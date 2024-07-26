Hundreds of tourists turned away from Bali for forgetting one important travel item
Emma Kirk
July 26, 2024 - 6:18AM
Between January and March, more than 560 foreign nationals were turned away from the Indonesian island, more than half of those people did not have a visa.
Ngurah Rah Immigration Office head Suhendra said it was the most common reason why people were denied entry.
About 240 people were denied entry into Bali during the first quarter of this year because they did not have a visa. Photo –
Another 212 people were denied entry because they were on a criminal list and 52 people did not have valid passport requirements with less than six months left until their document expired.
About 30 people were banned from entering Bali and another 20 people were wanted by Interpol.
Tourists behaving badly also saw about 70 people deported from Bali for committing a criminal act during the first quarter of the year
Ten Aussies were booted off the island, another 20 were from the US and others were from Iran, Tanzania and India.
Others were denied entry because they did not have a valid passport, were on a criminal list or were wanted by Interpol.
For the first quarter of the year, Bali had almost 3 million foreigners pass through its immigration checkpoint.
Most people visiting the island were from Australia, then India, China, the UK, South Korea, the US, Malaysia, France, Singapore and Germany.
In total, the number of people that went through immigration at the Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport between January and April was about 6.5 million including foreigners, Indonesian citizens and airline crew.
Subscribe to our Free Newsletter
"Thank you for your interesting newsletters. Enjoy reading them and educate myself with wise feeling of world real estate market". A S. Russia
Amazing.... these villas are so good
Yumiko's review of your place
Lovely Large Luxury Villa - Private pool & Maid
Jan 21 – 30, 2024
Public review
We visit emerald villa many time. We feel like this villa is my house in Sanur,Bali. All staffs are very friendly and helpful. We love Sanur. not too much people but convenient and beautiful area. Our most fun is surfing. surf almost every day. We can walk to beach soon . I cook breakfast every morning. We also enjoy near local Bali food and many kinds of restaurants for lunch and dinner. We can require Bali massage at villa. very comfortable.I really recommend the stay . Thank you. Our next visit is March. of course must be fun.
Features of © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas starting as low as * $184,888
• 100% legal for foreigners.
• Includes leases totaling 80 yrs.
• Private carport included.
• Private 8 m (27 Ft.) pool** for leisurely laps.
• Only 200 Mtr. To a fabulous beach, restaurants, beach clubs.
• Great investment for you and your heirs.
• Private Housekeepers & drivers, only 3 Juta.
• Healthcare at a fraction of Western costs.
• Brand-new hospital within five minutes.
• Award-winning international Airport 35 min.
• Proximity to Sanur, Ubud, Denpasar.
• Walking distance to affordable restaurants and beach clubs
• Shared low costs of pool man and gardeners.
• Minuscule monthly common area fees.
• Managed by 15-year-old, Hall of Fame award-winning management company
• *Price of the least expensive villa in . after 150 Juata Discount for the first two villas only. Subject to change without notice.
• **Eight-meter first-class swimming pool Only 460 Juta Extra
Please contact us if you wish further information.
Whatsapp 62-812-3814014
Email: infoBLRV@gmail.com
Testimonial Bali Emerald Apartments
Sept 2023 - Fedor gave your place 5 stars!
Fedor had great things to say about their stay
Testimonial:
"Hi Lawrence, It has been a pleasure to do business with you over the years and it is a further pleasure in this day and age to do business with such a trust worthy man. Very kindest regards." Ken H. England
Bali's finest selection of affordable quality. desperately real estate.
https://bestbalirealestate.com/
Testimonial
"I was taking a gander at some of your posts on this site and I consider this site is truly informational! "Nida commented on "APÉRITIF IS BALI’S NEWEST FINE DINING RESTAURANT" Sep 21, 2020
No comments:
Post a Comment