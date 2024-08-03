This Weeks Bali + World News & Views

Current News & Views about Bali, Bali Real Estate, Tourism, Immigration & the World you can use to boost your health, finances, and relationships.
Indonesia records 21 percent jump in H1 foreign tourist arrivals
Indonesia reported that the number of international tourist arrivals in the country in the first half of 2024 reached 6,413,201, up 21.02 percent compared to the same period of 2023.
For full story with photos Click Here
Seaside town Sanur in Bali says NO to beach clubs
Sanur - affectionally known as ‘Snore’ by those who love the quieter side of Bali - has started to stir with a massive new shopping complex and soon-to-open international medical centre now part of the fast-developing neighbourhood.
For full story with photos Click Here
Bali one of top Most Three Searched Destinations for India's Independence Day Long Weekend
01 Aug, 2024, 10:00 ISTNEW DELHI, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers in India are eagerly planning their next getaway, with the month of August presenting the ideal opportunity for an extended break. With Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan just a few days apart in mid-August, digital travel platform Agoda analyzed its search data and noted an uptick of over 2.5x (266%) more searches compared to the same period last year.
For full story with photos Click Here
___________________________________________
Emirates Adds Second A380 Service to Bali to Meet Seasonal Demand
By Alma Simon | 2024-08-01 05:01:03
___________________________________________
Indonesia's Bali tightens foreigner checks amid tourist surgeAugust 1, 2024 20:05 GMT+700
Denpasar, Bali (ANTARA) - The Bali Regional Office for Law and Human Rights has tightened the supervision of foreign nationals on account of the jump in international tourist arrivals to 3.89 million in January–July.
For full story with photos Click Here
Devastating Fire Breaks Out In Bali’s Busy Seminyak ResortEditors Warning: Warning Regarding the Use of Traditional Alang, Alang Grass Roofs in Bali.
These roofs, while aesthetically pleasing, pose a significant fire hazard due to their highly flammable nature.
For full story with photos Click Here
______________________________________
Paris - Best Olympics Opening Ceremony Ever : A Birthday Spectacle!Bonjour mes amis!
What a way to wake up on my birthday – with the dazzling opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics! I was glued to my screen at 3 AM, Bali time, thanks to the BBC (grab a free account and a VPN if you want to catch up!).
Paris truly outdid itself, showcasing iconic landmarks like the Louvre, Bastille, Notre Dame, and the Seine River – the stunning backdrop for the festivities.
For full story with photos Click Here
______________________________________
Hundreds of tourists turned away from Bali for forgetting one important travel itemEmma Kirk July 26, 2024 - 6:18AM
Between January and March, more than 560 foreign nationals were turned away from the Indonesian island, more than half of those people did not have a visa.
For full story with photos Click Here
______________________________________
Bali Plans $20 Billion Railway Project to Ease Road Congestion
By Norman Harsono July 25, 2024
(Bloomberg) -- Bali plans to start building a $20 billion railway network connecting the airport with tourist areas in a bid to reduce traffic congestion.
For full story with photos Click Here
Last Week's Bali News
Bali Is A Top Choice For Australians On Family Vacations.
As travel trends ebb and flow, one thing never changes: Bali is one of the most highly sought-after bucket list destinations in the world. New travel data shows that Bali is a top vacation destination choice for Australian families.___________________________________
Australian Police Arrest Man on Charges of Trafficking Indonesian Teenagers as Sex Workers.
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Australian Federal Police arrested 43-year-old Surya Subekti on charges of running a sex trafficking ring. The ring allegedly recruited teenage girls from Indonesia to work in brothels in Sydney.
___________________________________
Supercomputer recommendations for protecting your privacy on Windows and Android Phone.
Privacy concerns on Windows 11 and modern Android phones?Do you have concerns about your privacy these days on computers and mobile phones. You're not alone.
___________________________________
Guide to Working in Indonesia as a Digital Nomad With a E33G.
Ever since the world started opening up after COVID-19, many companies have developed the capability of having staff work remotely, and this has resulted in the trend of digital nomads – people who are allowed to reside in a different country for an extended period of time, while continuing to work remotely.
___________________________________
The Outlook for Bali’s Visitor Markets & Star-Rated Hotel Occupancies.
PT. Hotel Investasi Strategis release its latest report, "The Outlook for Bali’s Visitor Markets & Star-Rated Hotel Occupancies: Projections for 2024-2025.", delving into historical and projected foreign visitor numbers to Bali, offering crucial insights into future trends in star-rated hotel occupancies.
___________________________________
Tourist relief: Bali scraps controversial visa fee for Australians.
Australian travellers will rejoice after the holiday favourite scrapped one of its more controversial practices.
___________________________________
Mandarin Oriental announces luxury cliffhanger in Bali.
Guests at Mandarin Oriental, Bali will enjoy infinity pools, cliff-edge dining, and wellness experiences set into the dramatic cliffside.
___________________________________
The largest shopping center in Southeast Asia opens its doors.
It is on the island of Bali
___________________________________
Bali visa for Kiwi tourists could be scrapped in October 2024.
A family of four travelling to Bali could save $210 from October if plans proceed to drop the visa requirement, something experts are confident will happen when the next government is sworn in.
___________________________________
Two Australians, three others survive horrific helicopter crash in Bali.
Thank God nobody got killed in this tragic accident.Two Australians and three Indonesians survived after a tourist helicopter crashed in Bali, due to being entangled in a kite string, officials said.
___________________________________
Biden drops out . Endorses Harris to be First Women President of U.S.A?
Past picture of President Biden and Vice President HarrisMy prediction comes true.
___________________________________
THANK YOU:
BLOG HISTORY:
