More Tourists Now Favor Villas in Bali Instead of Hotels

The numbers speak for themselves: tourists are increasingly opting for the luxury and space of private villas over traditional hotel rooms.
When you can rent a sprawling two-bedroom villa with a private pool and dedicated housekeeper for the same price as a cramped hotel room, the choice becomes clear.
Our own Award-winning Bali Luxury Villas have seen average occupancy rates skyrocket from 70% to 80% in just six months, often reaching full capacity.
This undeniable trend highlights a growing desire for expansive, personalized accommodations.
The challenge now lies in meeting this demand, as buildable land for large villas becomes increasingly scarce on this enchanting island.
A cozy private villa in Bali
Industry insights indicate an increase in villa rentals as tourists choose private villas over traditional hotels in Bali.
More and more visitors are choosing private villas instead of traditional hotels—a trend that is reshaping Bali’s real estate and tourism sectors.
The Bali Villa Association (BVA) recently shared some eye-opening numbers. During the high season, the occupancy rate for private villas has soared to an impressive 85-90%.
This is much higher than the average hotel occupancy across the island.
Putu Gede Hendrawan, the Chairman of the BVA, thinks this is because villas offer something special.
Villas provide a homey feel, allowing tourists to explore Bali at their own pace.
“Maybe the more private atmosphere and superior facilities attract tourists," he says. "Guests can enjoy a serene and exclusive environment, often with luxurious amenities like private pools and personalized services.”
Most tourists staying in private villas book for 3-5 nights, especially during the peak season from June to August. Even as the busy season ends, Hendrawan remains hopeful.
“We hope that the distribution of tourists will be more even throughout Bali, enhancing economic growth across the island,” he adds.
This growing love for private villas means more people rent them, and investors will see better returns!
Milad Mirshafi, a trusted real estate agency in Bali, shares,
“Our properties are designed to provide the perfect balance of privacy and luxury. We are thrilled to see more tourists recognizing our villas' value and experience.”
This trend is great news for Bali Villa Realty and makes Bali’s real estate market even more attractive to investors.
More tourists mean more interest from investors, which helps Bali’s economy grow.
