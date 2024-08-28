Jokowi Orders Strict Screening for Indonesia-Africa Forum in Bali
Jokowi Orders Strict Screening for Indonesia-Africa Forum in Bali to Prevent Mpox Spread
Bella Evanglista Mikaputri
August 27, 2024 | 6:19 pm
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin speaking to B-Universe at the sidelines of the Investor Daily Round Table event at The Westin Hotel, Kuningan, on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (Beritasatu.com/Zhulfakar).
Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has directed the Health Ministry to implement strict screening measures for delegates attending the Indonesia-Africa Forum in Bali from September 1-3 to prevent monkeypox (Mpox) transmission.
“The WHO does not recommend discriminatory measures for incoming individuals. Our experience shows that closing entry points can lead to the virus entering through other routes. Thus, enhancing surveillance is more effective,” Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Tuesday.
The World Health Organization declared ongoing mpox outbreaks in Congo and other parts of Africa as a global emergency on Aug.14. Mpox spreads primarily through close skin-to-skin contact with infected individuals or contaminated clothing and bedding. It often causes visible skin lesions that can limit close contact with others.
Additionally, President Jokowi has requested the reactivation of electronic surveillance cards. These cards will issue QR codes to incoming travelers: green codes will indicate no action is needed, while yellow and red codes will trigger temperature checks and, if necessary, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests.
PCR machines have been set up at key entry points. “We have two PCR machines at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport, with results available in 30-40 minutes. If someone with a high temperature and a history of travel to Africa is identified, a rapid test will be conducted to confirm if they are positive. Positive cases will be isolated, with antiviral medication already sent to Bali and Jakarta,” Minister Sadikin added.
Subscribe to our Free Newsletter
"Thank you for your interesting newsletters. Enjoy reading them and educate myself with wise feeling of world real estate market". A S. Russia
Amazing.... these villas are so good
Yumiko's review of your place
Lovely Large Luxury Villa - Private pool & Maid
Jan 21 – 30, 2024
Public review
We visit emerald villa many time. We feel like this villa is my house in Sanur,Bali. All staffs are very friendly and helpful. We love Sanur. not too much people but convenient and beautiful area. Our most fun is surfing. surf almost every day. We can walk to beach soon . I cook breakfast every morning. We also enjoy near local Bali food and many kinds of restaurants for lunch and dinner. We can require Bali massage at villa. very comfortable.I really recommend the stay . Thank you. Our next visit is March. of course must be fun.
Features of © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas starting as low as * $184,888
• 100% legal for foreigners.
• Includes leases totaling 80 yrs.
• Private carport included.
• Private 8 m (27 Ft.) pool** for leisurely laps.
• Only 200 Mtr. To a fabulous beach, restaurants, beach clubs.
• Great investment for you and your heirs.
• Private Housekeepers & drivers, only 3 Juta.
• Healthcare at a fraction of Western costs.
• Brand-new hospital within five minutes.
• Award-winning international Airport 35 min.
• Proximity to Sanur, Ubud, Denpasar.
• Walking distance to affordable restaurants and beach clubs
• Shared low costs of pool man and gardeners.
• Minuscule monthly common area fees.
• Managed by 15-year-old, Hall of Fame award-winning management company
• *Price of the least expensive villa in . after 150 Juata Discount for the first two villas only. Subject to change without notice.
• **Eight-meter first-class swimming pool Only 460 Juta Extra
Please contact us if you wish further information.
Whatsapp 62-812-3814014
Email: infoBLRV@gmail.com
Testimonial Bali Emerald Apartments
Sept 2023 - Fedor gave your place 5 stars!
Fedor had great things to say about their stay
Testimonial:
"Hi Lawrence, It has been a pleasure to do business with you over the years and it is a further pleasure in this day and age to do business with such a trust worthy man. Very kindest regards." Ken H. England
Bali's finest selection of affordable quality. desperately real estate.
https://bestbalirealestate.com/
Testimonial
"I was taking a gander at some of your posts on this site and I consider this site is truly informational! "Nida commented on "APÉRITIF IS BALI’S NEWEST FINE DINING RESTAURANT" Sep 21, 2020
No comments:
Post a Comment