experience.
Breathe Easy: The Gift of Clean Air
- Bali's East Coast air, carried by trade winds and largely untouched by pollution, is a breath of fresh air – literally.
- Studies show that clean air contributes to longevity and improved health, making it a valuable asset for retirees.
Bali Oasis: A Bali Villa Designed for Luxurious Retirement Living
- Returning to your private villa after a early morning stroll on the beach feels like a true homecoming.
Effortless Living:
- We've meticulously designed these homes with the needs and desires of retirees in mind.
- Solid Teak front entrance door ensures strong security and long lasting quality with very little upkeep.
- Forget about the upkeep of a large house. Our villas are thoughtfully sized to minimize maintenance, allowing you to focus on enjoying your retirement to the fullest.
Private Carport:
- A private carport provides secure parking for your vehicle or a hired driver, ensuring you have the freedom to explore Bali at your own pace.
- Simply back your car in and you have direct access to the utility room and the kitchen so that you can unload your groceries and personal items.
Refresh and Rejuvenate:
- Start your day with an invigorating swim in your optional private pool.
- It's the perfect way to stay active and energized, right at your doorstep.
Air conditioning Or natural cooling through screen doors and windows
-
Enjoy year-round comfort with air conditioning in living areas and bedrooms.
- Reflective clear glass Reduces the cost of air conditioning by 20 to 30% while giving a beautiful hue to your Bali retirement villa.
-
Screen doors let in the refreshing ocean breeze during cooler months most of the year.
Energy Efficiency:
Reflective glass windows reduce air conditioning costs, keeping your home cool and comfortable while saving you money.
High Quailty Finishing:
-
Durable & Stylish: Granito-style tile floors offer timeless beauty and require minimal upkeep.
Thoughtful Design: Bali Retirement Villas That Prioritize Your Comfort and Lifestyle:
- We understand that your retirement home should be a sanctuary - a place where you can relax, recharge, and enjoy the best that life has to offer.
- That's why we've poured our hearts into designing villas that cater to the unique needs of baby boomers.
Light-Filled Living:
-
Large windows and glass block walls create a bright and cheerful ambiance, while screen doors allow you to enjoy fresh air and ocean breezes.
Relax, Entertain, and Savor: Your Villa's Heart and Soul
- Beyond the tranquil bedrooms and refreshing pool lies the heart of your villa – a space designed for relaxation, connection, and culinary delights.
Unwind in Style:
- Sink into the plush comfort of a brand-new recliner couch, perfect for unwinding with a good book or enjoying a movie night.
Stay Connected:
- A dedicated workstation, complete with self-charging ports and ample lighting, ensures you can stay connected with loved ones, manage your finances, and pursue your online passions.
Embrace Nature's Tranquility:
Step into your private courtyard garden, a serene oasis where you can meditate, enjoy your morning coffee, or simply bask in the beauty of nature. This lush green space, visible from both bedrooms and the living area, adds a touch of serenity to your everyday life.
This lush green space, visible from both bedrooms and the living area, adds a touch of serenity to your everyday life.
Gather & Celebrate:
The dining area, with its elegant solid teak table and seating for four, sets the stage for memorable meals with family and friends.
Gourmet kitchen for the discerning chef:
- Enjoy delicious food, share stories, and create lasting memories in this inviting space.
Culinary Delights:
The well-appointed kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring:
Ample counter space and storage
Fully electric kitchen with electric oven and electric induction stove for safety and easy cleaning
A huge refrigerator with two doors for freezer and refrigerator
- A huge refrigerator with two doors for freezer and refrigerator
Effortless Living:
- Custom-made cabinetry adds a touch of elegance, provides even more convenience to your Bali Luxury Retirement Villa .
- With affordable housekeeping services readily available, you can spend less time on chores and more time enjoying your retirement.
Your Private Sanctuary: Luxurious Bedrooms and Spa-Like Bathrooms
- Retreat to the tranquility of your master suite, a haven of relaxation and comfort designed with your well-being in mind.
Thoughtful Touches:
Custom-Designed:
-
Every detail, from the spacious king size bed to the ample wardrobe space, has been carefully considered to create a luxurious and functional space.
Massive Backdrop with Makeup mrror - Plenty of natural light.
-
A well-lit vanity with a large mirror ensures you can prepare for your day in style.
Huge Wardrobes to fill with new Bali Resort Clothing
A large mirror is included to check out your latest Bali purchases.
Spa-Like Bathroom:
- Indulge in the ultimate pampering experience in your elegant bathroom, featuring:
- Dual Sinks: His and hers sinks offer convenience and add a touch of luxury.
-
Soaking Tub:Relax and unwind in the spacious tub, complete with a safety handle for easy access.
-
Relax and unwind as you enjoy your courtyard garden
-
Lay down in the full size tub, open the screen window and allow the fresh ocean breezes to massage your lungs while your massaging your body.
