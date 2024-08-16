This Weeks Bali + World News & Views

Current News & Views about Bali, Bali Real Estate, Tourism, Immigration & the World you can use to boost your health, finances, and relationships.
Asian Hotel Performance & Development
Yet, in a remarkable display of resilience, Bali’s 2023 performance has not only rebounded but has surpassed 2019 levels in many areas, signaling a vibrant and promising future.
More Tourists Now Favor Villas in Bali Instead of Hotels
Indonesia AirAsia opens first route connecting Bali with Phuket
Bali Tourists Warned To Be Vigilant Booking Hotels Online After Google Hack
Dozens, potentially hundreds of Bali-based hotels and guesthouses, may have had their Google Business accounts hijacked during a hack on the company’s digital systems.
Tourist Arrivals Surge to 3.89 Million
Bali Tourists Warned About Major Traffic Disruptions Starting In September
Talk of the initiative has been happening for well over a decade, and this coming September, the first phase of construction will start on the railway that is set to change Bali forever.
Bali Subway Project Phase I: Groundbreaking Targeted for September, Technical Team Formed
As an observation should this go ahead, it looks like the the first stage from the airport to Chub Maggie Pass Seminyak will cause major traffic problems as any major project.
Sunrise to Sunset With best friends: A Perfect Day in Bali 🌅
Started with a breezy morning at our seaside residence, then my wonderful wife Azizah and two brilliant Sons Xander and Darius hopped over to bustling Sanur to meet some excited potential buyers for our villas.
Pip Edwards reveals secret corner of Bali that changed her life
Below Erica Blow, one of Sydney's most recognized social media personalities, shares her intimate insights into Bali. Her journey started in Sanur, a quaint coastal town known then as "Snoor." It was, and in many ways still is, the heart of the "real Bali."
Special Deal
Discounted 640 JutaBelow is a property that we have chosen, especially for you, our newsletter readers.
Last Week's Bali News
Bali Tourism Magic Spills Over into Property Market
Editors comment: "Bali's real estate demand is directly proportional to tourist demand" –
A phrase I coined years ago that rings truer now than ever in my 27 years on this island. The recent surge, particularly in Bali's once-quiet east coast communities such as Sanur and Northern suburbs is undeniable.
Bali Reveals Common Ways Tourists Have Been Caught Breaking Visa Conditions.
Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economies, Sandiaga Uno, has issued renewed warnings to foreigners who wish to travel to destinations like Bali on tourist visas and attempt to conduct work activities.
Easy Visa Rule, Visa Free Travel and Better Tourism Management Make Indonesia to Manage Collaborative Tourism
In response to a surge in tourist arrivals, Bali authorities in Indonesia have significantly tightened the screening of foreign nationals entering the Indonesian resort island. This initiative aims to enhance security, maintain order, and ensure the comfort of both residents and visitors.
Indonesia AirAsia Unveils New Direct Flight to Hong Kong from Bali, Jakarta
Indonesia AirAsia CEO Veranita Yosephine Sinaga said the route is intended to expand the airline’s connectivity to other countries in Asia.
Indonesia has made significant strides in attracting foreign investment, and the introduction of the Golden Visa is a prime example.
This long-term residency permit, granted to individuals making substantial investments in the country, has opened up new opportunities for property ownership.
Tourism Ministry Denies Casino Plans for Bali
“I could firmly state that there is no [plan to build] a casino,” Minister Sandiaga Uno said during a weekly press conference in Jakarta on Monday, August 5, 2024.
Agoda Unveils Bali as Asia’s Most Popular Diving Spot for International Scuba Day
Agoda names Bali as Asia’s top dive destination ahead of International Scuba Day, offering insights into the continent’s most popular underwater spots.
Bali International Hospital to Become a Leading Health Tourism Destination, Says Member of DPR RI
Bali International Hospital is recognised by the government for its potential to offer world-class healthcare services in Indonesia.
Furniture shopping in Bali: The best interior design stores to shop for sofas, tables, beds & more!
I'm not read about that Shopping for furniture in Bali is always a good idea, but which stores to scour, we hear you cry? Read on, and get ready to raid...
For furniture fanatics and homewares connoisseurs, there’s no Harrods on this island to fuel your furniture shopping obsession. Instead, we have to look to Bali’s boutique furniture stores selling beautifully hand-crafted and custom-made pieces to jazz up our homes and villas (that ain’t so bad if you ask us!).
