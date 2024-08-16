Friday, August 16, 2024

Mistakes Aussie travellers make in Bali, according to expats




According to these expats, there are a bunch of things that tourists do that Balinese residents think are funny, weird or downright dangerous.


“You know the real reason people get sick in Bali? It’s the Bintangs,” said my friend Talia.*

Talia is an Australian who runs a number of Balinese businesses and who lived on the popular Indonesian island for several years with her young family. She’s seen a lot of tourists make some pretty silly mistakes.

There isn’t anything wrong with Bintang itself, so don’t panic or throw out your singlet collection just yet. 

The trap that Australian tourists fall into, according to Talia, is that they tend to drink the famous Indonesian beer straight from the bottle.

Word to the wise - pour that Bintang into a glass before you drink it. Picture: iStock

“We see those bottles sitting around before they make it into the bars and restaurants: generally out on the street in the sun, where monkeys and cats climb all over them and deposit who knows what,” Talia says.

She says locals will still drink Bintangs - or any other beer - but they pour it into a glass first to avoid putting their lips on the dirty rim.

“People always think it’s the food that’s given them Bali Belly when they holiday on the island but this is far more likely to be the reason.”

It may not be the food that gives travellers Bali belly. Picture: iStock

According to Talia and her expat friends, there are a bunch of things that tourists do that Balinese residents think are pretty funny, weird, dangerous or simply make them stand out as obvious clueless foreigners.

These are their Bali visitor tips to follow, so you blend in a bit more and stick out a bit less:
Leave your pram at home

A sure-fire sign you're a tourist. Picture: iStock

“There is a reason locals don’t know what a pram is,” says one expat. “Nothing says ‘tourist’ more than someone pushing a pram in Canggu.” The reason? Footpaths are virtually non-existent and there are endless potholes and traffic hazards. Using a pram under these conditions equals disaster. “Locals simply don’t walk with their kids; they just get on a scooter,” she says, adding that the only walking Balinese do with their kids is on the beach.
Always eyeball the toilet before you sit

If you fail to check, you could be in for a nasty surprise. Image: iStock

“I always check the toilet before I sit down as I don’t want a creature crawling up my bum!” says one Balinese local. 

Worst case scenario there could be a snake wrapped around the inside of the bowl (it happens), best case, it’s a gecko or two. 

Neither is something you want anywhere near your downstairs bits. Incidentally, Balinese call geckos ‘tokays’, in case you need to alert someone that one has made its home in your loo.

Follow the golden rules of scooters

This is a one-way ticket to 'crotch burn'. Picture: iStock

Number one. Check your helmet before putting it on. “Mozzies, geckos, spiders are all commonly found in them. 

The joys of outdoor living,” laments one local. Secondly, get a seat cover if you don’t want to suffer ‘crotch burn’ from the sun-heated seat. Thirdly, don’t apply any lipgloss or lipstick before you get on board unless you want a patchwork of bugs stuck to your lips after you take off into the wind. 

And finally, warns one local, ‘Never, ever trust a blinker on a scooter.” They tend to be more decorative than practical.
Canggu isn’t pronounced how you think it is

Beach life in Canggu, Bali.

“It’s not Kan-goo. It’s Chan-goo.”
Don’t leave money lying around your villa

A beach bungalow in Uluwatu, Bali. Picture: iStock

Just because your villa is locked, and even though your housekeeper is almost certainly trustworthy, that doesn’t mean you should leave hundreds of dollars lying around in plain view. “People forget that this is more money than many Balinese might see in a year,” says one Bali-based villa manager.

 “It’s a huge temptation to people. Odds are they won’t steal it but they may mention it to a friend or a cousin and then things can happen.” Be more respectful and sensitive about your privilege and relative wealth compared to the people around you.
No, the staff at your holiday villa don’t speak ‘bad English’

When you go to write your Tripadvisor reviews or an email of complaint to the villa hosting company after your holiday, maybe pause before you let it rip. 

“Please don’t write that the staff’s English is bad,” pleads one villa owner. Remember, you are the one in a foreign country, not the other way around. “Your Bahasa probably isn’t that great either.”
-
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Search This Blog

Translate this Blog

Subscribe to our Free Newsletter

"Thank you for your interesting newsletters. Enjoy reading them and educate myself with wise feeling of world real estate market". A S. Russia

“Pioneer of ©Bali Luxury Villas, Sanur”

“Pioneer of ©Bali Luxury Villas, Sanur”
PT. B.A.L.I. pioneered Bali Luxury Villa Complexes in Sanur and Gianyar.

PT. B.A.L.I.

