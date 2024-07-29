Monday, July 29, 2024

Devastating Fire Breaks Out In Bali’s Busy Seminyak Resort

Editors Warning

Warning Regarding the Use of Traditional Alang, Alang  Grass Roofs in Bali.

The recent fire serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with traditional "Alang, Alang" grass roofs, a common sight in Bali. 

These roofs, while aesthetically pleasing, pose a significant fire hazard due to their highly flammable nature.

24 years ago, when I was building villas next to the Regency Hotel in Sanur, I researched popular villa designs. I admired the exotic look of long and long roofs but quickly learned they are essentially dried grass that can ignite within minutes. The recent fire is a devastating example of this risk.



I strongly advise against using "Alang, Alang" roofs in any construction and recommend avoiding purchasing properties with them. Their aesthetic appeal cannot outweigh the serious fire hazard they present.

Published: July 26, 2024

A huge fire has devastated a villa complex in the heart of Bali’s busy resort of Seminyak.

On Thursday evening the fire broke out around 10 pm and within 30-minutes flames had engulfed the entire villa complex with the scene visible throughout the resort of Seminyak and beyond. There have been no reported casualties. 
While all tourists staying at the Amaysa Villas on Jalan Kayu Aya and villa staff have been reported safe and uninjured, many guests have lost all of their belongings to the blaze, including passports, cash, and other travel essentials.

In an interview with the press on Thursday night Kadek Putra, a staff member at the vila, confirmed that the fire was first detected at around 10pm.

He said that all staff jumped into action to try and control the blaze while they waited for fire crews to arrive.

They were able to ensure everyone was evacuated to safety and tried to save some material belongings, too.

One eyewitness, who did not disclose his name to reporters, explained, “Everyone managed to run when sparks appeared on the roof of the villa. The material was reeds. We don’t know why yet. The police are still checking. Only there was a fire. We saw sparks that were blown by the wind and hit the roof of the villa. There was no short circuit in the kitchen or bedroom.”

The blaze was brought under control by the Head of the Fire and Rescue Service Team, Komang Guna, and his team of firefighters and 19 fire rescue vehicles.

The financial losses incurred by the property owner and the guests at the villa have yet to be calculated, but they are expected to be in the tens of thousands.

Guna confirmed, “The cause is still being investigated. What is clear is that there were no casualties. It has been extinguished.”

In an interview conducted on Friday morning, Amaysa Villas guest Rod Blitvich from Perth, Australia, recalled his terrifying experience.

He explained that he woke up to the sound of banging on the door of his villa. Blitvich said, “They wanted us out straightaway. They wouldn’t even let me lock the door. He just pulled me away—once I got outside, I realized why…We did hear a lot of loud fireworks nearby around that time… quite possibly one’s landed on a thatched roof.”

He and his wife were able to grab their essentials before evacuating to safety, but many guests were unable to do the same.

Blitvich added “We all just stood outside and pavement about 50 meters away for an hour or so, I actually watched the embers in the wind floating from one roof to another roof, and then they would flare up.”

“There was lots of black ash everywhere all over the veranda…. water leaked under the doors into the bedrooms. Everything was very smelly and smoky.”

He concluded “I was able to go back about 1am with my head torch on solar power was out and I was able to get in and get half our stuff and bring it all back to the other villa.”

Fellow guest Alice Bowers told reporters that she had been staying at Amayasa Villas on vacation with her mother and cousin.

She told Australian News TV crews, “We were hearing popping and banging. We thought maybe it was fireworks because people were having a party nearby, and then all of the lights went out and were cut.”

She added, “I came out onto the balcony to see how far the power outage was, and I saw lots of red and orange smoke. I woke my mother up and we put as much as we could into our bags and came down.”

“We thought we had more time but the fire just moved so, so quickly. It jumped from roof to roof and spread very quickly. We were very lucky to get out.”

Tragically this is not the first devastating fire to break out in a hotel in Bali this week. On Sunday evening a blaze broke out in Padangbai decimating the Padangbai Beach Inn Hotel, Kerti Beach Bungalow Hotel, and the Padangbai Billabong Restaurant.

While all guests and staff were evacuated from the buildings without injury, the substantial losses are still being calculated.
-
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Search This Blog

Translate this Blog

Subscribe to our Free Newsletter

"Thank you for your interesting newsletters. Enjoy reading them and educate myself with wise feeling of world real estate market". A S. Russia

“Pioneer of ©Bali Luxury Villas, Sanur”

“Pioneer of ©Bali Luxury Villas, Sanur”
PT. B.A.L.I. pioneered Bali Luxury Villa Complexes in Sanur and Gianyar.

PT. B.A.L.I.

