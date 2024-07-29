Devastating Fire Breaks Out In Bali’s Busy Seminyak Resort

Editors Warning
Warning Regarding the Use of Traditional Alang, Alang Grass Roofs in Bali.
The recent fire serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with traditional "Alang, Alang" grass roofs, a common sight in Bali.
These roofs, while aesthetically pleasing, pose a significant fire hazard due to their highly flammable nature.
24 years ago, when I was building villas next to the Regency Hotel in Sanur, I researched popular villa designs. I admired the exotic look of long and long roofs but quickly learned they are essentially dried grass that can ignite within minutes. The recent fire is a devastating example of this risk.
I strongly advise against using "Alang, Alang" roofs in any construction and recommend avoiding purchasing properties with them. Their aesthetic appeal cannot outweigh the serious fire hazard they present.Published: July 26, 2024
A huge fire has devastated a villa complex in the heart of Bali’s busy resort of Seminyak.
In an interview with the press on Thursday night Kadek Putra, a staff member at the vila, confirmed that the fire was first detected at around 10pm.
He said that all staff jumped into action to try and control the blaze while they waited for fire crews to arrive.
They were able to ensure everyone was evacuated to safety and tried to save some material belongings, too.
One eyewitness, who did not disclose his name to reporters, explained, “Everyone managed to run when sparks appeared on the roof of the villa. The material was reeds. We don’t know why yet. The police are still checking. Only there was a fire. We saw sparks that were blown by the wind and hit the roof of the villa. There was no short circuit in the kitchen or bedroom.”
The financial losses incurred by the property owner and the guests at the villa have yet to be calculated, but they are expected to be in the tens of thousands.
Guna confirmed, “The cause is still being investigated. What is clear is that there were no casualties. It has been extinguished.”
In an interview conducted on Friday morning, Amaysa Villas guest Rod Blitvich from Perth, Australia, recalled his terrifying experience.
He explained that he woke up to the sound of banging on the door of his villa. Blitvich said, “They wanted us out straightaway. They wouldn’t even let me lock the door. He just pulled me away—once I got outside, I realized why…We did hear a lot of loud fireworks nearby around that time… quite possibly one’s landed on a thatched roof.”
He and his wife were able to grab their essentials before evacuating to safety, but many guests were unable to do the same.
Blitvich added “We all just stood outside and pavement about 50 meters away for an hour or so, I actually watched the embers in the wind floating from one roof to another roof, and then they would flare up.”
“There was lots of black ash everywhere all over the veranda…. water leaked under the doors into the bedrooms. Everything was very smelly and smoky.”
Fellow guest Alice Bowers told reporters that she had been staying at Amayasa Villas on vacation with her mother and cousin.
She told Australian News TV crews, “We were hearing popping and banging. We thought maybe it was fireworks because people were having a party nearby, and then all of the lights went out and were cut.”
She added, “I came out onto the balcony to see how far the power outage was, and I saw lots of red and orange smoke. I woke my mother up and we put as much as we could into our bags and came down.”
“We thought we had more time but the fire just moved so, so quickly. It jumped from roof to roof and spread very quickly. We were very lucky to get out.”
Tragically this is not the first devastating fire to break out in a hotel in Bali this week. On Sunday evening a blaze broke out in Padangbai decimating the Padangbai Beach Inn Hotel, Kerti Beach Bungalow Hotel, and the Padangbai Billabong Restaurant.
While all guests and staff were evacuated from the buildings without injury, the substantial losses are still being calculated.
