This Weeks Bali + World News & Views

Current News & Views about Bali, Bali Real Estate, Tourism, Immigration & the World you can use to boost your health, finances, and relationships.
Bali Tourism Magic Spills Over into Property Market
Editors comment: "Bali's real estate demand is directly proportional to tourist demand" –
A phrase I coined years ago that rings truer now than ever in my 27 years on this island. The recent surge, particularly in Bali's once-quiet east coast communities such as Sanur and Northern suburbs is undeniable.
For full story with photos Click Here
Bali Reveals Common Ways Tourists Have Been Caught Breaking Visa Conditions.
For full story with photos Click Here
Easy Visa Rule, Visa Free Travel and Better Tourism Management Make Indonesia to Manage Collaborative Tourism
For full story with photos Click Here
______________________________________
Indonesia AirAsia Unveils New Direct Flight to Hong Kong from Bali, Jakarta
Indonesia AirAsia CEO Veranita Yosephine Sinaga said the route is intended to expand the airline’s connectivity to other countries in Asia.
For full story with photos Click Here
______________________________________
Indonesia has made significant strides in attracting foreign investment, and the introduction of the Golden Visa is a prime example.
For full story with photos Click Here
______________________________________
Tourism Ministry Denies Casino Plans for Bali
For full story with photos Click Here
______________________________________
Agoda Unveils Bali as Asia’s Most Popular Diving Spot for International Scuba Day
______________________________________
Bali International Hospital to Become a Leading Health Tourism Destination, Says Member of DPR RI
For full story with photos Click Here
______________________________________
Furniture shopping in Bali: The best interior design stores to shop for sofas, tables, beds & more!
For furniture fanatics and homewares connoisseurs, there’s no Harrods on this island to fuel your furniture shopping obsession. Instead, we have to look to Bali’s boutique furniture stores selling beautifully hand-crafted and custom-made pieces to jazz up our homes and villas (that ain’t so bad if you ask us!).
For full story with photos Click Here
______________________________________
Special Deal
Discounted 640 JutaBelow is a property that we have chosen, especially for you, our newsletter readers.
Last Week's Bali News
Indonesia records 21 percent jump in H1 foreign tourist arrivals
File - Foreign tourists enjoy the view of Elak-Elak Beach in West Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara
Indonesia reported that the number of international tourist arrivals in the country in the first half of 2024 reached 6,413,201, up 21.02 percent compared to the same period of 2023.
For full story with photos Click Here______________________________________
Seaside town Sanur in Bali says NO to beach clubs
Leave us in peace, Sanur is happy in the slow lane. Photo Credit: Adobe Stock/mariusltu
Sanur - affectionally known as ‘Snore’ by those who love the quieter side of Bali - has started to stir with a massive new shopping complex and soon-to-open international medical centre now part of the fast-developing neighbourhood.
For full story with photos Click Here
______________________________________
Sanur - affectionally known as ‘Snore’ by those who love the quieter side of Bali - has started to stir with a massive new shopping complex and soon-to-open international medical centre now part of the fast-developing neighbourhood.
For full story with photos Click Here
Bali one of top Most Three Searched Destinations for India's Independence Day Long Weekend
NEW DELHI, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers in India are eagerly planning their next getaway, with the month of August presenting the ideal opportunity for an extended break. With Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan just a few days apart in mid-August, digital travel platform Agoda analyzed its search data and noted an uptick of over 2.5x (266%) more searches compared to the same period last year.
For full story with photos Click Here_________________________________
For full story with photos Click Here
Emirates Adds Second A380 Service to Bali to Meet Seasonal Demand
By Alma Simon | 2024-08-01 05:01:03
Emirates has announced the introduction of a second daily Airbus A380 service between Dubai (DXB) and Bali (DPS) to accommodate the surge in travel demand during the upcoming peak season. This additional service will operate from 1 September to 26 October 2024, replacing the current Boeing 777 on flight
For full story with photos Click Here
By Alma Simon | 2024-08-01 05:01:03
_________________________________
Indonesia's Bali tightens foreigner checks amid tourist surge
August 1, 2024 20:05 GMT+700
File - Foreign visitors undergo immigration checks at autogates at the international arrivals terminal of Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali on March 6, 2024.
Denpasar, Bali (ANTARA) - The Bali Regional Office for Law and Human Rights has tightened the supervision of foreign nationals on account of the jump in international tourist arrivals to 3.89 million in January–July.
For full story with photos Click Here
Denpasar, Bali (ANTARA) - The Bali Regional Office for Law and Human Rights has tightened the supervision of foreign nationals on account of the jump in international tourist arrivals to 3.89 million in January–July.
For full story with photos Click Here
_________________________________
Devastating Fire Breaks Out In Bali’s Busy Seminyak Resort
Editors Warning: Warning Regarding the Use of Traditional Alang, Alang Grass Roofs in Bali.
The recent fire serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with traditional "Alang, Alang" grass roofs, a common sight in Bali.
These roofs, while aesthetically pleasing, pose a significant fire hazard due to their highly flammable nature.
For full story with photos Click Here
These roofs, while aesthetically pleasing, pose a significant fire hazard due to their highly flammable nature.
For full story with photos Click Here
_________________________________
Paris - Best Olympics Opening Ceremony Ever : A Birthday Spectacle!
