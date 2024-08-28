Bali Crowned Asia’s Premier Beach Destination in Agoda’s Latest Rankings
Bali tops Agoda’s latest rankings as Asia’s leading beach destination, securing its crown as the ultimate tropical paradise for travelers.
Agoda, a leading digital travel platform, has revealed Asia’s top beach destinations just in time for International Beach Day on September 1. The rankings, derived from accommodation searches on Agoda for September and October, showcase the most popular coastal retreats, with Bali in Indonesia emerging as the most favored destination.
Bali’s appeal is on the rise, with Agoda reporting an 11% increase in searches for Bali accommodations compared to the same time last year. Other prominent beach destinations in Asia, such as Okinawa in Japan and Da Nang in Vietnam, also secured spots in the top three.
Agoda’s rankings highlight a wide range of beach destinations that cater to different tastes, from peaceful getaways to lively beach parties. Notably, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines each feature two destinations in the top ten, reflecting their strong appeal among beach enthusiasts.
Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President Supply at Agoda shared, “With the monsoon season drawing to a close in many parts of Asia, travelers are eagerly anticipating the sun, sand, and sea. Asia boasts some of the world’s most stunning beaches, and International Beach Day is the perfect time to celebrate these coastal treasures.”
According to Agoda, the ten most searched beach destinations in Asia are:Bali, Indonesia
Okinawa, Japan
Da Nang, Vietnam
Pattaya, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Jeju, South Korea
Penang, Malaysia
Boracay Island, Philippines
Cebu, Philippines
These locations offer a diverse range of experiences, from water sports and vibrant nightlife to cultural exploration and serene relaxation. Agoda’s platform enhances the travel planning process by offering access to over 4.5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, making it easier than ever to craft the ideal beach escape.
