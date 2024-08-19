Bali United Purnama chosen for Maybank Marathon 2024 Prize Money 2.7 Billion IDR on August 25, 2024

Monday, August 19, 2024

Marathon Madness: Bali United Hosts, Traffic Alert!


We at Paradise Beach Estates in Pantai Purnama are thrilled to see our neighbor, Bali United, hosting Indonesia's largest marathon this year! With thousands of participants, including world-class runners, and a massive 2.7 billion rupiah purse, this is an event not to be missed.

However, if you're considering a drive north of Sanur through Ketewel and beyond on August 25th, please reconsider. 

Traffic will be heavily impacted due to road closures for the marathon for most of the morning. Plan your travels accordingly to avoid delays and frustration. 

Let's all cheer on the runners and celebrate this exciting event!

The 2024 Maybank Marathon will start and finish at the Bali United Training Center in Gianyar, Bali on Sunday, August 25, 2024. 

The route will take runners through the Balinese countryside and traditional villages, with marshals in traditional dress and music along the way.

The marathon will include the following events: Marathon, Half-marathon, 10k, and Children's sprint.

The event will also include sustainability initiatives, such as: Carbon-offset program, Reusable silicone cups and paper cups, and Waste-management programs.

Race pack collection will take place on August 23–24, 2024 at the Bali United Training Center.



Bali United Training Center Chosen as Venue for Maybank Marathon Bali 2024

Bali United Training Center, located on Purnama Beach, Gianyar, will be the venue for the World Athletics Elite Label Road Race Maybank Marathon Bali in 2024. (Photo: baliutd.com) KBRN, Gianyar:

The Bali United Training Center, situated on Purnama Beach, Gianyar, has been selected as the venue for the 2024 World Athletics Elite Label Road Race Maybank Marathon Bali.

This decision follows a collaboration between Bali United's management, through PT Bali Bintang Sejahtera, Tbk, and PT Bank Maybank Indonesia, Tbk, in Jakarta.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) welcomed the choice of the Liga 1 club Bali United's training center as the venue for this major annual sporting event, aside from football.

"It's a pride and joy for Bali United to be able to collaborate so that this venue can be used. We hope we can provide even better facilities for the runners," said Yabes, as quoted from the official Bali United website.

The selection of the Bali United Training Center, located on Purnama Beach, Gianyar, certainly has its reasons.

These reasons were explained by the President Director of Maybank Indonesia, Taswin Zakaria, after receiving various inputs ahead of the thirteenth edition of the event.

"Choosing to move to the Bali United Training Center addresses the feedback about limited parking space at the previous location. Although it was quite large, we tried to accommodate the feedback.

Similarly, during the race, there have been limitations in vehicle parking over the years. Hopefully, by choosing the Bali United Training Center and considering the feedback, we can overcome these limitations well," explained Taswin.

The Maybank Marathon 2024 will feature Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, and Children Sprint categories, with a total prize pool of over 2.7 billion Rupiah.

Participants who wish to register can do so in three ways: by joining the exclusive pre-sales program to get the first chance at guaranteed running slots, by participating in the drawing from February 19 to 29, 2024, or by joining the Special Entries program.

Registration can be accessed through the Maybank website, and race pack collection can be done on August 23-24, 2024, at the Bali United Training Center.


.Maybank Marathon


Maybank Marathon is an annual road race presented by Maybank Indonesia which is now reaches its one decade celebration since it was first held in 2012 in Bali. Titled as Maybank Marathon, formerly known as Bali Marathon, it now become as one of the main choices for sport tourism events, as the road race is beyond than just a road race for runners, but Bali is also a holiday destination for the entire family. Maybank Marathon Bali is an international athletic event with a touch of Balinese Culture, its natural beauty and hospitality of the people. Since 2013, Maybank Marathon has established itself as the first marathon in Indonesia and has consistently listed in the official race directory of Boston Marathon.

In 2020, Maybank Marathon became Indonesia's first and only ‘Elite Label’ marathon event, acknowledged by the World Athletics and is included as one of World Athletics' marathon events.

Maybank Marathon has also received various recognitions, one among eleven, “Remarkable races in the world that one must participate before you die” by The Active, one of “The 52 Best Races on Earth 2016” by Runnersworld, Best Marathon 2016, and the Most Popular Sport Event 2018 by the Venue magazine.

World Label Road Race


After implementing series of improvements and enhancements, this year Maybank Marathon has officially obtained ‘Elite’Label Road Race from World Athletics (previously, the International Association of Athletics Federations or IAAF) and become the first marathon in Indonesia to have achieved this prestigious label.

Elite label road race can only be awarded to marathon event that has fulfilled all requirements and verified by the World Athletics. These requirements amongst other consist of distance and route that has been certified by an official course measurer from the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), road closure, timing system, international elite runners, medical, media coverage, technical delegate to perform the assessment, comfort and safety for runners and compliance to all marathon regulations as laid out by the World Athletics.

By obtaining Elite label, it affirms Maybank Marathon as international standard marathon event and bring forth Indonesia among other international marathon events in the world.

Abbott World Marathon Majors (Abbott WMM) Wanda Age Group World Rankings

Maybank Marathon is now part of 175 qualifying events for the World Championship marathon series of Abbott WMM Wanda Age Group World Rankings. Wanda Age Groups gives opportunity for runners within the age group of 40 to 80+ men and women* to participate the Wanda Age Group World Championship series in 2021. Runners who race at Maybank Marathon 2020 based on age groups’ will have his/her points automatically accumulated into Wanda Age Group Ranking system and will further determine ranks for the runners to be eligible for the upcoming Wanda Age Group World Championship.

For more information please click: https://www.worldmarathonmajors.com/agwr/how-it-works/

*Age Group is based on age, time and gender group: 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80+ for men and women