Bonjour mes amis!
What a way to wake up on my birthday – with the dazzling opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics! I was glued to my screen at 3 AM, Bali time, thanks to the BBC (grab a free account and a VPN if you want to catch up!).
Paris truly outdid itself, showcasing iconic landmarks like the Louvre, Bastille, Notre Dame, and the Seine River – the stunning backdrop for the festivities.
For full story with photos Click Here
What a way to wake up on my birthday – with the dazzling opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics! I was glued to my screen at 3 AM, Bali time, thanks to the BBC (grab a free account and a VPN if you want to catch up!).
Paris truly outdid itself, showcasing iconic landmarks like the Louvre, Bastille, Notre Dame, and the Seine River – the stunning backdrop for the festivities.
For full story with photos Click Here
_________________________________
Hundreds of tourists turned away from Bali for forgetting one important travel item
Emma Kirk July 26, 2024 - 6:18AM
Between January and March, more than 560 foreign nationals were turned away from the Indonesian island, more than half of those people did not have a visa.
For full story with photos Click Here
_________________________________
Between January and March, more than 560 foreign nationals were turned away from the Indonesian island, more than half of those people did not have a visa.
For full story with photos Click Here
Bali Plans $20 Billion Railway Project to Ease Road Congestion
(Bloomberg) -- Bali plans to start building a $20 billion railway network connecting the airport with tourist areas in a bid to reduce traffic congestion.
For full story with photos Click Here
(Bloomberg) -- Bali plans to start building a $20 billion railway network connecting the airport with tourist areas in a bid to reduce traffic congestion.
For full story with photos Click Here
THANK YOU:
Keep up to date with the latest news and views on Bali and the world, all while reveling in their exceptional offering of the Bali +World News & Views Blogs & Facebook Posts
BLOG HISTORY:
Bali + World News & Views Newsletter, Blogs, and Social Media posts have been published for the past 21 years.
Our Blog Combined with its newer version, it has attracted over two million page views to date.
"Over two million page views"
ABOUT US:
At PT. B.A.L.I., we understand the importance of entrusting your real estate and travel decisions to qualified professionals.
That's why we're led by a dynamic duo with decades of proven experience, integrity, and passion for Bali:
" The owners of this company are the perfect combination of long-time international experience and in-depth subject-matter knowledge and relevant local expertise, networking, and the right licenses to run this business and advise their clients. The properties on offer are at prime locations with huge growth potential." E.M. Dutch CEO Major Indonesian Company. 2023
Ms. Siti Nur Azizah:
A licensed Indonesian Notaris with a master’s degree in law, also boasts over 23 years of expertise in Bali's hotel ownership and management.
Her deep understanding of local regulations and unwavering dedication ensure your transactions are smooth and secure.
Her Spouse Lawrence, a Canadian National with 50 years in the global real estate market, including 22 years in Bali brings a wealth of strategic insight and market knowledge.
Together, they and their 70 + Bali Staff have built PT. B.A.L.I. into a 22-year-old powerhouse who are recognized for their award-winning service and unwavering commitment to clients.
UNPARALLED SERVICE:
Our team of over 70 experienced professionals are passionate about exceeding expectations.
We offer a comprehensive suite of services, including:
Expert guidance on navigating the Bali real estate market and seamless buying and selling of Bali properties.
Efficient leasing and renting solutions through PT. Bali Luxury Villas, and Bali Emerald Apartment Hotel.
Lifestyles and services for Baby Boomers and Retirees with their Bali Luxury Retirement Villas.
Clients from around the world have repeatedly commended our honesty, professionalism, and unrivaled expertise, solidifying our position as one of Asia's most renowned real estate investment advisors.
"Honesty and professionalism are everything when you're dealing with real estate, but when you can also find the most knowledgeable people to advise you and help you with what you need, why go anywhere else? Hands down the best in Bali!" - B. B. USA- 2022
Don't Settle for Less, Choose the Best:
When it comes to your Bali Real Estate journey, why settle for anything less than the best?
With our unmatched experience, unwavering integrity, and global recognition, we're your trusted partner for success.
|ESTABLISHED 2004
Bali Retirement Villas
Two bedroom, two bath private. pool. 200 meters to the Beach. Freehold or 80-year leases. Start at 4.2 Mil ( 268,888 U.S.D)
Bali Emerald Apartment Sales
Modern New Apartments -Hyatt Regency Sanur 800 meters to the Beach. Start at 1.08 Mil ( 68,888 U.S.D)
Bali Emerald Apartment Rentals
Modern New Apartments -Hyatt Regency Sanur 800 meters to the Beach. Start at 800,000 IDR ( 48 U.S.D)
Bali Luxury Villa Sales
Large Luxury Villas -Private Pool - Private Maid
Hyatt Regency - Sanur - 800 meters to the Beach. Start at 3.8 Miliar (228,000 U.S.D)
Bali Luxury Villa Rentals
Large Luxury Villas -Private Pool - Private Maid. Hyatt Regency Sanur 800 meters to the Beach. Start at 1,600,000 IDR (100 U.S.D)
Bali Paradise Beach Estates Sales
100 meters to the Beach. Freehold or 80-year leases.
We value your privacy, so you can unsubscribe anytime. Unsubscribe
No comments:
Post a Comment