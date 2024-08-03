Saturday, August 3, 2024

This Weeks Bali + World News & Views

Current News & Views about Bali, Bali Real Estate, Tourism, Immigration & the World you can use to boost your health, finances, and relationships.

 

This Week's News
___________________________________

Indonesia records 21 percent jump in H1 foreign tourist arrivals


August 1, 2024 20:26 GMT+700


File - Foreign tourists enjoy the view of Elak-Elak Beach in West Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara

Indonesia reported that the number of international tourist arrivals in the country in the first half of 2024 reached 6,413,201, up 21.02 percent compared to the same period of 2023.

For full story with photos Click Here
______________________________________

Seaside town Sanur in Bali says NO to beach clubs


By Travel Weekly Asia Aug 01, 2024|

Leave us in peace, Sanur is happy in the slow lane. Photo Credit: Adobe Stock/mariusltu

Sanur - affectionally known as ‘Snore’ by those who love the quieter side of Bali - has started to stir with a massive new shopping complex and soon-to-open international medical centre now part of the fast-developing neighbourhood.

For full story with photos Click Here

______________________________________

Bali one of top Most Three Searched Destinations for India's Independence Day Long Weekend  


01 Aug, 2024, 10:00 IST

NEW DELHI, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers in India are eagerly planning their next getaway, with the month of August presenting the ideal opportunity for an extended break. With Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan just a few days apart in mid-August, digital travel platform Agoda analyzed its search data and noted an uptick of over 2.5x (266%) more searches compared to the same period last year.


For full story with photos Click Here

___________________________________________

Emirates Adds Second A380 Service to Bali to Meet Seasonal Demand


By Alma Simon | 2024-08-01 05:01:03

Emirates has announced the introduction of a second daily Airbus A380 service between Dubai (DXB) and Bali (DPS) to accommodate the surge in travel demand during the upcoming peak season. This additional service will operate from 1 September to 26 October 2024, replacing the current Boeing 777 on flight

For full story with photos Click Here


___________________________________________

Indonesia's Bali tightens foreigner checks amid tourist surge

August 1, 2024 20:05 GMT+700

File - Foreign visitors undergo immigration checks at autogates at the international arrivals terminal of Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali on March 6, 2024. 

Denpasar, Bali (ANTARA) - The Bali Regional Office for Law and Human Rights has tightened the supervision of foreign nationals on account of the jump in international tourist arrivals to 3.89 million in January–July.


For full story with photos Click Here

______________________________________

Devastating Fire Breaks Out In Bali’s Busy Seminyak Resort

Editors Warning: Warning Regarding the Use of Traditional Alang, Alang Grass Roofs in Bali.

The recent fire serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with traditional "Alang, Alang" grass roofs, a common sight in Bali.

These roofs, while aesthetically pleasing, pose a significant fire hazard due to their highly flammable nature.


For full story with photos Click Here

______________________________________

Paris - Best Olympics Opening Ceremony Ever : A Birthday Spectacle!

Bonjour mes amis!

What a way to wake up on my birthday – with the dazzling opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics! I was glued to my screen at 3 AM, Bali time, thanks to the BBC (grab a free account and a VPN if you want to catch up!).



Paris truly outdid itself, showcasing iconic landmarks like the Louvre, Bastille, Notre Dame, and the Seine River – the stunning backdrop for the festivities.

For full story with photos Click Here

______________________________________

Hundreds of tourists turned away from Bali for forgetting one important travel item

Emma Kirk July 26, 2024 - 6:18AM

Between January and March, more than 560 foreign nationals were turned away from the Indonesian island, more than half of those people did not have a visa.


For full story with photos Click Here

______________________________________

Bali Plans $20 Billion Railway Project to Ease Road Congestion


By Norman Harsono July 25, 2024


(Bloomberg) -- Bali plans to start building a $20 billion railway network connecting the airport with tourist areas in a bid to reduce traffic congestion.

For full story with photos Click Here

_____________________
_____________________

This Week's 

Special Deal

Discounted 640 Juta

Massive 4.5 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom Luxury Villa only 5.8 Miliar 

Below is a property that we have chosen, especially for you, our newsletter readers.

This is an exceptionally special deal. 
This Special, low price won’t last long.

