Furniture shopping in Bali: The best interior design stores to shop for sofas, tables, beds & more!

For furniture fanatics and homewares connoisseurs, there’s no Harrods on this island to fuel your furniture shopping obsession. Instead, we have to look to Bali’s boutique furniture stores selling beautifully hand-crafted and custom-made pieces to jazz up our homes and villas (that ain’t so bad if you ask us!).
Whether you’re an expat styling your island villa, an international interior decorator looking for inspiration, or you’re simply in the market for a beautiful memento to commemorate your Bali holiday, we’ve scoured the island’s furniture scene to bring you the best sustainable, unique, and surprisingly affordable furniture shops in Bali. You’re welcome!
WHERE TO BUY FURNITURE IN BALI
22 stunning furniture stores & showrooms
Furniture shopping in Bali should always start and end at Kim Soo. This furniture and homewares trailblazer is a design store mecca, with an attached showroom-style destination called “The Space” to help you imagine your own Kim Soo abode. It’s a little bit bohemian, a little bit contemporary, a little bit vintage and a whole lot of loveliness. They source products from across the Indonesian archipelago to manufacture and design their own unique styles that feature wood, metal, textiles, stone, grass and paper, producing a lovely long list of fabulous furniture pieces that goes on and on, and (trust us) so will your purchases.
Kim Soo, Jl Kayu Aya No. 21, Seminyak, p. +62 822 4713 0122, e. hello@kimsoohome.com; Open daily 8am – 5pm.
Christos Vassilios Liokouras moved his family furniture business to Bali in 2005, and since then, Lio Collection has become a well-respected indoor and outdoor furniture company that we simply LOVE. The company is most famous for their rattan and bamboo collection, but they offer plenty more home-making pieces to make you swoon, from leather and wood, to lightings and handcrafted paintings.
Lio Collection, Jl Raya Kerobokan No. 2, Kerobokan, e. info@liocollection.com.
To make furniture shopping in Bali oh-so easy, Balquisse Living is your one-stop shop for your home decorating desires. It houses four different brands: Epyzod (which specialises in outdoor rattan furniture), Shahinaz Collection (for soft furnishings) and Aisha Antiques alongside Balquisse’s home brand. The designer herself, Zohra Boukhari, is the brains behind many fashionable venues in Bali like Bisma Eight, DaLa Spa and Balique vintage restaurant.
Balquisse Living, Jl Bumbak No. 134, Kerobokan, p. +62 857 3726 4110; Open daily 9am – 7pm.
Warisan is an international brand with showrooms all over the world – but Bali is their home base. They produce a diverse mix of quality rustic and contemporary furniture (including beautiful four-poster beds that we’ve had our eyes on!). Creating both indoor and outdoor goods, they use Indonesian resources for materials, including wood, rattan, stone, and shells. The result is simply divine!
Warisan Living Furniture Showroom, Jl Raya Kerobokan Br. Taman No. 38, Kerobokan, p.
+62 361 730 048, e. living@warisan.com; Open daily 9.30am – 6.30pm.
Priding itself on upmarket, individual pieces that you won’t be able to find anywhere else, Vinoti Living is where you can shop all sorts of unique furniture pieces, from benches to beds, clocks and cushions, to photo frames, lamps, vases and artwork. Located in South Bali’s Galeria shopping mall, this is a ‘grown ups’ homewares haven. Check out their great range of high end sectional sofas, and their very beautiful one-off mirrors.
Vinoti Living, Bali Galeria shopping mall Jl By Pass Ngurah Rai, Kuta (p. +62 361 752 720 / +62 818 0567 8807) & Jl Moh. Yamin No. 16A, Renon (p. +62 361 474 9779 / +62 812 4657 6440).
An interior design and lifestyle concept store, DC Habitat creates and collates an eclectic range of products for you to develop your own interior style. From refined linen bedding with unique cushions designs and throw blankets, to beds, chairs, lounges and dining tables in different furniture styles. Think coastal, vintage, minimalist, and contemporary, and even Scandinavian and modern industrial.
DC Habitat Interiors, Jl Raya Kerobokan No. 88X, Kerobokan, p. +62 812 3761 3728.
After some furniture that’s a little bit different? Something to sit on that isn’t wood, iron or metal? How about a big comfy bean bag chair? Soo Santai have the best collection of bean bags in Bali, from purple to orange, water and sun resistant, indoor and outdoor – they even have a floating bean bag chair range for your swimming pool or summer getaway… Sold!
Soo Santai, Jl Sunset Road No. 89, Seminyak, p. +62 858 1973 4296, e. Info@soosantai.com; Open daily 10am – 6pm.
One of Bali’s longest reigning wood furniture manufacturers and exporters, Teckococo is loved for its timeless and contemporary designs that cover outdoor and indoor furniture pieces for your living room, garden terrace, bedroom, and even your office environment. All of their products are made using sustainable tropical plantation wood from Java, and besides having environmental friendliness at the forefront of their business model, they’re also dedicated to innovating and customising pieces that improve your own life, through functionality, affordability and timeless designs.
Teckococo, Jl Gunung Salak No. 35A, Denpasar, p. +62 811 388 0111; Open Mon – Fri 10am – 5pm.
Specialising in custom-made furniture pieces, Creative Living offers everything from loose-piece items to built-in furniture, like kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and wardrobes. And if you want to take a look at the quality of their products before you make your custom order, their showroom stocks a selection of items on display and ready for sale for you to check out and build your interior inspiration.
Creative Living Bali, Jl Raya Kerobokan No. 88, Kerobokan, p. +62 816 571 829, e. creativelivingbali@gmail.com
Loved for its awesome coffee and stunning rice paddy view, Rüsters is also where you’ll find fantastic furniture and homewares. The showroom’s architecture is inspiring in itself, giving you a glimpse of the treasure trove within. Step inside and you’ll find high quality furniture that showcases the beauty of simplicity and natural fibres, bringing the island’s natural landscapes into your home. Each piece is produced using modern manufacturing processes, and if you’re not sure what to buy, you can hit up Rüsters’ team of pros for their creative eye and recommendations.
Rüsters Furniture, Jl Raya Kengetan No. 44, Ubud, p. +62 811 386 0807, e. furniture@rusters.com; Open Mon – Fri 10am – 5pm.
Want more inspo for furniture shopping in Bali? If the above didn’t tickle your decorating taste buds, Bali’s best homeware stores certainly will!
