A Tranquil Haven: Moonstone Beach Club at Panti Purnama
A new fabulous beach club opened last week just a stone's throw from our home in Panti Purnama, the brand new Moonstone Beach Club.
It's already shaping up to be a favorite for both locals and expats. Owned and operated by the same team behind Ibu Yanu of the Royal Purnama Hotel (recently awarded the title of best boutique hotel in Indonesia), Moonstone has been thoughtfully designed as a daytime retreat. No loud music here – they prioritize the tranquility of their hotel guests.
The club boasts a massive pool, perfect for kids and grandkids to splash around in, while adults can soak in the breathtaking Indian Ocean views.
I'm sure our family and I will go there often and enjoy the ambience and the great food.
See you there.
There's a variety of seating options, both in the sun and shade, and the food menu is simply fabulous.
We're already looking forward to many lazy days and evenings spent here, enjoying the music, delicious food, and relaxed atmosphere. If you're in the area, Moonstone is well worth a visit!