See Photos & Prices Click Here
_______________________________

Last Week's Bali News

Click the Highlighted Links to see the full Blog.

Bali Is A Top Choice For Australians On Family Vacations.


As travel trends ebb and flow, one thing never changes: Bali is one of the most highly sought-after bucket list destinations in the world. New travel data shows that Bali is a top vacation destination choice for Australian families.
For full story with photos Click Here
___________________________________

Australian Police Arrest Man on Charges of Trafficking Indonesian Teenagers as Sex Workers.


TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Australian Federal Police arrested 43-year-old Surya Subekti on charges of running a sex trafficking ring. The ring allegedly recruited teenage girls from Indonesia to work in brothels in Sydney.

For full story with photos Click Here
___________________________________

Supercomputer recommendations for protecting your privacy on Windows and Android Phone.


Privacy concerns on Windows 11 and modern Android phones?
Do you have concerns about your privacy these days on computers and mobile phones. You're not alone.

For full story with photos Click Here
___________________________________

Guide to Working in Indonesia as a Digital Nomad With a E33G.


Ever since the world started opening up after COVID-19, many companies have developed the capability of having staff work remotely, and this has resulted in the trend of digital nomads – people who are allowed to reside in a different country for an extended period of time, while continuing to work remotely.

For full story with photos Click Here
___________________________________

The Outlook for Bali’s Visitor Markets & Star-Rated Hotel Occupancies.


PT. Hotel Investasi Strategis release its latest report, "The Outlook for Bali’s Visitor Markets & Star-Rated Hotel Occupancies: Projections for 2024-2025.", delving into historical and projected foreign visitor numbers to Bali, offering crucial insights into future trends in star-rated hotel occupancies.

For full story with photos Click Here
___________________________________

Tourist relief: Bali scraps controversial visa fee for Australians.


Australian travellers will rejoice after the holiday favourite scrapped one of its more controversial practices.

For full story with photos Click Here
___________________________________

Mandarin Oriental announces luxury cliffhanger in Bali.


Guests at Mandarin Oriental, Bali will enjoy infinity pools, cliff-edge dining, and wellness experiences set into the dramatic cliffside. 

For full story with photos Click Here
___________________________________

The largest shopping center in Southeast Asia opens its doors.


It is on the island of Bali


For full story with photos Click Here
___________________________________

Bali visa for Kiwi tourists could be scrapped in October 2024.


A family of four travelling to Bali could save $210 from October if plans proceed to drop the visa requirement, something experts are confident will happen when the next government is sworn in.

For full story with photos Click Here
___________________________________

Two Australians, three others survive horrific helicopter crash in Bali.


Thank God nobody got killed in this tragic accident.
Two Australians and three Indonesians survived after a tourist helicopter crashed in Bali, due to being entangled in a kite string, officials said.

For full story with photos Click Here
___________________________________


Biden drops out . Endorses Harris to be First Women President of U.S.A?


Past picture of President Biden and Vice President Harris
My prediction comes true.

For full story with photos Click Here
___________________________________

Properties for Sale - Up to 7 % Commission.


As a Bali realtor or agent, do you often encounter the frustration of having no properties available for your clients looking to buy in Sanur or Bali's east coast?

For full story with photos Click Here
THANK YOU:

We thank you in advance for your valuable time reviewing the above news items for the past week in Bali and the world.

Keep up to date with the latest news and views on Bali and the world, all while reveling in their exceptional offering of the Bali +World News & Views Blogs & Facebook Posts

BLOG HISTORY:

Bali + World News & Views Newsletter, Blogs, and Social Media posts have been published for the past 21 years.

Our Blog Combined with its newer version, it has attracted over two million page views to date.

"Over two million page views"


ABOUT US:

Trust Your Bali Real Estate Journey to Proven Experts:

At PT. B.A.L.I., we understand the importance of entrusting your real estate and travel decisions to qualified professionals.

That's why we're led by a dynamic duo with decades of proven experience, integrity, and passion for Bali:

The owners of this company are the perfect combination of long-time international experience and in-depth subject-matter knowledge and relevant local expertise, networking, and the right licenses to run this business and advise their clients. The properties on offer are at prime locations with huge growth potential." E.M. Dutch CEO Major Indonesian Company. 2023

Ms. Siti Nur Azizah:

Owners of Award-Winning PT.B.A.L.I.
Azizah & Lawrence

A licensed Indonesian Notaris with a master’s degree in law, also boasts over 23 years of expertise in Bali's hotel ownership and management.

