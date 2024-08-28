Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Indonesia Most Generous Country in Southeast Asia


Fidyanita S 14:00, 26 Aug 2024

Southeast Asia has consistently demonstrated a strong culture of generosity, with several countries ranking high in the World Giving Index 2024. 

This annual report, compiled by the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF), assesses the generosity of over 142 countries based on three key indicators: helping a stranger, donating money, and volunteering time. 

Here, we delve into the most generous countries in Southeast Asia, highlighting their remarkable philanthropic efforts.

Indonesia as Top 1 of The Most Generous Countries


Indonesia has solidified its position as the Southeast Asia’s most generous nation for the seventh consecutive year, according to the World Giving Index 2024. An impressive 90% of generous people Indonesians donated money to charity, and 65% volunteered their time. 

This remarkable display of compassion is attributed to Southeast Asian country to the powerful influence of religious teachings innovations and local traditions related to giving and helping others. 

The pandemic did not deter Indonesians from giving; instead, it increased the secure spirit of solidarity, with many continuing to donate despite economic challenges.
Singapore Takes a Third Rank

Singapore has made a significant leap in the World Giving Index, rising 19 places to third place. 

This improvement is largely due to recent government initiatives aimed at bolstering philanthropy and volunteering. The overall index score for Singapore increased from 49% to 61% year on year, reflecting a growing culture of giving among its citizens. 

This data is taken by the CAF organization based on a billion people of doing the world poll with worldwide sector.
Other Notable Countries According to World Giving Index 2024

While Indonesia and Singapore stand out as the generous countries in the World, other Southeast Asia continents countries also demonstrate notable generosity. 

For instance, Thailand ranks 14th, Myanmar ranks 19th, Malaysia ranks 20th, Philippines ranks 30th, Vietnam ranks 130th, and Cambodia ranks 140th in the overall World Giving Index 2024, with a strong emphasis and a significant population is globally made for donating money, highlighting the capital region’s propensity for charitable giving.
Factors Contributing to Southeast Asia Generosity

Several factors contribute to the high levels of generosity observed in Southeast Asia:Religious Influence: Many countries in the region have a high percentage of religious populations, which often drives philanthropic activities. In Indonesia, for example, religious-based donations (such as Zakat, infaq, and alms) are major drivers of philanthropic activities.
Community Engagement: The strong sense of community and social solidarity in many Southeast Asia countries fosters a culture of giving. This is particularly evident in Indonesia, where the pandemic did not deter people from helping others.
Government Initiatives: Governments in the region, such as Singapore, have implemented policies to encourage philanthropy and volunteering. These initiatives have contributed to the significant improvements seen in the World Giving Index.
Digital Platforms: The use of digital platforms has facilitated fundraising efforts during the pandemic, allowing philanthropic activities to continue despite social distancing restrictions. This has been particularly successful in Indonesia, where digital platforms have helped overcome fundraising obstacles.
Visit The Most Generous Countries in The World!

In this Southeast Asia’s ranking, Indonesia is the most generous countries in the world according to the World Giving Index 2024 by CAF, particularly Indonesia, demonstrate a remarkable commitment to philanthropy. The region’s strong cultural and religious influences, coupled with government initiatives and the use of digital platforms, have contributed to these high levels of generosity. As the world grapples with economic and humanitarian challenges, the generosity of people in Southeast Asia offers a beacon of hope and solidarity.