PT. B.A.L.I.
Since 2004

Owners Azizah and Lawrence

Owners Azizah and Lawrence
Owned by Azizah an Indonesian Notaris & her Canadian Husband Lawrence a resident of Bali for 26 years. They and their 70 + professional staff provide a one stop professional, efficient service for Buying, Selling, Leasing and Renting Bali Real Estate.

Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)

Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)
Bali Luxury Villa Sales Start at 3.68 Miliar ($228,000)

Amazing.... these villas are so good

Yumiko's review of your place Lovely Large Luxury Villa - Private pool & Maid Jan 21 – 30, 2024 Public review We visit emerald villa many time. We feel like this villa is my house in Sanur,Bali. All staffs are very friendly and helpful. We love Sanur. not too much people but convenient and beautiful area. Our most fun is surfing. surf almost every day. We can walk to beach soon . I cook breakfast every morning. We also enjoy near local Bali food and many kinds of restaurants for lunch and dinner. We can require Bali massage at villa. very comfortable.I really recommend the stay . Thank you. Our next visit is March. of course must be fun.

Your Own Bali Luxury Retirement Villa $284,888 U.S.D

Your Own Bali Luxury Retirement Villa $284,888 U.S.D
2 Bedrm - 2 Bath Start Private Pool 200 Mtrs to Faboulous Beach

Features of © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas starting as low as * $184,888

• 100% legal for foreigners.

• Includes leases totaling 80 yrs.

• Private carport included.

• Private 8 m (27 Ft.) pool** for leisurely laps.

• Only 200 Mtr. To a fabulous beach, restaurants, beach clubs.

• Great investment for you and your heirs.

• Private Housekeepers & drivers, only 3 Juta.

• Healthcare at a fraction of Western costs.

• Brand-new hospital within five minutes.

• Award-winning international Airport 35 min.

• Proximity to Sanur, Ubud, Denpasar.

• Walking distance to affordable restaurants and beach clubs

• Shared low costs of pool man and gardeners.

• Minuscule monthly common area fees.

• Managed by 15-year-old, Hall of Fame award-winning management company

• *Price of the least expensive villa in . after 150 Juata Discount for the first two villas only. Subject to change without notice.

• **Eight-meter first-class swimming pool Only 460 Juta Extra

Please contact us if you wish further information.

Whatsapp 62-812-3814014

Email: infoBLRV@gmail.com


Your Own Bali Luxury Suite or Apartment Start at1.44 Miliar ($88,888 U.S.D)

Your Own Bali Luxury Suite or Apartment Start at1.44 Miliar ($88,888 U.S.D)
Now you can enjoy a luxurious Bali hotel suite or room for free and earn attractive income as well

Testimonial Bali Emerald Apartments

Sept 2023 - Fedor gave your place 5 stars! Fedor had great things to say about their stay

Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple

Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple
Bali Luxury Villa Rentals Start at 1,500,000 IDR per couple

Recipient of Tripadvisor’s Hall of Fame award

Recipient of Tripadvisor’s Hall of Fame award
The World's Largest Travel Site Trip Advisor has issued PT. B.A.L.I. their highest accolade “The Hall of Fame Award” for qualifying for their Certificate of Excellence Award each of the past Ten years. This prestigious award is granted to only the top 2 % of the it’s Hotels and Villas worldwide.

Testimonial:

"Hi Lawrence, It has been a pleasure to do business with you over the years and it is a further pleasure in this day and age to do business with such a trust worthy man. Very kindest regards." Ken H. England

Limited Villas Book Now to Avoid Disappointment:

Limited Villas Book Now to Avoid Disappointment:
Interested parties please contact Lawrence, directly at 62-8123814014 Email: lbptbali@gmail.com Or our Rentals Manager: Yanthi at +62 815-5890-0389 or our Reception at PT Bali Luxury Villas at 62-361-284069

Contact Form

Name

Email *

Message *

Best Bali Real Estate

Best Bali Real Estate
WHERE YOUR BALI DREAMS BECOME REALITY

© Bali Paradise Beach Estates

© Bali Paradise Beach Estates
Sales start at 4.6 MILIAR

Lowest Priced Beach View Property

Lowest Priced Beach View Property
Only 30 Juta per are ( 100 m2)

Bali's finest selection of affordable quality. desperately real estate.

https://bestbalirealestate.com/

Own your own Hotel - Only 12.5 Miliar

Own your own Hotel - Only 12.5 Miliar
This luxurious hotel on the border of the brand-new Hyatt Regency Hotel in Sanur or is now available with a long term lease.

Contact Information

Contact Info

Testimonial

"I was taking a gander at some of your posts on this site and I consider this site is truly informational! "Nida commented on "APÉRITIF IS BALI’S NEWEST FINE DINING RESTAURANT" Sep 21, 2020