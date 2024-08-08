Understanding the Golden Visa
The Indonesia Golden Visa is a special type of visa designed to attract high-net-worth individuals, investors, and skilled professionals to the country.
Golden Visa holders are granted a long-term stay permit, typically five or ten years, depending on the investment amount or qualifications. Visa holders can enter and exit Indonesia multiple times without the need for frequent visa renewals.
Enjoy expedited foreign nationals immigration processes, reducing bureaucracy and waiting times. Depending on the investment or contribution, Golden Visa holders may be eligible for specific tax benefits.
While not explicitly stated in all cases, holding a Golden Visa often simplifies the process of obtaining work permits for foreign employees.
Property Ownership for Indonesia Golden Visa Program Holders
While foreign ownership of land is restricted in Indonesia, Golden Visa program holders can own property through leasehold agreements.
Regulation of the Minister of Law and Human Rights (Permenkumham) Number 22 of 2023 concerning Visas and Stay Permits as well as Regulation of the Minister of Finance Number 82 of 2023 which was promulgated on 30 August 2023 became the basis for implementing the Golden Visa policy.
This visa classification is intended for qualified foreigners who will benefit the country’s economic development, one of which is investors, both corporate and individual.
Golden visa holders can enjoy a number of exclusive benefits from this type of visa.
To qualify for the Indonesia Golden Visa, individuals typically need to meet one or more of the following criteria:
Significant Investment: Investing a substantial amount in the Indonesian economy, such as establishing a business, purchasing property, or participating in government-approved investment projects.
High Net Worth: Demonstrating a high net worth through financial assets, income, or other relevant indicators.
Exceptional Talent: Possessing exceptional skills or expertise in fields deemed beneficial to Indonesia’s development.
Important considerations
While the Golden Visa offers attractive benefits, it’s essential to carefully review the specific requirements, eligibility criteria, and conditions associated with the business in Indonesia program.
To learn more about the Indonesian Golden Visa, visit the article The Launch of Indonesia Golden Visa: Welcoming Global Talent and Investment
