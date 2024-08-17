Indonesia Celebrates - Independence Day - Aug 17th.

Proclamation of Indonesian Independence
|This article is part of the
History of Indonesia series
|See also:
|Prehistory
|Early kingdoms
|Kutai (4th century)
|Tarumanagara (358–669)
|Kalingga (6th–7th century)
|Srivijaya (7th–13th centuries)
|Sailendra (8th–9th centuries)
|Sunda Kingdom (669–1579)
|Medang Kingdom (752–1045)
|Kediri (1045–1221)
|Singhasari (1222–1292)
|Majapahit (1293–1500)
|The rise of Muslim states
|Spread of Islam (1200–1600)
|Ternate Sultanate (1257–present)
|Malacca Sultanate (1400–1511)
|Cirebon Sultanate (1445–1677)
|Demak Sultanate (1475–1548)
|Aceh Sultanate (1496–1903)
|Pagaruyung Kingdom (1500-1825)
|Banten Sultanate (1526–1813)
|Mataram Sultanate (1500s–1700s)
|European colonisation
|The Portuguese (1512–1850)
|Dutch East India Co. (1602–1800)
|Dutch East Indies (1800–1942)
|The emergence of Indonesia
|National awakening (1908–1942)
|Japanese occupation (1942–45)
|National revolution (1945–50)
|Independent Indonesia
|Liberal democracy (1950–57)
|Guided Democracy (1957–65)
|Start of the New Order (1965–66)
|The New Order (1966–98)
|Reformasi era (1998–present)
Sukarno and Mohammad Hatta, who were appointed President and Vice-president, respectively, were the document's signatories.
Contents
Declaration eventThe draft was prepared only a few hours earlier, on the night of August 16, by Sukarno, Hatta, and Soebardjo, at Rear-Admiral Maeda (Minoru) Tadashi's house, Miyako-Doori 1, Jakarta (now the "Museum of the Declaration of Independence", JL. Imam Bonjol I, Jakarta). The original Indonesian Declaration of Independence was typed by Sayuti Melik.[2][3] Maeda himself was sleeping in his room upstairs. He was agreeable to the idea of Indonesia's independence, and had lent his house for the drafting of the declaration. Marshal Terauchi, the highest-ranking Japanese leader in South East Asia and son of Prime Minister Terauchi Masatake, was however against Indonesia's independence, scheduled for August 24.
While the formal preparation of the declaration, and the official independence itself for that matter, had been carefully planned a few months earlier, the actual declaration date was brought forward almost inadvertently as a consequence of the Japanese unconditional surrender to the Allies on August 15 following the Nagasaki atomic bombing. The historic event was triggered by a plot, led by a few more radical youth activists such as Adam Malik and Chairul Saleh, that put pressure on Soekarno and Hatta to proclaim independence immediately. The declaration was to be signed by the 27 members of the Preparatory Committee for Indonesian Independence (PPKI) symbolically representing the new nation's diversity. The particular act was apparently inspired by a similar spirit of the United States Declaration of Independence. However, the idea was heavily turned down by the radical activists mentioned earlier, arguing that the committee was too closely associated with then soon to be defunct Japanese occupation rule, thus creating a potential credibility issue. Instead, the radical activists demanded that the signatures of six of them were to be put on the document. All parties involved in the historical moment finally agreed on a compromise solution which only included Soekarno and Mohammad Hatta as the co-signers 'in the name of the nation of Indonesia'
Soekarno had initially wanted the declaration to be read at Ikada Plain, the large open field in the centre of Jakarta, but due to unfounded widespread apprehension over the possibility of Japanese sabotage, the venue was changed to Soekarno's house at Pegangsaan Timur 56. In fact there was no concrete evidence for the growing suspicions, as the Japanese had already surrendered to the Allies, The declaration of independence passed without a hitch.
The proclamation at 56, Jalan Pegangsaan Timur, Jakarta, was heard throughout the country because the text was secretly broadcast by Indonesian radio personnel using the transmitters of the JAKARTA Hoso Kyoku radio station. An English translation of the proclamation was broadcasted overseas.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Proclamation_of_Indonesian_Independence
No comments:
Post a Comment