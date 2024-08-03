Saturday, August 3, 2024

Bali one of top Most Three Searched Destinations for India's Independence Day Long Weekend

News provided byAgoda

01 Aug, 2024, 10:00 IST


NEW DELHI, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers in India are eagerly planning their next getaway, with the month of August presenting the ideal opportunity for an extended break. With Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan just a few days apart in mid-August, digital travel platform Agoda analyzed its search data and noted an uptick of over 2.5x (266%) more searches compared to the same period last year.

Among domestic destinations for those seeking adventure closer to home, Goa emerges as the most sought-after location for travelers looking to unwind. Goa is followed closely by the serene hill station of Lonavala, and Udaipur's beautiful lakes and regal palaces. Wayanad and Coorg complete the top five, offering tranquil escapes amidst lush green landscapes and coffee plantations.

Internationally, Bali remains a perennial favorite, celebrated for its breathtaking beaches, spectacular diving sites, and popular nightlife. Singapore closely follows, renowned for its vibrant city life and world-class attractions. Thailand, with its recent visa waiver policy, secures the remaining three spots in the top five with Bangkok, Phuket, and Pattaya respectively. Bangkok is ever popular thanks to its bustling markets, delicious cuisine, and historical sites. The beach destinations of Phuket and Pattaya complete the top five international destinations, offering both lively nightlife and serene beach retreats that appeal to travelers seeking relaxation and natural beauty.

Krishna Rathi, Senior Country Director, India Subcontinent and Maldives, Agoda stated, "Long weekends offer the perfect opportunity for a rejuvenating break, away from the daily hustle and bustle. It's not surprising to see so many destinations in the top ranks that offer just that: Relaxation. As travelers continue to plan and prepare for their next journey, Agoda is committed to helping them see the world for less with great value deals on holiday properties worldwide, plus flights and activities."

Agoda's user-friendly search filters allow travelers to easily find the perfect accommodation to suit their needs and budget, making trip planning a breeze. Popular filters include complimentary breakfast, star ratings, user reviews, and free cancellation. Additionally, a recent Agoda announcement revealed that Indians are most likely to have swimming pool facilities on their 'must-have' list.

The Agoda platform offers more than 130,000 flight routes and over 300,000 activities in addition to over 4.5 million holiday properties, which can all be combined in the same booking. Agoda's wide offerings make it the ideal online travel platform for finding great value deals and booking a hassle-free vacation.

About the data

Agoda insights are based on accommodation searches made in June 2024 for check-ins between August 15-19.

About Agoda

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 4.5M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 6,900 staff in 25 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.
-
Labels: , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Search This Blog

Translate this Blog

Subscribe to our Free Newsletter

"Thank you for your interesting newsletters. Enjoy reading them and educate myself with wise feeling of world real estate market". A S. Russia

“Pioneer of ©Bali Luxury Villas, Sanur”

“Pioneer of ©Bali Luxury Villas, Sanur”
PT. B.A.L.I. pioneered Bali Luxury Villa Complexes in Sanur and Gianyar.

PT. B.A.L.I.

PT. B.A.L.I.
Since 2004

Owners Azizah and Lawrence

Owners Azizah and Lawrence
Owned by Azizah an Indonesian Notaris & her Canadian Husband Lawrence a resident of Bali for 26 years. They and their 70 + professional staff provide a one stop professional, efficient service for Buying, Selling, Leasing and Renting Bali Real Estate.

Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)

Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)
Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)

Amazing.... these villas are so good

Yumiko's review of your place Lovely Large Luxury Villa - Private pool & Maid Jan 21 – 30, 2024 Public review We visit emerald villa many time. We feel like this villa is my house in Sanur,Bali. All staffs are very friendly and helpful. We love Sanur. not too much people but convenient and beautiful area. Our most fun is surfing. surf almost every day. We can walk to beach soon . I cook breakfast every morning. We also enjoy near local Bali food and many kinds of restaurants for lunch and dinner. We can require Bali massage at villa. very comfortable.I really recommend the stay . Thank you. Our next visit is March. of course must be fun.

Your Own Bali Luxury Retirement Villa $284,888 U.S.D

Your Own Bali Luxury Retirement Villa $284,888 U.S.D
2 Bedrm - 2 Bath Start Private Pool 200 Mtrs to Faboulous Beach

Features of © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas starting as low as * $184,888

• 100% legal for foreigners.

• Includes leases totaling 80 yrs.

• Private carport included.

• Private 8 m (27 Ft.) pool** for leisurely laps.

• Only 200 Mtr. To a fabulous beach, restaurants, beach clubs.

• Great investment for you and your heirs.

• Private Housekeepers & drivers, only 3 Juta.

• Healthcare at a fraction of Western costs.

• Brand-new hospital within five minutes.

• Award-winning international Airport 35 min.

• Proximity to Sanur, Ubud, Denpasar.

• Walking distance to affordable restaurants and beach clubs

• Shared low costs of pool man and gardeners.

• Minuscule monthly common area fees.

• Managed by 15-year-old, Hall of Fame award-winning management company

• *Price of the least expensive villa in . after 150 Juata Discount for the first two villas only. Subject to change without notice.

• **Eight-meter first-class swimming pool Only 460 Juta Extra

Please contact us if you wish further information.

Whatsapp 62-812-3814014

Email: infoBLRV@gmail.com


Your Own Bali Luxury Suite or Apartment Start at1.44 Miliar ($88,888 U.S.D)

Your Own Bali Luxury Suite or Apartment Start at1.44 Miliar ($88,888 U.S.D)
Now you can enjoy a luxurious Bali hotel suite or room for free and earn attractive income as well

Testimonial Bali Emerald Apartments

Sept 2023 - Fedor gave your place 5 stars! Fedor had great things to say about their stay

Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple

Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple
Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple

Recipient of Tripadvisor’s Hall of Fame award

Recipient of Tripadvisor’s Hall of Fame award
The World's Largest Travel Site Trip Advisor has issued PT. B.A.L.I. their highest accolade “The Hall of Fame Award” for qualifying for their Certificate of Excellence Award each of the past Ten years. This prestigious award is granted to only the top 2 % of the it’s Hotels and Villas worldwide.

Testimonial:

"Hi Lawrence, It has been a pleasure to do business with you over the years and it is a further pleasure in this day and age to do business with such a trust worthy man. Very kindest regards." Ken H. England

Limited Villas Book Now to Avoid Disappointment:

Limited Villas Book Now to Avoid Disappointment:
Interested parties please contact Lawrence, directly at 62-8123814014 Email: lbptbali@gmail.com Or our Rentals Manager: Yanthi at +62 815-5890-0389 or our Reception at PT Bali Luxury Villas at 62-361-284069

Contact Form

Name

Email *

Message *

Best Bali Real Estate

Best Bali Real Estate
WHERE YOUR BALI DREAMS BECOME REALITY

© Bali Paradise Beach Estates

© Bali Paradise Beach Estates
Sales start at 4.6 MILIAR

Lowest Priced Beach View Property

Lowest Priced Beach View Property
Only 30 Juta per are ( 100 m2)

Bali's finest selection of affordable quality. desperately real estate.

https://bestbalirealestate.com/

Own your own Hotel - Only 12.5 Miliar

Own your own Hotel - Only 12.5 Miliar
This luxurious hotel on the border of the brand-new Hyatt Regency Hotel in Sanur or is now available with a long term lease.

Contact Information

Contact Info

Testimonial

"I was taking a gander at some of your posts on this site and I consider this site is truly informational! "Nida commented on "APÉRITIF IS BALI’S NEWEST FINE DINING RESTAURANT" Sep 21, 2020