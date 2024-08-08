Bali Reveals Common Ways Tourists Have Been Caught Breaking Visa Conditions
Posted onPublished: August 7, 2024
Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economies, Sandiaga Uno, has issued renewed warnings to foreigners who wish to travel to destinations like Bali on tourist visas and attempt to conduct work activities.
Minister Uno has promised ’firm action’ against those who break the conditions of their visas. Minister Uno confirmed that immigration teams will not hesitate to deport those found to be violating the law.
He added, “I see that our assertiveness is real; if they violate the regulations, we will deport them in accordance with the sanctions; the supervision [of tourists] is running.”
The ways in which foreigners are breaking the conditions of their tourist visas are broad.
In an interview between Minister Uno and Tjok Bagus Pemayun, the Head of the Bali Tourism Office, the pair discussed the ways in which tourists have been caught breaking their visa conditions.
Pemayun said, “It is true that many naughty tourists often do indecent acts, such as [indecency] in holy places, robbing and not paying at minimarkets, taking [inappropriate] pictures, driving recklessly, and [more].”
He added, “[Regarding foreigners doing business], of course, this requires supervision and immediate report to the authorities because we have also seen how foreigners [do business] in Bali. There are land service brokers, model and photographers, motorbike rentals, salons, and even selling vegetables.”
Pemayun explained to Minister Uno and the media that he and his teams have been working to tackle these issues head-on.
He shared, “First, we formed the Tourism Governance Task Force that involves all stakeholders, both OPD (Regional Device Organization)…Then we, as the province, [coordinate with the] district/city they are in. Then there is also immigration, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Law and Human Rights, Bali Regional Police, and the Prosecutor’s Office.”
He was clear that the authorities across Bali are on the lookout for foreigners breaking the visa conditions in big and small ways.
To help ensure all tourists and foreigners in Bali and Indonesia are up to speed with the latest immigration news, procedures, and processes, the Indonesian Immigration Department has launched an Instagram account that shares content in English.
It is clear when arranging a visa on arrival and e-visa on arrival that the visa only permits very specific tourism, social, and business activities.
The business activities permitted on a visa on arrival involve attending meetings, conferences, and seminars, not conducting income-generating work.
Anyone on a tourist or social visa is not permitted to engage in income-generating work in Indonesia and must abide by all Indonesian laws, including traffic laws, drug and substance laws, and laws surrounding theft and damage to property. With an increasing number of foreigners in Bali suspected of working on a tourist visa or breaking the law on a tourist visa, local leaders are calling for immigration’s zero-tolerance approach to visa violations to be implemented more heavily and for visitors to show a minimum savings balance or proof of income before being granted a visa. While the notion of having to show proof of funds before a visa is granted may be a new concept to many Bali-bound holidaymakers, who have always been granted a visa on arrival in most places, they travel with minimal questions asked; this is a very standard policy held by many countries around the world. For example, if an Indonesian citizen wanted to visit New Zealand on vacation, they would have to apply for a visitor visa and prove that they “have enough money to pay your way while you are in New Zealand or have a sponsor who will support you.”Some visa categories in Indonesia already require tourists to show proof of funds. However, immigration officers very rarely check this upon arrival.
Academics and tourism critics like Prf. Dr. Ida Bagus Raka Suardana have called for financial checks on Bali tourists to be introduced and implemented with strict adherence.
This idea was tabled by ex-Governor Wayan Koster, along with the idea of intricate tourism quotas to help curb negative tourism trends on the island.
