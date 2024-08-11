Sunday, August 11, 2024

Bali Tourists Warned About Major Traffic Disruptions Starting In September


Bali Sun Posted on Published: August 6, 2024

The Bali Urban Railway Network is one of the most anticipated development projects in the province.

Talk of the initiative has been happening for well over a decade, and this coming September, the first phase of construction will start on the railway that is set to change Bali forever.

The Bali Urban Rail Network will be developed in phases, with the first phase of the transportation line targeted to be up and running by late 2028.

With four years to complete the primary railway line that will connect I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport with popular tourist resorts like Canggu, Kuta, Seminyak, and Sanur, teams will have to work quickly to ensure that the project remains on its timeline.

The development of the Bali Urban Rail Network will not be without its short-term compromises, though.

The project’s primary initiative is to help provide an alternative transpiration system for both local communities and tourists to help alleviate the ever-mounting traffic congestion in the south of the island.

However, things will likely have to get worse before they can get better, as the current traffic flow system will have to be reconfigured in order for construction teams to get to work on the Bali Urban Rail Network.

The Head of the Bali Tourism Office, Tjok Bagus Pemayun, has confirmed to reporters that there will be significant road and lane closures starting from 1st September 2024.

However, he is yet to be able to confirm which roads will be closed and when, as this will change on a regular basis throughout the next four years as the project develops.

Pemayun told reporters, “We will inform you later that these routes are indeed closed and if tourists can [drive through] or whether you must not pass by during the project.”

He confirmed that he is still in talks with the Department of Transportation and will give more details as soon as possible.

He added, “Because of the Transportation Agency, which has made this kind of [traffic management] scheme. Indeed, this development will be carried out so that it does not cause the problem of traffic jams that were previously feared.”

Pemayun explained further that “In future, traffic jams that might occur at project points, especially at tourist attractions, we will discuss further with the Bali Transportation Service because they have already made the schemes.”

“We understand that this project may cause disruption. Therefore, we will carry out in-depth and coordination to minimize the negative impact on tourists.”

“We will inform the affected routes and recommend that tourists avoid the project area during the construction period.”

Tourism leaders and the transportation authorities in Bali are acutely aware of the tippet traffic congestion in the south of the island, which is affecting local businesses, local residents, and tourists.

Last week, Tjok Bagus Pemayun and his teams from the Bali Province Tourism Office held a meeting with tourism stakeholders to discuss potential solutions to other traffic congestion in top tourism resorts. They wanted to create solutions that are simple, quick to implement, and impactful for all road users.

Pemayun noted that traffic management on the island needs a series of short-term solutions and long-term changes. At best, it affects almost all tourists at some point during their stay and, at worst, every day during their visit.

Pemayun said, “The suggestion is that at certain hours, at certain points, there will be officers from our friends at the district and city transportation department in each area, for example, Kuta, from one of the Transportation Department offices there.”

While more traffic officers on the streets to help keep traffic flowing will make a short-term difficulty, many have noted that this won’t help tackle the issue of the sheer volume of traffic on the roads.

Tourists and tourist drivers should be mindful that from September, road closures, lane closures, and diversions are inevitable around areas where the Bali Urban Rail Network is being constructed. More information will follow, but phase one of the project will focus on the railway line that will connect Bali Airport to Kuta, Legian, Seminyak, and Kerobokan.

The second line, which has also been speculated to begin construction at the same time, will connect Kuta, Central Parking, Denpasar, Sanur, and Benoa; the development of both these lines starts at the already bottlenecked intersections around Jalan Bypass Road at Jimbaran into the Bukit.
