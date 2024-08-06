Agoda Unveils Bali as Asia’s Most Popular Diving Spot for International Scuba Day
Monday, August 5, 2024
Agoda names Bali as Asia’s top dive destination ahead of International Scuba Day, offering insights into the continent’s most popular underwater spots.
Agoda, the digital travel platform, has identified Bali in Indonesia as Asia’s premier dive destination. Announced ahead of International Scuba Day on August 6th, Agoda’s ranking is based on booking data, revealing the most sought-after diving spots across Asia.
This list provides scuba enthusiasts with insights into Asia’s underwater treasures.
Scuba diving’s popularity is surging in Asia, with Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand emerging as top destinations. A Vision Research Reports study forecasts the global diving tourism market to surpass $10 billion by 2032, marking a 250% increase from 2022.
- Top Dive Destinations in Asia According to Agoda BookingsBali, Indonesia
- Phuket, Thailand
- Okinawa, Japan
- Cebu, Philippines
- Nha Trang, Vietnam
Bali, Indonesia, tops Agoda’s list for the first half of the year. Renowned for its breathtaking beaches and vibrant culture, Bali is also celebrated for its rich marine life. Divers flock to sites like the USAT Liberty Shipwreck in Tulamben, a sunken World War II cargo ship now teeming with marine species.
Phuket, Thailand, secures second place. Known for its lively nightlife and pristine beaches, Phuket’s underwater allure includes the nearby Similan Islands, famous for their clear waters and diverse marine life, including manta rays and whale sharks.
Okinawa, Japan, in third place, offers some of Japan’s best diving experiences with its subtropical climate and clear waters. The Blue Cave in Cape Maeda, with its stunning blue hues and diverse marine life, including sea turtles and colorful reef fish, is a must-visit.
Cebu, Philippines, ranks fourth. A haven for divers, Cebu boasts varied marine life and picturesque underwater landscapes. Malapascua Island is a highlight, where divers can encounter thresher sharks and explore vibrant coral gardens.
Nha Trang, Vietnam, rounds out the top five. This coastal city is gaining popularity for its warm waters and rich marine ecosystem. The Hon Mun Marine Protected Area is renowned for its clear waters and diverse marine life, making it an ideal spot for underwater exploration.
Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, “Asia offers some of the most spectacular diving experiences in the world. From shipwrecks to vibrant coral reefs, each destination provides unique underwater adventures for divers of all levels. We are excited to see travelers exploring these underwater treasures and are ready to facilitate their travel needs for the ideal scuba trip.”
In addition to its extensive selection of over 4.5 million holiday properties, Agoda also offers more than 130,000 flight routes and over 300,000 activities. All of these can be seamlessly combined in a single booking, making Agoda the ideal platform for planning a hassle-free vacation.
Share On:
FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailTelegramRedditPinterestPrintLineCopy Link
Subscribe to our Free Newsletter
"Thank you for your interesting newsletters. Enjoy reading them and educate myself with wise feeling of world real estate market". A S. Russia
Amazing.... these villas are so good
Yumiko's review of your place
Lovely Large Luxury Villa - Private pool & Maid
Jan 21 – 30, 2024
Public review
We visit emerald villa many time. We feel like this villa is my house in Sanur,Bali. All staffs are very friendly and helpful. We love Sanur. not too much people but convenient and beautiful area. Our most fun is surfing. surf almost every day. We can walk to beach soon . I cook breakfast every morning. We also enjoy near local Bali food and many kinds of restaurants for lunch and dinner. We can require Bali massage at villa. very comfortable.I really recommend the stay . Thank you. Our next visit is March. of course must be fun.
Features of © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas starting as low as * $184,888
• 100% legal for foreigners.
• Includes leases totaling 80 yrs.
• Private carport included.
• Private 8 m (27 Ft.) pool** for leisurely laps.
• Only 200 Mtr. To a fabulous beach, restaurants, beach clubs.
• Great investment for you and your heirs.
• Private Housekeepers & drivers, only 3 Juta.
• Healthcare at a fraction of Western costs.
• Brand-new hospital within five minutes.
• Award-winning international Airport 35 min.
• Proximity to Sanur, Ubud, Denpasar.
• Walking distance to affordable restaurants and beach clubs
• Shared low costs of pool man and gardeners.
• Minuscule monthly common area fees.
• Managed by 15-year-old, Hall of Fame award-winning management company
• *Price of the least expensive villa in . after 150 Juata Discount for the first two villas only. Subject to change without notice.
• **Eight-meter first-class swimming pool Only 460 Juta Extra
Please contact us if you wish further information.
Whatsapp 62-812-3814014
Email: infoBLRV@gmail.com
Testimonial Bali Emerald Apartments
Sept 2023 - Fedor gave your place 5 stars!
Fedor had great things to say about their stay
Testimonial:
"Hi Lawrence, It has been a pleasure to do business with you over the years and it is a further pleasure in this day and age to do business with such a trust worthy man. Very kindest regards." Ken H. England
Bali's finest selection of affordable quality. desperately real estate.
https://bestbalirealestate.com/
Testimonial
"I was taking a gander at some of your posts on this site and I consider this site is truly informational! "Nida commented on "APÉRITIF IS BALI’S NEWEST FINE DINING RESTAURANT" Sep 21, 2020
No comments:
Post a Comment