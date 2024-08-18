Indonesia unveils new red-and-white passport design on I-Day
August 17, 2024 20:24 GMT+700
Jakarta (ANTARA) - Indonesia's Ministry of Law and Human Rights revealed the design of the new passport on Saturday, coinciding with the country's Independence Day.
Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly said that the passport color was changed from blue-green to red and white, representing the national flag.
"The choice of colors, red and white, shows our identity," he said during an event in Jakarta.
Under the new design, each page of the passport will bear 33 motifs of Indonesian traditional fabrics. The security features have been improved, in accordance with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
"A passport's strength is determined by its security features; it must not be easily forged," Laoly said.
The changes aim to strengthen personal and national identity, making the passport a secure and reliable travel document, he added.
"When we enter other countries, they will immediately know that this is an Indonesian passport," Laoly said.
Passports with the new design will begin distribution on August 17, 2025, as the government needs to use up the remaining stock of old-design passports.
The ministry's Director General of Immigration, Silmy Karim, said the new passport will be officially launched next year because several preparations are required, including the printing process, policies, distribution, and system setup.
