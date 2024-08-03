Emirates Adds Second A380 Service to Bali to Meet Seasonal Demand
By Alma Simon | 2024-08-01 05:01:03
Emirates has announced the introduction of a second daily Airbus A380 service between Dubai (DXB) and Bali (DPS) to accommodate the surge in travel demand during the upcoming peak season. This additional service will operate from 1 September to 26 October 2024, replacing the current Boeing 777 on flight
Building on Success
The new service builds upon the success of Emirates' inaugural A380 flight to Indonesia, which commenced on 1 June 2023. This expansion aims to drive more inbound traffic to Bali during one of the busiest times of the year, while also enhancing connectivity for travelers from Indonesia to Dubai and beyond through Emirates’ extensive global network.
Commitment to Excellence
Supporting Indonesian Tourism
Emirates continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing world-class travel experiences and supporting Indonesia’s burgeoning travel and tourism sector. The addition of the second A380 service will offer more than 2,600 additional weekly seats to and from Bali, helping to accommodate the growing demand. Passengers will enjoy the iconic A380's best-in-class products and services, including spacious cabins, the exclusive Onboard Lounge, and Emirates' award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice, which offers over 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment.
Adnan Kazim's Statement
"We are delighted to introduce a second A380 service to Bali, enhancing the travel experience for our customers during the peak season. This move underscores our commitment to supporting Indonesia's travel and tourism sector and providing our passengers with unparalleled service," said Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates.
Long-Standing Presence in Indonesia
Connecting Jakarta and Bali
Emirates launched a non-stop daily service from Dubai to Bali in 2015, complementing its flights to Jakarta, which began in 1992. The airline currently offers double daily flights to both Jakarta and Bali, connecting travelers to more than 144 destinations across six continents.
Enhanced Travel Experience
Luxury and Comfort
With the introduction of the second A380 service, more passengers can experience the luxury and comfort of Emirates' A380. The aircraft features spacious cabins, premium amenities, and the exclusive Onboard Lounge, providing an exceptional travel experience for passengers.
