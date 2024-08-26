25 August 2024 21:11 WIB
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Southeast Asia (SEA) is a promising continent for digital nomads to work remotely due to various factors with low cost living being the prominent reason. Countries such as Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam stand out in the digital nomad community for their ability to provide a shelter to digital nomad and remote workers alike.
More countries are facilitating digital nomad with their legal paperwork posing as a safeguard. Some SEA countries have been preparing to issue visas that cater to digital nomads’ necessities.
Explore the best places in Southeast Asia for digital nomad and remote workers below.
1. Thailand
According to The Digital Nomad, Thailand has become one of the best places in Southeast Asia for remote workers due to its fairly low living cost. In addition, the country has a growing digital nomad community to help guide new joiners to adjust.
2. Indonesia
Indonesia has enforced a law regarding digital nomad visas which permits foreigners to work remotely for clients outside the country. Best known as visa B211A, the legal paperworks shows more flexibility for foreigners to stay longer in Indonesia to work remotely.
There are three prerequisites that need to be met in order to obtain this digital nomad, such as a valid passport, a living sponsor for a minimum of US$2,000 and health insurance.
3. Vietnam
Although Vietnam does not have a specific visa program tailored for digital nomads, it remains one of the best places in Southeast Asia for remote workers, largely due to its low cost of living. The country offers foreigners a high quality of life, complete with stunning landscapes and a rich culinary scene, making it an attractive destination for those seeking a balance between work and leisure.
4. Malaysia
In Malaysia, digital nomads gain significant advantages from the Professional Visit Pass (PVP), thanks to its more flexible employment criteria. Unlike the Employment Pass (EP), which mandates a minimum monthly wage and is restricted to individuals of working age, the PVP allows younger applicants, including those under 18, to apply.
According to Malaysia’s official immigration website, the Visit Pass (Professional) is granted to foreign nationals who intend to stay in the country temporarily to provide specific professional services. This pass enables digital nomads to immerse themselves in Malaysia’s rich cultural environment at an affordable cost, while being legally protected under the PVP.
5. Singapore
Singapore is widely recognized as one of the safest countries in Asia, boasting a large population of office workers. The city-state’s efficient public transportation system, combined with an abundance of entertainment options, ensures that both residents and visitors alike are never short of things to do.
Digital nomads can take advantage of the Work Holiday Visa, which allows them to enter Singapore and enjoy a temporary stay while exploring the vibrant lifestyle the country has to offer.
6. Philipine
According to Visa Guide News, the Philippines is in the process of issuing digital nomad visas in an effort to boost its tourism. Unlike the other work permits, this visa specifically grants more tourists to work remotely from the country. Digital nomad holders will be eligible for a longer period of stay up to 2 years.
Best places in Southeast Asia for digital nomad may vary for each individual. But, an overall low cost life in these countries draws attention to the community.
