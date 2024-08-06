Bali International Hospital to Become a Leading Health Tourism Destination, Says Member of DPR RI

Bali International Hospital is recognised by the government for its potential to offer world-class healthcare services in Indonesia.
Member of the Indonesian House of Representatives (Dewan Perwakilan Rakyat or DPR RI), Gde Sumarjaya Linggih, expressed his optimism that Bali International Hospital (BIH) will become an international health tourism destination in Sanur, Bali.
Bali International Hospital (BIH) is expected to serve various health-related needs, especially for tourists, that also include the need for beauty treatments.
“If they have an extended stay here, they can also travel. Thus, it’s not just about receiving treatment. Conversely, those who travel can receive treatment as well. That’s what we hope for in the future,” Linggih told the press during a working visit to Bali on Saturday, the 3rd of August.
Having said that, Linggih acknowledged that there must be trust in the treatment provided by the hospital as well.
“This [BIH] shouldn’t merely become a luxurious hospital with sophisticated equipment; it should also be capable of recruiting the best doctors in the world. Such could lead to [BIH] becoming a world-class hospital,” added Linggih.
Back in May, the Indonesian Minister of State-Owned Enterprises, Erick Thohir, visited BIH and expressed a similar hope to Linggih. Moreover, he believed that BIH could represent an important stepping stone in the advancement of healthcare infrastructure in Indonesia.
“The development of BIH is one of the commitments in realising President Joko Widodo’s vision to make Indonesia a world health tourism destination. For that [vision], BIH is expected to not only become a leading hospital in Indonesia but also be able to attract patients from abroad to seek treatment in Indonesia,” said Thohir previously in a statement to the press on the 12th of May.