Large Shower:
- Enjoy a refreshing shower while taking in the view of your private courtyard garden.
Elegant guest bedroom and bathroom
- Your children, grandchildren and friends will feel equally pampered in the comfortable guest bedroom.
- It boasts many of the same features as the master suite, including a courtyard view, a large bed, and ample storage.
Your loved ones and guests will feel right at home in the comfortable and well-appointed Bali Retirement Villa guest suite.
The Bali Retirement Villa Guest Bedoom also has a beautiful view of the garden court.
- The screen window can also be opened to allow fresh ocean breezes
- With its own private bathroom and ample wardrobe space, it's the perfect place for friends and family to stay when they visit.
Bali Luxury Retirement Villa Guest Shower and Toilet
- The private bathroom offers a full-size shower and toilet for added convenience.
Security and Peace of Mind:
We understand the importance of feeling safe and secure in your retirement home. While our community is known for its tranquility, we offer the option of full-time security services for added peace of mind.
Bali Luxury Retirement Villas present a unique opportunity. Here, your retirement dreams and financial goals can intertwine.
-
Affordable Luxury: Bali's low cost of living lets you enjoy a luxurious lifestyle without depleting your savings.
-
Imagine daily massages, gourmet dining, and exciting adventures, all within your reach.
-
Family Haven: Your loved ones will be eager to visit you in paradise. No more worrying about expensive flights for family reunions – they'll be booking their tickets as soon as they can!
-
Investment Potential: Bali's real estate market is booming, especially for properties catering to retirees. With long-term lease options and strong rental demand, your villa can generate a steady income stream, adding to your financial security.
The Numbers Make Sense:
-
Starting at just 4.6 Miliar IDR (for other currencies exchange rates click here), our villas are a fraction of the cost of comparable properties in many Western countries.
Secure Long Term Leases Included:
Secure Your Bali Legacy: Unprecedented Long Lease with Two Extensions Included at no extra cost
Forget the typical Bali lease worries. We offer you an unparalleled opportunity to own your tropical paradise for up to three generations.
- Consecutive Leases, One Owner: This is not just a lease; it's a legacy. Legally secure three consecutive leases in your name, providing you with total ownership for two to three times longer than most leases.
- Unmatched Flexibility & Control: Resell your lease, pass it on to loved ones, or simply enjoy your villa for many decades to come. The choice is entirely yours.
- Prime Location, Exclusive Clientele: Nestled in a sought-after area, our villas cater to discerning individuals aged 55-75 seeking a luxurious and tranquil lifestyle.
- Stand Out From the Crowd: Most Bali villas come with remaining lease terms of 20-30 years. Your exceptional long term leases is an exceptional investment, offering peace of mind and long-term value.
Potential for Hudge Profits:
Your base cost over the term of the leases equals only 57,500,000 IDR per Year or 791,666 per month.
-
Estimated monthly rental incomes for similar villas at our currrent rental rates equal 20,000,000 Idr to 30 million Rupiah per month.
-
You don't have to be a rocket scientist to figure out your villa can become a lucrative investment, allowing you to enjoy your retirement while building your wealth.
-
You may in fact want to purchase two. One for your retirement and one for strictly investment which can also be utilized from time to time to accommodate the multiple amount of children, grandchildren and friends that will want to come visit you in Bali which is currently the second most sought after destination in the world.
Live Your Dream, Grow Your Wealth:
Imagine a retirement where you can indulge in your passions, travel, and spend quality time with loved ones, all while enjoying a comfortable lifestyle and watching your investment flourish.
ONLY ONE PROPERTY AVAILABLE.
LIMITED AVAILABILITY –ACT NOW TO AVOID DISAPPOINTMENT:
- Experience the benefits of a prime location in Bali. Contact us today to learn more about our Bali Luxury Retirement Villas and start planning your dream retirement.
We only have BLRV-A-1 available for sale at this moment.
Priced To Sell:
Discounted 5 % Until Oct 30 th. 2024.
Sales Price 4.48 Miliar
Live in the place the world is raving about!
- Interested in learning more about this unique opportunity? We prefer to discuss the details in private.
- Please contact us to schedule a personalized consultation.
Contact us today to learn more about this Great Bali Retirement Villa opportunity
Contact the owners direct in English Call or Whatsapp
For English Language Contact the President Lawrence
For English Language Contact the President Lawrence At +62-812 3814-014
For Bahasa Indonesia call his spouse Azizah, a registered Notaris Plus 62 811-386-4993
Or English and Indonesian Sales Staff at +62-361-284069
Email: sales@bestbalirealestate.com
"The owners of this company are the perfect combination of long-time international experience and in-depth subject-matter knowledge and relevant local expertise, networking, and the right licenses to run this business and advise their clients. The properties on offer are at prime locations with huge growth"
Erik M. Former CEO of telecommunications company Jakarta. 2023
The Bali Advantage:
-
Low Cost of Living: Stretch your retirement savings further and enjoy a luxurious lifestyle without breaking the bank.
