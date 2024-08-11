Sunday, August 11, 2024

Bali Subway Project Phase I: Groundbreaking Targeted for September, Technical Team Formed



Editors note: Below is the Gemini translated version of the Bali Post article below. 

We apologize if the translation is not perfect but we felt it was needed to have an English and Indonesian version.

As an observation should this go ahead it looks like the the first stage from the airport to Chub Maggie Pass Seminyak will cause major traffic problems as any major project. 

If you think the traffic is bad now wait until this gets going.

 I've lived here 27 years and I've seen under passes and the the toll road be built which didn't cause too much havoc and many other major projects.

They're great when they finish. That's all I can say.

Rika RiyantiThursday, August 8, 2024 | 08:34 WIB

The Acting Governor of Bali, Sang Made Mahendra Jaya, held a "kick-off" coordination meeting with stakeholders.

BALIEXPRESS.ID- The construction of Phase I Corridor of the Bali Subway Project will soon hold a groundbreaking in September.

The Acting Governor of Bali, Sang Made Mahendra Jaya, held a "kick-off" coordination meeting with stakeholders.

This meeting aims to discuss the technical implementation of the Groundbreaking event and took place in the Meeting Room of the Gajah-Jayasabha Building on Tuesday (6/8).

The meeting was attended by the Head of the ATR/BPN Office of Bali Province, the Regional Secretary of Badung Regency, PT. Jamkrida Bali Mandara (Perseroda), PT. Bali Kerti Development Fund Ventura (BDF), and PT. Sarana Bali Dwipa Jaya (SBDJ).

The Acting Governor emphasized that the Bali Urban Rail subway project is highly anticipated by the community and Bali tourism actors to overcome congestion.

To accelerate the process, the Acting Governor and the team agreed to form a Technical Team involving the Bali Provincial Government, the ATR/BPN Regional Office, the Badung Regency Government, PT. Jamkrida Bali Mandara (Perseroda), PT. Bali Kerti Development Fund Ventura (BDF), and PT. Sarana Bali Dwipa Jaya (SBDJ).

This team will focus on technical discussions related to regulations and agreements to ensure the smooth running of the project in accordance with applicable regulations.

"I hope this corridor development project, which is carried out on a business-to-business basis, receives support from the Central Government and the Balinese people, so that this project runs smoothly. This project is expected to support the development of Bali's tourism economy and be a solution in overcoming congestion," said the Acting Governor.

The Acting Governor also instructed the Technical Team to prepare a checklist of important documents to provide legal certainty and ensure the smooth running of the Bali Subway project stages.

It is hoped that the signing of the Master Agreement can be carried out in August and the Ngeruak Ceremony in September in Kuta-Badung. (ika)


Bali Subway Proyek Tahap I: Ground Breaking Ditargetkan pada September, Tim Teknis Dibentuk
Rika Riyanti
- Kamis, 8 Agustus 2024 | 08:34 WIB

Penjabat (PJ) Gubernur Bali, Sang Made Mahendra Jaya, menggelar rapat koordinasi &ldquo;kick-off&rdquo; dengan para pemangku kepentingan (ISTIMEWA)

BALIEXPRESS.ID- Pembangunan Tahap I Koridor Proyek Bali Subway akan segera melakukan ground breaking pada September mendatang.

Penjabat (PJ) Gubernur Bali, Sang Made Mahendra Jaya, menggelar rapat koordinasi “kick-off” dengan para pemangku kepentingan.

Rapat ini bertujuan untuk membahas teknis pelaksanaan acara Ground Breaking dan berlangsung di Ruang Rapat Gedung Gajah-Jayasabha pada Selasa (6/8).

Rapat dihadiri oleh Kepala Kantor ATR/BPN Provinsi Bali, Sekretaris Daerah Kabupaten Badung, PT. Jamkrida Bali Mandara (Perseroda), PT. Bali Kerti Development Fund Ventura (BDF), dan PT. Sarana Bali Dwipa Jaya (SBDJ).


PJ Gubernur menegaskan bahwa proyek kereta bawah tanah Bali Urban Rail sangat dinantikan oleh masyarakat dan pelaku pariwisata Bali untuk mengatasi kemacetan.

Untuk mempercepat proses, PJ Gubernur bersama tim menyepakati pembentukan Tim Teknis yang melibatkan Pemerintah Provinsi Bali, Kanwil ATR/BPN, Pemerintah Kabupaten Badung, PT. Jamkrida Bali Mandara (Perseroda), PT. Bali Kerti Development Fund Ventura (BDF), dan PT. Sarana Bali Dwipa Jaya (SBDJ).

Tim ini akan fokus pada pembahasan teknis terkait peraturan dan perjanjian guna memastikan kelancaran proyek sesuai dengan ketentuan yang berlaku.

“Saya harap proyek pembangunan koridor yang dilaksanakan secara business to business ini mendapatkan dukungan dari Pemerintah Pusat dan masyarakat Bali, sehingga proyek ini berjalan lancar. Proyek ini diharapkan dapat mendukung pembangunan ekonomi pariwisata Bali dan menjadi solusi dalam mengatasi kemacetan,” ujar PJ Gubernur.

PJ Gubernur juga menginstruksikan Tim Teknis untuk menyusun daftar periksa dokumen penting guna memberikan kepastian hukum dan memastikan kelancaran tahapan proyek Subway Bali.

Diharapkan penandatanganan Master Agreement dapat dilakukan pada bulan Agustus dan Upacara Ngeruak pada bulan September di Kuta-Badung.(ika)
