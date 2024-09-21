Saturday, September 21, 2024

A Haven of Hospitality: The Oasia Hotel Novena, Singapore - A Hotelier's Perspective


The fact that I've returned to the Oasia Hotel Novena, Singapore three times in recent months speaks volumes about its appeal. 

As an award-winning hotel manager from Bali and a seasoned traveler, I have high standards when it comes to quality and value. 

My wife, Aziah, and I initially selected the Oasia for its location, but it quickly became evident that this hotel is a destination in its own right.

Impeccable Service from Start to Finish

From the moment we arrived, the staff's warmth and professionalism were outstanding. Aloysius Gerald Chung and his team, including the bellboys, concierge, and front desk staff, were consistently attentive and helpful.

The Club Room: A Tranquil Retreat

Our first stay was in the Club Room on the 24th floor, offering a fabulous, unobstructed view all the way to Malaysia. 

The modern electronic switches controlling the automatic curtains, along with the cleverly designed hidden cupboards and coffee machine, made the room both functional and aesthetically pleasing.









The Living Room: A Superb Club Lounge

The Club Lounge on the 22nd floor was a sanctuary. 


The serene swimming pool with its breathtaking views, the immaculate spa and jacuzzi, and the well-stocked lounge offering complimentary drinks and snacks provided a welcome respite from the city's hustle and bustle.

The breakfast buffet, with its diverse selection of fresh fruits, smoked salmon, made-to-order omelets, and other delicacies, rivaled that of any five-star hotel. 

The option to dine in the private dining area or outside beside the pool added a touch of exclusivity. 

The pool area also featured a long swimming pool and a sparkling clean jacuzzi, a fantastic way to start the day.

Seamless Connectivity and Convenient Transportation

The Club Lounge's concierge and hostesses, particularly Charmine Goh Sze Xuan, the Senior Assistant Manager/Club Manager, were always on hand to assist. 

Charmain, the head of hotel management, and Joshua Jia Kee Choo, the sales manager, even helped me set up a local SIM card, demonstrating their commitment to exceeding guest expectations.

Transportation was never an issue, with rideshare services like Grab and Gojek ensuring a quick arrival at the front lobby. 

The hotel's direct access to the Novena MRT station via a short, air-conditioned walkway made exploring Singapore effortless. 


The MRT itself is a marvel of efficiency and cleanliness, further enhancing the overall experience.





Oasia Suites: Upgrade to Pure Luxury


For frequent travelers who appreciate the finer things, upgrading to an Oasia Suite is a must. 

Located on the top floors, these expansive suites offer breathtaking panoramic views, from the tranquil greenery to the vibrant cityscape.




Beyond the stunning scenery, the Oasia Suites elevate your stay with thoughtful amenities and generous space. 

As an Oasia Suite guest, you enjoy all the perks of the Premier Club room, plus the added luxury of twice the size and an extra bathroom.



The suites' fully automated toilets with heated seats and an array of spray functions offer a unique touch of comfort and hygiene. 

Large-screen TVs in both the bedroom and living area ensure entertainment options for everyone. 

The automatic curtains create a seamless transition from day to night, providing privacy and effortless light control.

A Four-Star Oasis Deserving of 5-Star Recognition

In conclusion, the Oasia Hotel Novena, with its exceptional management and dedicated staff, has earned my highest recommendation. 

It's a true five-star oasis that I will undoubtedly return to whenever I'm in Singapore.

Traveler's Tip: Consider joining the Far East Hospitality Club for additional discounts and benefits.

The Oasia Hotel Novena has truly become my Singapore home away from home.

L.B.M.B. Canadian Hotelier, 20/09/24

Owner, President Since 2004 of PT. B.A.L.I. D.B.A. PT. Bali Luxury Villas and Best Bali Real Estate.

Whatsapp: +628123814014 

Email: baliexpattraveler@gmail.com

I spent substantial time in my "man cave" drafting this blog with no compensation or extra benefits given, so you know this is an honest, sincere testimonial of superior hotel accommodations by another hotel professional.

Here are just a few of the other professional staff that assisted us and made our stay so enjoyable:

  • Mohammad Hafizuddin Bin Abdul Razak - Senior Guest Service Executive
  • Nurul Jannah Binte Hashim - Guest Service Executive
  • Iryati Binte Abu Bakar - Guest Service Executive
  • Aloysius Gerald Chung Tat @Faisal YEO - Guest Service Executive / Lobby Ambassador
  • Sathis Kaliappan - Senior Guest Service Assistant
-