-
Strong Rental Market: Generate a steady income stream by renting out your villa when you're not using it.
-
Secure Long-Term Leases: Enjoy peace of mind with lease options up to 80 years, allowing you to pass on your investment to future generations.
The Time is Now:
Bali's real estate market is hot, and demand for retirement villas is soaring. Don't miss out on this opportunity to secure your dream retirement and build a lasting legacy.
Affordable BALI LUXURY RETIREMENT VILLAS
at Your Fingertips
More details of Neighborhoods surrounding Bali Luxury Retirement Villas
Your Exclusive Beachfront Haven:
- Immerse yourself in a vibrant Neighborhood known as a haven for high-profile residents.
- Close by neighbours include the The Royal Purnama Hotel - voted Indonesia's 2024 best boutique hotel. they have just opened on the last week of August 2024 A very attractive beach club primarily for mature adults with their children
- Your neigbours just down the beach a little over one kilometer include renowned A listed families, such as Movie Stars, Doctors, Corporate Executives, and a prominent developer & Notaris.
-
A Gentle Stroll to Paradise:
A leisurely five-minute walk along our private beach access road, Jalan Segara Aman (aptly named "Safe Beach Road" by the locals), leads you to exactly that – a tranquil haven ideal for families. The soft sands stretch for miles, inviting you to meander along the shore and soak in the serenity.
Enjoy the ocean breeze and stunning sunrises.
As you stroll leisurely up the beach to the north you will see several hotels and beach clubs that cater to all ages and all budgets.
It includes the Flamingo Beach Club and the famous Komune Beach Club Which hosts international surfing competitions.
Where Memories are Made:
This beloved spot is where locals gather to share laughter and create cherished moments with loved ones.
This beloved spot is where locals gather to share laughter and create cherished moments with loved ones. The calm, clear waters of the Indian Ocean provide the perfect playground for swimming and splashing, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all ages.
As you stroll in Further north you will pass several famous beach clubs and restaurants plus a few hotels etc.
We also have a selection of our previously built Award winning Bali Luxury Villas in Sanur Bordering or close to the Hyatt Regency Hotel.
-
Two bedrooms start at 3.8 Miliar
-
three bedrooms 4.56 Miliar
-
4 bedroom start at 5.8 Miliar
Click the highlighted blue link to see photos and details
|
2024 BLVS INVENTORY
|V
|C
|#
|Bed
|Bths
|Mtr2
|Miliar
|1
|A
|
9
|2
|2
|150
|IDR 3.8
|1
|A
|
5B
|3
|3
|350
|IDR 4.1
|1
|A
|
5A
|3
|3
|350
|IDR 4.5
|2
|A
|
6
|2.5
|2.5
|350
|Sold
|2
|A
|
11
|2.5
|2.5
|350
|IDR 4.6
|2
|A
|
8
|2.5
|2.5
|350
|IDR 4.8
|1
|A
|
4
|3.5
|3.5
|468
|IDR 5.3
|1
|A
|
3
|3
|3
|350
|IDR 5.2
|3
|A
|
7
|3.5
|3.5
|550
|IDR 5.3
|2
|D
|
4
|4.5
|4.5
|550
|IDR 5.9
|2
|E
|
2
|3.5
|3.5
|350
|IDR 6.0
|2
|D
|
2
|3.5
|3.5
|550
|IDR 6.3
|3
|A
|
8
|3.5
|3.5
|650
|Sold
|1
|A
|
7
|4.5
|5.5
|700
|IDR 8.8
|2
|C
|
1
|4.5
|5.5
|###
|IDR 13.2
* Includes pro rata share of Common Area.
For those with more conservative budgets we have new Bali Emerald Apartments across the street from the Sanur Hyatt Regency Hotel Starting at only Rp1.4 Miliar
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS
-
Our brand-new apartments available in Sanur ar eonly a 8 minute walk to famous Sanur beach with prices and styles to suit individual needs.
|
2024 Current prices for Bali Emerald Apartments
|
APT.
|
APARTMENT
|
#
|
VIEW
|
PRICE
|
#
|
TYPE
|
RMS
|
MILIAR
|
Pool
|
IDR 1.8
|
2
|
Suite
|
3
|
Lobby
|
IDR 1.5
|
3
|
Suite
|
3
|
Garden
|
IDR 1.6
|
Garden
|
IDR 1.6
|
Hall
|
IDR 1.5
|
Hall
|
IDR 1.3
|
Pool
|
IDR 1.9
|
Pool
|
IDR 2.1
AWARD-WINNING STAFF & MANAGEMENT:[caption id="attachment_21782" align="alignleft" width="1080"] Bali Retirement Villas Award Winning Management[/caption]
Our Bali Luxury Villas, Bali Emerald Apartments, Bali Paradise Beach Estates and Bali Luxury Retirement Villas are managed by PT. BALI LUXURY VILLAS a division of PT. BALI AFFORDABLE LIFESTYLES INTERNATIONAL. They are a prestigious 20-year-old Bali Company owned and operated by a 26-year Canadian resident and his Indonesian Spouse who is a licensed Notary.