Her deep understanding of local regulations and unwavering dedication ensure your transactions are smooth and secure.

Her Spouse Lawrence, a Canadian National with 50 years in the global real estate market, including 22 years in Bali brings a wealth of strategic insight and market knowledge.

Together, they and their 70 + Bali Staff have built PT. B.A.L.I. into a 22-year-old powerhouse who are recognized for their award-winning service and unwavering commitment to clients.

UNPARALLED SERVICE:

Our team of over 70 experienced professionals are passionate about exceeding expectations.

We offer a comprehensive suite of services, including:

Expert guidance on navigating the Bali real estate market and seamless buying and selling of Bali properties.

Efficient leasing and renting solutions through PT. Bali Luxury Villas, and Bali Emerald Apartment Hotel.

Lifestyles and services for Baby Boomers and Retirees with their Bali Luxury Retirement Villas.

TRUSTED BY THE BEST:

For 10 consecutive years, our dedication to excellence was recognized by TripAdvisor's prestigious Certificate of Excellence and Hall of Fame Award, placing us among the top 2% of hotels and villas globally.


THOUSANDS OF SATISFIED CLIENTS:

Clients from around the world have repeatedly commended our honesty, professionalism, and unrivaled expertise, solidifying our position as one of Asia's most renowned real estate investment advisors.

"Honesty and professionalism are everything when you're dealing with real estate, but when you can also find the most knowledgeable people to advise you and help you with what you need, why go anywhere else? Hands down the best in Bali!" - B. B. USA- 2022

Don't Settle for Less, Choose the Best:

When it comes to your Bali Real Estate journey, why settle for anything less than the best?

With our unmatched experience, unwavering integrity, and global recognition, we're your trusted partner for success.

PT. B.A.L.I.

ESTABLISHED 2004

Doing Business As:

Bali Retirement Villas

Two bedroom, two bath private. pool. 200 meters to the Beach. Freehold or 80-year leases. Start at 4.2 Mil ( 268,888 U.S.D)

Bali Emerald Apartment Sales

Modern New Apartments -Hyatt Regency Sanur 800 meters to the Beach. Start at 1.08 Mil ( 68,888 U.S.D)

Bali Emerald Apartment Rentals

Modern New Apartments -Hyatt Regency Sanur 800 meters to the Beach. Start at 800,000 IDR ( 48 U.S.D)

Bali Luxury Villa Sales

Large Luxury Villas -Private Pool - Private Maid

Hyatt Regency - Sanur - 800 meters to the Beach. Start at 3.8 Miliar (228,000 U.S.D)

Bali Luxury Villa Rentals

Large Luxury Villas -Private Pool - Private Maid. Hyatt Regency Sanur 800 meters to the Beach. Start at 1,600,000 IDR (100 U.S.D)
Bali Paradise Beach Estates Sales

100 meters to the Beach. Freehold or 80-year leases.

Start at 3.1 Mil (198,888 U.S.D)

Contact us for more information or bookings.

Office + 62-361-284069

WhatsApp or Mobile:
+62-8123814014

Or


We value your privacy, so you can unsubscribe anytime. Unsubscribe
-
Labels: , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Search This Blog

Translate this Blog

Subscribe to our Free Newsletter

"Thank you for your interesting newsletters. Enjoy reading them and educate myself with wise feeling of world real estate market". A S. Russia

“Pioneer of ©Bali Luxury Villas, Sanur”

“Pioneer of ©Bali Luxury Villas, Sanur”
PT. B.A.L.I. pioneered Bali Luxury Villa Complexes in Sanur and Gianyar.

PT. B.A.L.I.

PT. B.A.L.I.
Since 2004

Owners Azizah and Lawrence

Owners Azizah and Lawrence
Owned by Azizah an Indonesian Notaris & her Canadian Husband Lawrence a resident of Bali for 26 years. They and their 70 + professional staff provide a one stop professional, efficient service for Buying, Selling, Leasing and Renting Bali Real Estate.

Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)

Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)
Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)

Amazing.... these villas are so good

Yumiko's review of your place Lovely Large Luxury Villa - Private pool & Maid Jan 21 – 30, 2024 Public review We visit emerald villa many time. We feel like this villa is my house in Sanur,Bali. All staffs are very friendly and helpful. We love Sanur. not too much people but convenient and beautiful area. Our most fun is surfing. surf almost every day. We can walk to beach soon . I cook breakfast every morning. We also enjoy near local Bali food and many kinds of restaurants for lunch and dinner. We can require Bali massage at villa. very comfortable.I really recommend the stay . Thank you. Our next visit is March. of course must be fun.

Your Own Bali Luxury Retirement Villa $284,888 U.S.D

Your Own Bali Luxury Retirement Villa $284,888 U.S.D
2 Bedrm - 2 Bath Start Private Pool 200 Mtrs to Faboulous Beach

Features of © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas starting as low as * $184,888

• 100% legal for foreigners.

• Includes leases totaling 80 yrs.

• Private carport included.

• Private 8 m (27 Ft.) pool** for leisurely laps.

• Only 200 Mtr. To a fabulous beach, restaurants, beach clubs.

• Great investment for you and your heirs.

• Private Housekeepers & drivers, only 3 Juta.

• Healthcare at a fraction of Western costs.

• Brand-new hospital within five minutes.

• Award-winning international Airport 35 min.

• Proximity to Sanur, Ubud, Denpasar.

• Walking distance to affordable restaurants and beach clubs

• Shared low costs of pool man and gardeners.

• Minuscule monthly common area fees.

• Managed by 15-year-old, Hall of Fame award-winning management company

• *Price of the least expensive villa in . after 150 Juata Discount for the first two villas only. Subject to change without notice.

• **Eight-meter first-class swimming pool Only 460 Juta Extra

Please contact us if you wish further information.

Whatsapp 62-812-3814014

Email: infoBLRV@gmail.com


Your Own Bali Luxury Suite or Apartment Start at1.44 Miliar ($88,888 U.S.D)

Your Own Bali Luxury Suite or Apartment Start at1.44 Miliar ($88,888 U.S.D)
Now you can enjoy a luxurious Bali hotel suite or room for free and earn attractive income as well

Testimonial Bali Emerald Apartments

Sept 2023 - Fedor gave your place 5 stars! Fedor had great things to say about their stay

Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple

Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple
Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple

Recipient of Tripadvisor’s Hall of Fame award

Recipient of Tripadvisor’s Hall of Fame award
The World's Largest Travel Site Trip Advisor has issued PT. B.A.L.I. their highest accolade “The Hall of Fame Award” for qualifying for their Certificate of Excellence Award each of the past Ten years. This prestigious award is granted to only the top 2 % of the it’s Hotels and Villas worldwide.

Testimonial:

"Hi Lawrence, It has been a pleasure to do business with you over the years and it is a further pleasure in this day and age to do business with such a trust worthy man. Very kindest regards." Ken H. England

Limited Villas Book Now to Avoid Disappointment:

Limited Villas Book Now to Avoid Disappointment:
Interested parties please contact Lawrence, directly at 62-8123814014 Email: lbptbali@gmail.com Or our Rentals Manager: Yanthi at +62 815-5890-0389 or our Reception at PT Bali Luxury Villas at 62-361-284069

Contact Form

Name

Email *

Message *

Best Bali Real Estate

Best Bali Real Estate
WHERE YOUR BALI DREAMS BECOME REALITY

© Bali Paradise Beach Estates

© Bali Paradise Beach Estates
Sales start at 4.6 MILIAR

Lowest Priced Beach View Property

Lowest Priced Beach View Property
Only 30 Juta per are ( 100 m2)

Bali's finest selection of affordable quality. desperately real estate.

https://bestbalirealestate.com/

Own your own Hotel - Only 12.5 Miliar

Own your own Hotel - Only 12.5 Miliar
This luxurious hotel on the border of the brand-new Hyatt Regency Hotel in Sanur or is now available with a long term lease.

Contact Information

Contact Info

Testimonial

"I was taking a gander at some of your posts on this site and I consider this site is truly informational! "Nida commented on "APÉRITIF IS BALI’S NEWEST FINE DINING RESTAURANT" Sep 21, 2020