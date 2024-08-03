Seaside town Sanur in Bali says NO to beach clubs

|
Aug 01, 2024
But the mayor of Denpasar thinks that’s quite enough development for now, thank you, and is drawing the line at proposals for several beach clubs, the kind that draw a younger, fun-loving crowd to Seminyak and Canggu.
The mayor told concerned Sanur residents he wants to ensure the ‘DNA’ of the coastal retreat is preserved “for all to enjoy”.
His office plans to reject a beach club’s development application, which could signal an upcoming battle to preserve the serenity of Sanur.