They were awarded the highest accolade from TripAdvisor, the world's largest online travel agency.
Their “Hall of Fame” award is normally only provided to the best 2% of the hotels and villas in the world, making it a truly unique and luxurious accommodation.
"Very knowledgeable for local market"
Trevor J.-ENGLISH BARRISTER - 2022
For over Two Decades, they have provided quality concierge, engineering, gardening, and pool maintenance, plus sales, marketing, and management services to tens of thousands of owners and guests.
Sanur: Bali's Real Estate Golden Coast in 2024
Bali 2024: Paradise Amplified - Where Investment Thrives and Dreams Blossom
Get ready for an even more extraordinary Bali in 2024 and beyond!
Exciting developments are on the horizon, making the Island of the Gods an even more vibrant, desirable, and lucrative destination for investors, retirees, and dreamers alike.
Read more about the following Headlines:
-
Medical Marvel: 2024 welcomes a brand-new, state-of-the-art international hospital, solidifying Bali's position as a medical tourism hub.
Modern Conveniences:
- A short drive brings you to the vibrant heart of Sanur, where the new Icon Mall offers a plethora of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.
- Stroll along the 6-kilometer white sand beach, indulge in a spa treatment, or stock up on groceries at one of the modern supermarkets.
- [caption id="" align="aligncenter" width="1200"] Affordable Luxury:[/caption]
- Experience the ease and convenience of Bali living. Fresh fish, local produce, and even coconuts can be delivered right to your door at a fraction of the cost back home.
- Plus, affordable housekeeping services allow you to spend your time enjoying retirement, not doing chores.
Retail Revolution: Brace yourself for the grand opening of Asia's premier shopping mall, boasting dazzling brands and unparalleled experiences.
-
Hospitality Haven: A luxurious new hotel graces Sanur's shores, adding to the island's diverse accommodation tapestry.
-
Global Accolades: Bali's charm continues to captivate, earning recognition as one of the world's top destinations, islands, honeymoon havens, and retirement paradises.
-
Affordability Allure: Living in paradise doesn't have to break the bank. Bali remains one of the world's most cost-effective places to call home.
-
Silver Surfer Sanctuary: Baby Boomers and retirees seeking an idyllic retreat will find solace in Bali's easy living, breathtaking scenery, and welcoming communities.
-
Visa with Vision: New retirement and investment visa options make owning a piece of paradise easier than ever.
Investing in Bali isn't just about bricks and mortar, it's about investing in your future.
Imagine waking up to stunning sunrises, immersing yourself in vibrant culture, and enjoying a lifestyle you've always dreamed of.
With these exciting developments, Bali isn't just a beautiful island, it's a thriving investment opportunity with boundless potential.
Ready to make Bali your story? Contact us today and unlock the door to paradise!
For more information on this exquisite property and much more, schedule an inspection or request further information today by contacting us.
Tel. Office: 62-361-284069
Fax: 62-361-270143
Mobile: Or WhatsApp: English Language: 62-8123814014
Bahasa Indonesia: 62-8113864993
Email: sales@bestbalirealestate.com
Head Office: Jl. Karangsari # 5, Sanur, Bali, Indonesia, 80228
ABOUT US:
The owners of our company are Siti Nur Azizah who is a fully licensed Indonesian Notaris with a master’s degree in Indonesian Law specializing in real estate who has over there decades of Hotel Ownership and Management Experience.
Together with her partner and spouse Lawrence who has 50 years of Real Estate Experience , 20 Years of which is in Bali they own and operate Award winning 19-year-old Pt. Bali Affordable Lifestyles International ( PT. B.A.L.I. ). Indulge in the pinnacle of luxury and efficiency with this esteemed team of over 70 professional staff, proudly offering an array of services for Buying, Selling, Leasing, and Renting Asian Real Estate.
With clients all over the globe singing their praises, they are indisputably one of Asia's most renowned travel and real estate investment experts.
"Honesty and professionalism are everything when you're dealing with real estate but when you can also find the most knowledgeable people to advise you and help you with what you need, why go anywhere else...Hands down the best in Bali!" Bo B. American- 2022
Keep up to date with the latest news and views on Bali and the world, all while reveling in their exceptional offering of the Best Bali Real Estate & Bali Facebook Posts.
To Purchase, Inspect, or Request More Information please fill out the following form.
