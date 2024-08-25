Sunday, August 25, 2024

Maybank Marathon 2024, Starts in little over 2 Hours.

Marathon Madness and Beach Club Buzz

I was jolted awake by a client message about a real estate deal, right in the middle of my jet-setting adventures with another client. 

I felt obligated to respond, despite having gone to bed early in anticipation of a restless night thanks to the upcoming Maybank Marathon.

With around 13,000 participants last year, the final preparations for the marathon have been in full swing just 400 meters from my house on Panti Purnama. It's usually a quiet time around this sleepy little corner of the world, but not this year.



Adding to the commotion is the recent opening of the Moonstone Beach Club, a daytime beach club right next to the Royal Parama Hotel, just a stone's throw from our home. That's a whole other story!


From left George From Australia Maryann owner of Floating Leaf famous Yoga Retreat, my lovely wife Azizah , Notaris and myself Lawrence
Last Evening at opening of Moonstone Fabulous Beach Club

Traffic Alert: My son just got back, about an hour late due to the traffic snarls caused by the marathon preparations at the Bali United training grounds.

Anyone passing through this area until mid-afternoon tomorrow should try to find an alternate route, as traffic is expected to be very heavy.

Ahead of the Maybank Marathon 2024, Participants Collect Race Packs at Bali United Training Center in Gianyar, Bali


Agustina Wulandari, Journalist · Sunday, August 25, 2024 00:41 WIB

JAKARTA - Ahead of the Maybank Marathon running event, participants have been arriving at the Bali United Training Center in the Purnama Beach area of Gianyar Regency, Bali, since Friday afternoon (23/8). 

The participants are collecting their race packs, which will be used for the Maybank Marathon 2024 on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Project Manager of the Maybank Marathon 2024, Anggun Pratama, stated, "The selection of this new location is a breakthrough, as after receiving feedback, we continue to make improvements year after year, where the choice of venue is very important."

"So usually there are two locations, and this year it's all in one location at the Bali United Training Center for three days (August 23-25, 2024)," he said.

Carrying the theme "Discover A New You", this first and only international Elite Label Road Race running event in Indonesia invites participants to explore their potential. 

Like in previous years, the Maybank Marathon features various categories, including the Marathon category with a 42.195-kilometer route, the Half Marathon with a 21.0975-kilometer route, and the 10k category.

A participant in the Maybank Marathon 2024, I Gusti Ngurah Agung Permana, revealed that he has been preparing since three months ago with regular training and tracking to participate in the Full Marathon category.

"I had an injury about a month before the Maybank Marathon, but with the spirit of the marathon in Bali, I didn't even feel the injury. Hopefully, tomorrow I'll get a PB faster than last year," he said.

The Maybank Marathon 2024 is his second time participating. He also admitted to being very excited to participate in this running event because it is being held in his birthplace.

In addition to the three main categories, the Maybank Marathon 2024 also holds the Indonesia Fast Runner category, which is a category for marathon runners who are able to meet the qualifying time to then be sent to the Boston Marathon 2025.









