Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Agoda Unveils Bali as Asia’s Most Popular Diving Spot for International Scuba Day

Monday, August 5, 2024

Agoda names Bali as Asia’s top dive destination ahead of International Scuba Day, offering insights into the continent’s most popular underwater spots.

Agoda, the digital travel platform, has identified Bali in Indonesia as Asia’s premier dive destination. Announced ahead of International Scuba Day on August 6th, Agoda’s ranking is based on booking data, revealing the most sought-after diving spots across Asia. 

This list provides scuba enthusiasts with insights into Asia’s underwater treasures.
  1. Top Dive Destinations in Asia According to Agoda BookingsBali, Indonesia
  2. Phuket, Thailand
  3. Okinawa, Japan
  4. Cebu, Philippines
  5. Nha Trang, Vietnam
Scuba diving’s popularity is surging in Asia, with Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand emerging as top destinations. A Vision Research Reports study forecasts the global diving tourism market to surpass $10 billion by 2032, marking a 250% increase from 2022.

Bali, Indonesia, tops Agoda’s list for the first half of the year. Renowned for its breathtaking beaches and vibrant culture, Bali is also celebrated for its rich marine life. Divers flock to sites like the USAT Liberty Shipwreck in Tulamben, a sunken World War II cargo ship now teeming with marine species.

Phuket, Thailand, secures second place. Known for its lively nightlife and pristine beaches, Phuket’s underwater allure includes the nearby Similan Islands, famous for their clear waters and diverse marine life, including manta rays and whale sharks.

Okinawa, Japan, in third place, offers some of Japan’s best diving experiences with its subtropical climate and clear waters. The Blue Cave in Cape Maeda, with its stunning blue hues and diverse marine life, including sea turtles and colorful reef fish, is a must-visit.

Cebu, Philippines, ranks fourth. A haven for divers, Cebu boasts varied marine life and picturesque underwater landscapes. Malapascua Island is a highlight, where divers can encounter thresher sharks and explore vibrant coral gardens.

Nha Trang, Vietnam, rounds out the top five. This coastal city is gaining popularity for its warm waters and rich marine ecosystem. The Hon Mun Marine Protected Area is renowned for its clear waters and diverse marine life, making it an ideal spot for underwater exploration.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, “Asia offers some of the most spectacular diving experiences in the world. From shipwrecks to vibrant coral reefs, each destination provides unique underwater adventures for divers of all levels. We are excited to see travelers exploring these underwater treasures and are ready to facilitate their travel needs for the ideal scuba trip.”

In addition to its extensive selection of over 4.5 million holiday properties, Agoda also offers more than 130,000 flight routes and over 300,000 activities. All of these can be seamlessly combined in a single booking, making Agoda the ideal platform for planning a hassle-free vacation.
