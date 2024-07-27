Paris - Best Olympics Opening Ceremony Ever : A Birthday Spectacle!

Bonjour mes amis!
What a way to wake up on my birthday – with the dazzling opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics! I was glued to my screen at 3 AM, Bali time, thanks to the BBC (grab a free account and a VPN if you want to catch up!).
Paris truly outdid itself, showcasing iconic landmarks like the Louvre, Bastille, Notre Dame, and the Seine River – the stunning backdrop for the festivities.
Forget the traditional stadium entrance;
athletes arrived on barges, each country proudly representing.
Seeing Canada and Indonesia float by were special moments!
I'm saving the second half of the ceremony for after my birthday dinner tonight.
My boys better be ready for an Olympic-themed family night – this generation
needs a break from screens and a dose of Olympic magic! I will tell him it’s my
birthday present
This spectacle reminded me of my past visits to
the ancient Olympic site in Olympia, Greece, and the site of the first modern
Games in Athens.
The Olympic spirit is timeless, evolving and growing with each edition.
Paris has set the bar high with their Eight Billion USD Budget – Los Angeles 2028, you've got big shoes to
fill!
No comments:
Post a Comment