A Glowing Tribute from a 20-Year Client

|Janet And Rogers Villa in Emerald Villas for 20 Years
This esteemed teacher from the United Kingdom, along with her husband Roger (A former principal of a major International School in Jakarta now passed), have been loyal clients and a dear friends over the years.
Her kind words are a testament to the enduring relationships we build and the exceptional service we strive to provide.
We invite you to read her heartfelt message and discover why PT. BALI LUXURY VILLAS & PT. B.A.L.I. DBA BEST BALI REAL ESTATE has been the trusted choice for thousands of clients seeking a home in Bali over the past 20 years.
“I would like to say my fond farewells to Bali Emerald
Villas where my family has owned a place for the last 20 years. It was an
extremely difficult decision to sell since Emerald Villas has felt like a second home for
us and holds many special memories.
Every time we were there, we felt surrounded by our Balinese
“family”, having been warmly welcomed on our arrival and greeted wherever we
were in the compound by all the friendly staff. I can’t speak highly enough of
everything and everyone who made those twenty years some of the best memories
ever.
Apart from the villa itself - a peaceful haven - and the
people already mentioned, I would like to add my special thanks to Lawrence and
Azizah. Apart from always being there for us over the last 20 years, Lawrence
recently went out of his way to help me deal smoothly with the selling process
with messages and phone calls at often inconvenient times to himself.
Also adding her impeccably organized mind to this process
was Azizah. She made everything happen so efficiently, yet so warmly I shall
miss everyone and everything, but I know my heart will draw me back to this
very special place and its even more special people.” Ms. Janet B, United
Kingdom 01/09/2024
|Visit with our good friend Janet at her U.K. home in 2023 with her lovely wife Azizah, a registered Notaris & President Lawrence
