Sunrise to Sunset With best friends: A Perfect Day in Bali 🌅

Yesterday was one of those picture-perfect days in Bali where we experienced the best of both the East and West coasts.
Started with a breezy morning at our seaside residence, then my wonderful wife Azizah and two brilliant Sons Xander and Darius hopped over to bustling Sanur to meet some excited potential buyers for our villas. 🏡
My darling Azizah and son Xander picked up our son Darius, and managed to squeeze in errands and a bit of math tutoring for Darius before heading to the Pradma Hotel.
Next a delightful lunch encounter with Bo who we originally met in Bali approximately seven years ago as Home Exchange Guests guests.
Former American professional model and restaurant owner extraordinaire Bo & Dennis her retired Silicone Valley company owner husband have morped into becoming two of our very best friends.
It's been a few years since we saw the entire family together,
Their gorgeous daughter (takes after her mother) Sophia and handsome son Dylan have grown up substantially.
They and our two boys Xander and Darius enjoyed each other's company during lunch at the Pradma.
It was a perfect day with crystal blue skies and refreshing light winds with plenty of kite surfing enthusiasts out on one of the most perfect beaches in the world for this sport.
Lunch with our dear friends, Bo and Dennis, and their lovely children was a treat! We reminisced about our home exchange years ago and can't wait to see the final result of their magnificent new house.
Catching up with Bo during lunch made me realize how far our friendship has come. From initially hosting them in our home to becoming the closest of friends, it's heartwarming to know we can always count on each other. ❤️
After a lovely lunch catching up on the news on both the East Coast and the West Coast we went back to our office at Bali Emerald Villas, a stone throw from this location changed, showered and headed off to the East Coast approximately one hour away.
Next, we zoomed from an East Coast lunch to a West Coast birthday bash at the newly revamped Chez Gado, Gado restaurant where Darius joined his classmate Emily and others for a private party.
While we enjoyed a delicious dinner at the Grand Seminyak Resort ( Previously named Anantara) for 5.30pm at O’ Beach.
The tranquil atmosphere was a refreshing change from the usual crowded scene at most West Coast Beach clubs.
After a cocktail at the O’ Beach Club Lounge chairs we were then escorted to absolute beachfront table for dinner consisting of fresh snapper and saute for my lovely wife Azizah.
As usual there was a perfect Bali sunset to end this blessed day.
A long drive back, with a quick stop at the office to pick up my laptop, followed by dropping off our son at his friends place who was leaving for Europe for good the next day.
Then finally home.
Another wonderful day filled with great company, beautiful scenery, and unforgettable moments. Feeling truly blessed to call Bali home. 🙏
