Bali Museum on Time Magazine's List of the 100 Greatest Places in the World 2024
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Saka Museum in Bali is the only place in Indonesia to be listed in the top 100 of Time Magazine's 2024 World's Greatest Places, published on Thursday, July 25, 2025. The Saka Museum is located in the Ayana Estate Bali complex in Jimbaran.
Officially opened in March 2024, this museum displays various works of art and culture of the Balinese people from hundreds of years ago to the present. Inside the two-story museum, visitors can see Balinese cultural relics such as statues, palace doors from the 1700s and 1800s, Balinese calendars made of wood, and ancient manuscripts written on lontar (palm leaves).
The museum also houses a collection of gamelan and other musical instruments, and a theater room where videos about Balinese culture are shown.
However, the highlight of the museum is the 10 large ogoh-ogoh, statues commonly used by the Balinese people for Nyepi Day, or the Day of Silence. These statues depict mythological spirits that are paraded through the streets by locals the day before Nyepi. These ogoh-ogoh combine tradition with technology so that they can be moved like robots.
The World’s Greatest Places in 2024
The list of the best places to visit in Bali features 50 destinations and 50 hotels, a departure from last year's format of 50 major cities.
"Trends in the travel industry often reflect human nature: what we collectively crave when we escape the stresses and responsibilities of everyday life," the magazine's editors wrote about the list. "While last year's list featured 50 cities, this year we decided to go deeper - and more specifically, to the places that stand out in their fields and the world."
The list was compiled with the support of New Murraba, a mixed-use real estate development in Saudi Arabia.
The hotel or accommodation in Indonesia that made the list is Bambu Indah in Ubud, Bali. Bambu Indah is a boutique hotel whose architecture combines innovative bamboo with modern and sustainable practices in a luxurious setting.
