Bali Subway Project Phase I: Groundbreaking Targeted for September, Technical Team Formed

Rika RiyantiThursday, August 8, 2024 | 08:34 WIB
The Acting Governor of Bali, Sang Made Mahendra Jaya, held a "kick-off" coordination meeting with stakeholders.
BALIEXPRESS.ID- The construction of Phase I Corridor of the Bali Subway Project will soon hold a groundbreaking in September.
The Acting Governor of Bali, Sang Made Mahendra Jaya, held a "kick-off" coordination meeting with stakeholders.
Read Also: News of PDIP Recommendation Issued, Sutjidra Claims Not to Have Received an Official Letter
This meeting aims to discuss the technical implementation of the Groundbreaking event and took place in the Meeting Room of the Gajah-Jayasabha Building on Tuesday (6/8).
The meeting was attended by the Head of the ATR/BPN Office of Bali Province, the Regional Secretary of Badung Regency, PT. Jamkrida Bali Mandara (Perseroda), PT. Bali Kerti Development Fund Ventura (BDF), and PT. Sarana Bali Dwipa Jaya (SBDJ).
The Acting Governor emphasized that the Bali Urban Rail subway project is highly anticipated by the community and Bali tourism actors to overcome congestion.
To accelerate the process, the Acting Governor and the team agreed to form a Technical Team involving the Bali Provincial Government, the ATR/BPN Regional Office, the Badung Regency Government, PT. Jamkrida Bali Mandara (Perseroda), PT. Bali Kerti Development Fund Ventura (BDF), and PT. Sarana Bali Dwipa Jaya (SBDJ).
This team will focus on technical discussions related to regulations and agreements to ensure the smooth running of the project in accordance with applicable regulations.
"I hope this corridor development project, which is carried out on a business-to-business basis, receives support from the Central Government and the Balinese people, so that this project runs smoothly. This project is expected to support the development of Bali's tourism economy and be a solution in overcoming congestion," said the Acting Governor.
Read Also: The Government Encourages Active Participation of Local Communities for the Success of IKN Development
The Acting Governor also instructed the Technical Team to prepare a checklist of important documents to provide legal certainty and ensure the smooth running of the Bali Subway project stages.
It is hoped that the signing of the Master Agreement can be carried out in August and the Ngeruak Ceremony in September in Kuta-Badung. (ika)
Bali Subway Proyek Tahap I: Ground Breaking Ditargetkan pada September, Tim Teknis Dibentuk
Rika Riyanti
- Kamis, 8 Agustus 2024 | 08:34 WIB
Penjabat (PJ) Gubernur Bali, Sang Made Mahendra Jaya, menggelar rapat koordinasi “kick-off” dengan para pemangku kepentingan (ISTIMEWA)
BALIEXPRESS.ID- Pembangunan Tahap I Koridor Proyek Bali Subway akan segera melakukan ground breaking pada September mendatang.
Penjabat (PJ) Gubernur Bali, Sang Made Mahendra Jaya, menggelar rapat koordinasi “kick-off” dengan para pemangku kepentingan.
Baca Juga: Kabar Rekomendasi PDIP Terbit, Sutjidra Mengaku Belum Terima Surat Resmi
Rapat ini bertujuan untuk membahas teknis pelaksanaan acara Ground Breaking dan berlangsung di Ruang Rapat Gedung Gajah-Jayasabha pada Selasa (6/8).
Rapat dihadiri oleh Kepala Kantor ATR/BPN Provinsi Bali, Sekretaris Daerah Kabupaten Badung, PT. Jamkrida Bali Mandara (Perseroda), PT. Bali Kerti Development Fund Ventura (BDF), dan PT. Sarana Bali Dwipa Jaya (SBDJ).
PJ Gubernur menegaskan bahwa proyek kereta bawah tanah Bali Urban Rail sangat dinantikan oleh masyarakat dan pelaku pariwisata Bali untuk mengatasi kemacetan.
Baca Juga: Ini 3 Pura di Bali dengan Pesona Alam yang Memukau, Saksikan Tari Kecak di Bawah Langit Senja
Untuk mempercepat proses, PJ Gubernur bersama tim menyepakati pembentukan Tim Teknis yang melibatkan Pemerintah Provinsi Bali, Kanwil ATR/BPN, Pemerintah Kabupaten Badung, PT. Jamkrida Bali Mandara (Perseroda), PT. Bali Kerti Development Fund Ventura (BDF), dan PT. Sarana Bali Dwipa Jaya (SBDJ).
Tim ini akan fokus pada pembahasan teknis terkait peraturan dan perjanjian guna memastikan kelancaran proyek sesuai dengan ketentuan yang berlaku.
“Saya harap proyek pembangunan koridor yang dilaksanakan secara business to business ini mendapatkan dukungan dari Pemerintah Pusat dan masyarakat Bali, sehingga proyek ini berjalan lancar. Proyek ini diharapkan dapat mendukung pembangunan ekonomi pariwisata Bali dan menjadi solusi dalam mengatasi kemacetan,” ujar PJ Gubernur.
Baca Juga: Pemerintah Dorong Partisipasi Aktif Masyarakat Lokal untuk Kesuksesan Pembangunan IKN
PJ Gubernur juga menginstruksikan Tim Teknis untuk menyusun daftar periksa dokumen penting guna memberikan kepastian hukum dan memastikan kelancaran tahapan proyek Subway Bali.
Baca Juga: TMMD Segera Digelar di Sukawati, Dandim Gianyar Tinjau Langsung Lokasi
Diharapkan penandatanganan Master Agreement dapat dilakukan pada bulan Agustus dan Upacara Ngeruak pada bulan September di Kuta-Badung.(ika)
No comments:
Post a Comment