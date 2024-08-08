Thursday, August 8, 2024

Indonesia has made significant strides in attracting foreign investment, and the introduction of the Golden Visa is a prime example. 

This long-term residency permit, granted to individuals making substantial investments in the country, has opened up new opportunities for property ownership.
Understanding the Golden Visa

The Indonesia Golden Visa is a special type of visa designed to attract high-net-worth individuals, investors, and skilled professionals to the country. 

It offers significant benefits and privileges to those who qualify, making it a lucrative option for foreigners seeking to live, work, or invest in Indonesia.

Golden Visa holders are granted a long-term stay permit, typically five or ten years, depending on the investment amount or qualifications. Visa holders can enter and exit Indonesia multiple times without the need for frequent visa renewals.

Enjoy expedited foreign nationals immigration processes, reducing bureaucracy and waiting times. Depending on the investment or contribution, Golden Visa holders may be eligible for specific tax benefits.

While not explicitly stated in all cases, holding a Golden Visa often simplifies the process of obtaining work permits for foreign employees.
Property Ownership for Indonesia Golden Visa Program Holders

While foreign ownership of land is restricted in Indonesia, Golden Visa program holders can own property through leasehold agreements. 

This means they can lease the land for a specific period, typically 30 years, with an option to renew.

Regulation of the Minister of Law and Human Rights (Permenkumham) Number 22 of 2023 concerning Visas and Stay Permits as well as Regulation of the Minister of Finance Number 82 of 2023 which was promulgated on 30 August 2023 became the basis for implementing the Golden Visa policy.

This visa classification is intended for qualified foreigners who will benefit the country’s economic development, one of which is investors, both corporate and individual.
To be able to stay in Indonesia for 5 ( five-year ), foreign individual investors who wish to establish a company in Indonesia are required to invest US$ 2,500,000 (around Rp. 38 billion). 

Meanwhile, for a stay of 10 (ten) years, the required investment value is US$ 5,000,000 (around Rp. 76 billion);
Meanwhile, corporate investors who form a company in Indonesia and invest US$ 25,000,000 or around Rp. 380 billion will receive a golden visa with a stay of 5 (five) years for their directors and commissioners; for an investment value of US$ 50,000,000, a stay of 10 (ten) years will be given;

Different provisions apply to individual foreign investors who do not intend to establish a company in Indonesia. For a 5 (five) year golden visa, applicants are required to place funds worth US$ 350,000 (around Rp. 5.3 billion) which can be used to buy Indonesian government bonds, public company shares or place savings/deposits; Meanwhile, for a ( 10-year ) golden visa, the funds that must be placed are US$ 700,000 (around Rp. 10.6 billion).

Golden visa holders can enjoy a number of exclusive benefits from this type of visa. 

These include a longer stay period, ease of leaving and entering Indonesia, and efficiency because there is no longer a need to apply for an ITAS at the immigration office.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the Indonesia Golden Visa, individuals typically need to meet one or more of the following criteria:

Significant Investment: Investing a substantial amount in the Indonesian economy, such as establishing a business, purchasing property, or participating in government-approved investment projects.

High Net Worth: Demonstrating a high net worth through financial assets, income, or other relevant indicators.

Exceptional Talent: Possessing exceptional skills or expertise in fields deemed beneficial to Indonesia’s development.
Important considerations

While the Golden Visa offers attractive benefits, it’s essential to carefully review the specific requirements, eligibility criteria, and conditions associated with the business in Indonesia program.

Consulting with immigration experts or legal professionals can provide valuable guidance throughout the application process.

To learn more about the Indonesian Golden Visa, visit the article The Launch of Indonesia Golden Visa: Welcoming Global Talent and Investment
G
-

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Search This Blog

Translate this Blog

Subscribe to our Free Newsletter

"Thank you for your interesting newsletters. Enjoy reading them and educate myself with wise feeling of world real estate market". A S. Russia

“Pioneer of ©Bali Luxury Villas, Sanur”

“Pioneer of ©Bali Luxury Villas, Sanur”
PT. B.A.L.I. pioneered Bali Luxury Villa Complexes in Sanur and Gianyar.

PT. B.A.L.I.

PT. B.A.L.I.
Since 2004

Owners Azizah and Lawrence

Owners Azizah and Lawrence
Owned by Azizah an Indonesian Notaris & her Canadian Husband Lawrence a resident of Bali for 26 years. They and their 70 + professional staff provide a one stop professional, efficient service for Buying, Selling, Leasing and Renting Bali Real Estate.

Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)

Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)
Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)

Amazing.... these villas are so good

Yumiko's review of your place Lovely Large Luxury Villa - Private pool & Maid Jan 21 – 30, 2024 Public review We visit emerald villa many time. We feel like this villa is my house in Sanur,Bali. All staffs are very friendly and helpful. We love Sanur. not too much people but convenient and beautiful area. Our most fun is surfing. surf almost every day. We can walk to beach soon . I cook breakfast every morning. We also enjoy near local Bali food and many kinds of restaurants for lunch and dinner. We can require Bali massage at villa. very comfortable.I really recommend the stay . Thank you. Our next visit is March. of course must be fun.

Your Own Bali Luxury Retirement Villa $284,888 U.S.D

Your Own Bali Luxury Retirement Villa $284,888 U.S.D
2 Bedrm - 2 Bath Start Private Pool 200 Mtrs to Faboulous Beach

Features of © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas starting as low as * $184,888

• 100% legal for foreigners.

• Includes leases totaling 80 yrs.

• Private carport included.

• Private 8 m (27 Ft.) pool** for leisurely laps.

• Only 200 Mtr. To a fabulous beach, restaurants, beach clubs.

• Great investment for you and your heirs.

• Private Housekeepers & drivers, only 3 Juta.

• Healthcare at a fraction of Western costs.

• Brand-new hospital within five minutes.

• Award-winning international Airport 35 min.

• Proximity to Sanur, Ubud, Denpasar.

• Walking distance to affordable restaurants and beach clubs

• Shared low costs of pool man and gardeners.

• Minuscule monthly common area fees.

• Managed by 15-year-old, Hall of Fame award-winning management company

• *Price of the least expensive villa in . after 150 Juata Discount for the first two villas only. Subject to change without notice.

• **Eight-meter first-class swimming pool Only 460 Juta Extra

Please contact us if you wish further information.

Whatsapp 62-812-3814014

Email: infoBLRV@gmail.com


Your Own Bali Luxury Suite or Apartment Start at1.44 Miliar ($88,888 U.S.D)

Your Own Bali Luxury Suite or Apartment Start at1.44 Miliar ($88,888 U.S.D)
Now you can enjoy a luxurious Bali hotel suite or room for free and earn attractive income as well

Testimonial Bali Emerald Apartments

Sept 2023 - Fedor gave your place 5 stars! Fedor had great things to say about their stay

Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple

Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple
Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple

Recipient of Tripadvisor’s Hall of Fame award

Recipient of Tripadvisor’s Hall of Fame award
The World's Largest Travel Site Trip Advisor has issued PT. B.A.L.I. their highest accolade “The Hall of Fame Award” for qualifying for their Certificate of Excellence Award each of the past Ten years. This prestigious award is granted to only the top 2 % of the it’s Hotels and Villas worldwide.

Testimonial:

"Hi Lawrence, It has been a pleasure to do business with you over the years and it is a further pleasure in this day and age to do business with such a trust worthy man. Very kindest regards." Ken H. England

Limited Villas Book Now to Avoid Disappointment:

Limited Villas Book Now to Avoid Disappointment:
Interested parties please contact Lawrence, directly at 62-8123814014 Email: lbptbali@gmail.com Or our Rentals Manager: Yanthi at +62 815-5890-0389 or our Reception at PT Bali Luxury Villas at 62-361-284069

Contact Form

Name

Email *

Message *

Best Bali Real Estate

Best Bali Real Estate
WHERE YOUR BALI DREAMS BECOME REALITY

© Bali Paradise Beach Estates

© Bali Paradise Beach Estates
Sales start at 4.6 MILIAR

Lowest Priced Beach View Property

Lowest Priced Beach View Property
Only 30 Juta per are ( 100 m2)

Bali's finest selection of affordable quality. desperately real estate.

https://bestbalirealestate.com/

Own your own Hotel - Only 12.5 Miliar

Own your own Hotel - Only 12.5 Miliar
This luxurious hotel on the border of the brand-new Hyatt Regency Hotel in Sanur or is now available with a long term lease.

Contact Information

Contact Info

Testimonial

"I was taking a gander at some of your posts on this site and I consider this site is truly informational! "Nida commented on "APÉRITIF IS BALI’S NEWEST FINE DINING RESTAURANT" Sep 21, 2020