PT. B.A.L.I.
Since 2004

Owners Azizah and Lawrence

Owners Azizah and Lawrence
Owned by Azizah an Indonesian Notaris & her Canadian Husband Lawrence a resident of Bali for 26 years. They and their 70 + professional staff provide a one stop professional, efficient service for Buying, Selling, Leasing and Renting Bali Real Estate.

Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)

Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)
Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)

Amazing.... these villas are so good

Yumiko's review of your place Lovely Large Luxury Villa - Private pool & Maid Jan 21 – 30, 2024 Public review We visit emerald villa many time. We feel like this villa is my house in Sanur,Bali. All staffs are very friendly and helpful. We love Sanur. not too much people but convenient and beautiful area. Our most fun is surfing. surf almost every day. We can walk to beach soon . I cook breakfast every morning. We also enjoy near local Bali food and many kinds of restaurants for lunch and dinner. We can require Bali massage at villa. very comfortable.I really recommend the stay . Thank you. Our next visit is March. of course must be fun.

Your Own Bali Luxury Retirement Villa $284,888 U.S.D

Your Own Bali Luxury Retirement Villa $284,888 U.S.D
2 Bedrm - 2 Bath Start Private Pool 200 Mtrs to Faboulous Beach

Features of © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas starting as low as * $184,888

• 100% legal for foreigners.

• Includes leases totaling 80 yrs.

• Private carport included.

• Private 8 m (27 Ft.) pool** for leisurely laps.

• Only 200 Mtr. To a fabulous beach, restaurants, beach clubs.

• Great investment for you and your heirs.

• Private Housekeepers & drivers, only 3 Juta.

• Healthcare at a fraction of Western costs.

• Brand-new hospital within five minutes.

• Award-winning international Airport 35 min.

• Proximity to Sanur, Ubud, Denpasar.

• Walking distance to affordable restaurants and beach clubs

• Shared low costs of pool man and gardeners.

• Minuscule monthly common area fees.

• Managed by 15-year-old, Hall of Fame award-winning management company

• *Price of the least expensive villa in . after 150 Juata Discount for the first two villas only. Subject to change without notice.

• **Eight-meter first-class swimming pool Only 460 Juta Extra

Please contact us if you wish further information.

Whatsapp 62-812-3814014

Email: infoBLRV@gmail.com


Your Own Bali Luxury Suite or Apartment Start at1.44 Miliar ($88,888 U.S.D)

Your Own Bali Luxury Suite or Apartment Start at1.44 Miliar ($88,888 U.S.D)
Now you can enjoy a luxurious Bali hotel suite or room for free and earn attractive income as well

Testimonial Bali Emerald Apartments

Sept 2023 - Fedor gave your place 5 stars! Fedor had great things to say about their stay

Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple

Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple
Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple

Recipient of Tripadvisor’s Hall of Fame award

Recipient of Tripadvisor’s Hall of Fame award
The World's Largest Travel Site Trip Advisor has issued PT. B.A.L.I. their highest accolade “The Hall of Fame Award” for qualifying for their Certificate of Excellence Award each of the past Ten years. This prestigious award is granted to only the top 2 % of the it’s Hotels and Villas worldwide.

Testimonial:

"Hi Lawrence, It has been a pleasure to do business with you over the years and it is a further pleasure in this day and age to do business with such a trust worthy man. Very kindest regards." Ken H. England

Limited Villas Book Now to Avoid Disappointment:

Limited Villas Book Now to Avoid Disappointment:
Interested parties please contact Lawrence, directly at 62-8123814014 Email: lbptbali@gmail.com Or our Rentals Manager: Yanthi at +62 815-5890-0389 or our Reception at PT Bali Luxury Villas at 62-361-284069

Contact Form

Name

Email *

Message *

Best Bali Real Estate

Best Bali Real Estate
WHERE YOUR BALI DREAMS BECOME REALITY

© Bali Paradise Beach Estates

© Bali Paradise Beach Estates
Sales start at 4.6 MILIAR

Lowest Priced Beach View Property

Lowest Priced Beach View Property
Only 30 Juta per are ( 100 m2)

Bali's finest selection of affordable quality. desperately real estate.

https://bestbalirealestate.com/

Own your own Hotel - Only 12.5 Miliar

Own your own Hotel - Only 12.5 Miliar
This luxurious hotel on the border of the brand-new Hyatt Regency Hotel in Sanur or is now available with a long term lease.

Contact Information

Contact Info

Testimonial

"I was taking a gander at some of your posts on this site and I consider this site is truly informational! "Nida commented on "APÉRITIF IS BALI’S NEWEST FINE DINING RESTAURANT" Sep 21, 2020